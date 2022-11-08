Dingle Peninsula 2030: How one Irish townland is leading the way in community climate change

What might the electrification of heat and transport look like if an entire community gets behind it?

Science week 2022 kicks off this week and will be a national celebration of science in our day-to-day lives. Hundred of events will take place across Ireland, and for the first time since 2019, many are happening in person.

In this week's episode of The Science Week Podcast, host Anne-Marie Tomchak speaks to Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir and Clare Watson, both of the MaREI Research Centre, about the Dingle Penisula 2030 project. The revolutionary initiative aims to lead the way in bringing Ireland closer to a low-carbon future.

The panel gives a fascinating insight into the community engagement aspect of climate change and what can be the biggest deterrent to bringing everyone along.

Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir, Director of the MaREI Research Centre, explains why Dingle Peninsula is the perfect area for a project of this nature.

"The community down there wanted to explore what a low-energy future might look like. At the same time, the Dingle Peninsula is in a very isolated area from the perspective of the electricity network. So that made it very interesting for our industry partner, ESB Networks, as a place where you could test out what electrification of heat and transport looks like in a rural area.

"Instead of burning fossil fuels in our car engines and in our homes and buildings, we're using electricity, and that electricity comes from renewable sources. So, this would involve things like having heat pumps in our homes and buildings and using electric vehicles for transport."

Professor Ó Gallachói also explains how Dingle is a prime location to test new ways of bringing energy into an area without impacting the natural landscape.

"The traditional way to accommodate an increase in electricity usage is to build new powerlines. But the Dingle Peninsula, as well as being an isolated part of the electricity network, is also a very beautiful area and a very important area for tourism. And so it was a great opportunity to look at how we might do something differently."

MaREI researcher Clare Watson discusses the importance of community backing in a project. She explains how farmers play an essential role in society and that she hopes the project will help to amplify their voices.

"I think you can alienate people, you know, if they feel blamed and shamed, they can say, well, why bother? Whereas the farming community, they really want to be respected because, in a sense, they're doing a really important job. They're providing our food, you know, so they're incredibly essential to the well-being of any society.

"I mean, I heard a farmer the other day; he said he feels demonised. And he does say that it's coming out through the media in terms of the kind of stories that are out there. And they really want their stories to be heard. So, I mean, we're hoping with this creative project that we would be able to do that a bit, you know, in the coming months."

Science Week 2022 takes place 13-20 November and asks people to explore the infinite possibilities of science. To find out what's on and to take part in some of the fantastic events taking place all over Ireland, visit the Science Week website here.

