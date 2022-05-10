Dental tourism: why this summer is the perfect time to book a dental appointment abroad

We share the reasons to start thinking about your dental health in the summer and what you need to know about travelling abroad for treatment.

For many, summer is a time of rest and relaxation, with fewer obligations. It’s a time for booking holidays, working on getting a healthy summer glow, and perhaps even getting into shape.

But what about your dental health? While looking after your teeth should be a year-round routine, the summer can be a good time to start thinking about that treatment you might have always wanted. Whether that’s dental implants, crowns or combination work.

And you could combine a dental visit with a trip overseas! Here’s why:

Less expensive

Getting treatment abroad can be less expensive. Mary Flanagan, the Irish representative of Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest, Hungary, says, “At Kreativ Dental Clinic, prices of treatment are up to 50-70pc less than elsewhere.”

Over the space of 10 years in Ireland, Mary herself had root canal treatments, crowns fitted which later fell out, and eight teeth extracted.

“I was told by an Irish dentist that my only option was dentures. Another told me getting work done would cost up to €60,000. I had so many problems with dentists and my teeth over the years, until I was advised to visit Kreativ Dental by a retired Irish dentist.

“I ended up having eight implants and 26 porcelain crowns fitted at the much lower price of €12,000, plus €400 for my flights.”

Mary adds, “The initial consultation is free, and a full breakdown of the treatment is provided, so there are no hidden costs.”

The clinic also offers a longer guarantee period and aftercare in Ireland is provided.

Time to travel

Heading overseas for dental treatment can not only be less expensive, but it’s also not time wasted, as you can combine it with a city break!

So, even if you don’t decide to go ahead with the dental treatment after a consultation, you have nothing to lose, as you’ll have explored a new destination. And according to research, going to new places can help you to improve your mental wellbeing by experiencing new places, people and cultures and breaking your routine.

There is so much to see and do in vibrant Budapest. July is known as the warmest month if you want to get some sun, however, Budapest maintains its charm all year-round.

A soak in a thermal bath might just be the quintessential Budapest experience! Budapest has a total of nine thermal baths. Check out the Széchenyi Baths, the biggest and most popular of all the thermal baths in Budapest, the Gellért Baths, or Rudas Baths.

And, take in the city’s history, with visits to must-see attractions such as Buda Castle, the Hungarian Parliament, and Fisherman’s Bastion.

Feeling at ease

With travel being linked to stress reduction, that means a visit to the dental clinic might be slightly less nerve-wracking for those with a fear of dentists. You’ll feel more relaxed after a day of sightseeing and shopping!

“Our dental specialists always aim to put the patients at ease during their consultations and treatments,” says Mary Flanagan.

“Within the clinic, there are also fish tanks and iPads, which can help the patients to relax. And there’s a café on the rooftop too.”

Mary adds, “The dentists are all specialists in their areas and have extensive experience. This can be reassuring for patients.”

Planning your next move

When booking dental treatment abroad, it’s important to make sure that the clinic you are visiting has a strong reputation for providing quality dentistry.

Do your research and speak to people who may have travelled abroad for dental treatment before. It can also be reassuring if aftercare is provided in Ireland after treatment abroad.

Mary can assist with any nerves people may be experiencing and she can also help with arranging accommodation in Budapest and with booking flights. But she advises, “It does get very busy, especially in the summer. So, the earlier you book an appointment, the better.”

If you're interested in travelling to Budapest for a free consultation, email Mary at mary@kreativdentalclinic.eu or call her on (086) 029 9998.

