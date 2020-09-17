Do multivitamins work? We ask dietician Orla Walsh

Multivitamins are popular around the world, but many people have one burning question about them - do they work?

There’s a lot of conflicting advice out there which is why it is more important than ever to rely on sound, expert advice.

In order to find out the facts, we decided to ask well-respected dietician Orla Walsh. Here’s everything you need to know.

What exactly is a multivitamin?

"A multivitamin is a tablet that contains lots of different vitamins and minerals that we find in food.

These vitamins and minerals are vital for health," explains Orla.

"Although it’s important that we do not have too much of certain vitamins or minerals, it’s also important to consume enough. If we don’t consume enough of the different vitamins and minerals, our body can malfunction."

How do we take them?

The majority of multivitamins on the market are taken daily in tablet form.

"Most multivitamins come in tablet form although some can be dissolvable in water," she explains. "Some vitamins and minerals can be administered through sprays but generally speaking they are usually tablets."

What vitamins are out there?

Vitamins are divided into two categories: fat-soluble and water-soluble.

"Often the body can get rid of water-soluble vitamins like vitamin B and C. However, that said, taking too much vitamin B or C can have negative repercussions even though they’re water-soluble vitamins," explains Orla.

"The ones that people have to be extremely careful of are the fat-soluble vitamins. Vitamin D, A, K, and E. The body can’t get rid of them and you don’t want the body storing excess of all of them or any one of them in particular."

"Therefore, it is important that you choose a supplement from a well-respected company that doesn’t provide hyper doses of vitamins and minerals," she states.

Can I get enough vitamins and minerals from my diet?

Unfortunately, many people do not get enough vitamins and minerals from their diet.

"It would be great if we could get everything through food but studies suggest that we cannot," explains Orla. "Even when you look at the consumption of important foods, one in three Irish people don’t eat fish. If you think about the important nutrients that are contained within fish such as iodine, vitamin D and omega 3, not eating fish can lead to nutritional gaps in the diet."

Another vitamin that Irish people should consider supplementing is vitamin D.

"Vitamin D has only a few food sources, many oily fish and eggs. We can make it when the sun hits our skin but in Ireland, we struggle to produce enough vitamin D from sunshine because of sun safety and because of latitude."

Will a multivitamin protect me from illness and disease?

Multivitamins will not change your health overnight. Instead, they can be beneficial in the long term.

"A lot of the time when you fill in a nutritional gap within the body, you might not feel any different from week to week or month to month. However, in some respects, taking supplements can be a long game," Orla states.

"For example, if you take vitamin D, it might help prevent osteoporosis later in life. You won’t be able to feel that immediately and you won’t even be able to appreciate that in the long term but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening. It’s a precaution."

How do I choose a multivitamin?

"When it comes to picking a multivitamin people need to be aware of their goals and what they want to achieve," explains Orla. "If, for example, a woman is concerned about hair or nails she might be concerned about biotin.

"If a man is taking a multivitamin his priorities may be different (but not always). For example, he might be more concerned about the vitamins and minerals that are needed for muscle function such as magnesium. Magnesium is found in green vegetables in particular and all seeds but especially pumpkin seeds."

When choosing a multivitamin, the best thing that you can do is ask your pharmacist to recommend an appropriate supplement to suit your needs.

Most people believe that they are eating well but they may not be getting the right amount of essential vitamins and minerals they need each day. Centrum has a wide range of multivitamins and supplements that can help.

With nearly 40 years of nutritional expertise, Centrum is the World’s Number One Multivitamin. Centrum’s range of multivitamins are scientifically formulated to provide adjusted levels of nutrients for children, adults, and adults over 50, helping to bridge gaps in their diet with essential nutrients every day. Find out more about their range online.

According to safefood review of Finfish industry.

Based on world wide sales

Contains Vit D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and Vit B6 and Vit B2 that help unlock energy from food (this is present in all asides Centrum MultiGummies Orange Flavour). Multivitamins are intended to supplement your diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied and healthy diet.

Sponsored by