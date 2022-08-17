Covid vaccine response in Sierra Leone: “We haven’t waited until after the emergency to learn lessons”

We spoke to Sarah Cundy, Concern’s National Health Coordinator in Sierra Leone, about the incredible work that has been achieved in response to Covid-19.

A report published earlier this year placed Ireland as one of the best places in the world to have been in during the Covid-19 pandemic. As much of a positive as that may be for the people of Ireland, it puts into context the challenges faced by lower income countries such as Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone is ranked 182 out of 189 countries in the 2020 Human Development Index, with high poverty rates, a geographical location that leaves it vulnerable to natural disasters, and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. These statistics offer some level of insight as to the additional threat posed by Covid-19, but it’s worth gaining a snapshot into the tremendous amount of work being done to support the Sierra Leone government’s health response and education adaptations.

One such example is the almost €1.3 million Covid-19 vaccination programme that is supporting the roll out of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) National Vaccination Deployment plan (NVDP). Funded by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), it has been able to reach people in some of the most remote parts of the country over the past year.

Concern National Health Coordinator Sarah Cundy has been based in Sierra Leone for the past eight years. Not only has she been at the heart of much of the work that has taken place during that time, but she is also in a unique position to share what has been achieved and lessons that have been learned.

In terms of the number of people in targeted communities who have received either two doses of Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Sinopharm, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, the government’s vaccine deployment plan has achieved 148pc of ECHO’s initial project target.

“When I look at vaccine coverage, which is one of the key things that has changed, this time last year Sierra Leone was still quite significantly under 5pc coverage,” Sarah said. “Now, through this support and the government’s national vaccination plan, we’re at almost 50pc (48.1pc) of the target population having received at least one dose.

“There was also about a 20pc difference between male and female vaccinations, and what we were able to do, through the ECHO funded project, is provide technical assistance at a national level. The government themselves recognised there was a big issue, that we weren’t reaching women with Covid vaccinations, and there needed to be changes in the way they were being targeted,” she said.

“We now have more women than men vaccinated, which is fantastic given that women, in infectious disease settings, are generally more at risk than men because they’re the caregivers. It shows that this time around, we haven’t waited until after the emergency to learn lessons.

“We’ve learned, and course corrected, as we’ve gone through. And that, I think, in a low or middle-income country and a resource-poor setting is a real testament to the leadership of the ministry of health. I was here during Ebola, I saw the struggles during that time, and it’s really exciting to see lessons being learned quicker and being put into practice.

“Rumours were a massive issue during Ebola, trying to get people to come in for treatment because of the rumours and the mistrust that was happening. This time around it was really seen as a low risk, and there were a lot of plans put in place.

“Whether that was early community engagement, real engagement with religious and traditional leaders, traditional healers or working with partners to make sure we were collecting and gathering up real-time information about districts and chieftain-specific rumours that were happening so we can straight away give better information to those communities and get to the root cause of the rumour or any concerns and really help communities to digest better quality information so they could make better decisions,” she said.

Community Meeting at Kortimoh, Sierra Leone. Photo: Bilkisu Jah/Concern Worldwide

Thinking beyond the tarmac

Vaccine equity has been widely discussed of late, but the challenges don’t end when vaccines and medical equipment arrive into a country.

Given the short shelf-life of many vaccines and the travel time required to reach people in remote areas, it’s important to be aware of the obstacles that are faced during a vaccine rollout in countries with under-resourced health systems.

“It’s something I’ve talked about quite regularly, that the public who through taxes fund this work, and other donors think beyond the airport tarmac,” Sarah said.

Effectively, this means taking into account the logistics of what needs to be achieved and the challenges faced by those who need to do it. Learnings from previous crises certainly played a part, but a great deal of the effectiveness of what the ECHO-funded project has achieved comes down to the trojan efforts of people like Sarah.

“It’s important to understand the difference between equality and equity. Donors such as ECHO are really recognising that, and this vaccination programme that is underway currently is really about vaccine equality, about ‘levelling the playing field’ rather than giving the same resources to everybody,” Sarah said.

To understand this in an Irish context, Sarah mentions the accessibility of Irish vaccination centres in comparison to those in Sierra Leone. Even if there were to be exactly the same number of centres available in both countries (Sierra Leone is a similarly sized nation to Ireland in terms of land mass), it is an enormous task for many people to make it to their nearest health centre.

“In Sierra Leone, although there are a lot of primary health care facilities, they don’t all have the cold chain facilities needed for these types of vaccines, so they can’t be stored until needed,” Sarah said.

“These remote communities that were targeted through the ECHO-funded project are mainly subsistence farmers or miners who rely on daily incomes. To go to their nearest health centre for vaccination, even if they can afford to, they’re missing out on essential income by not working for a day, which means you’re not feeding your children.

“Motorbike taxi drivers for instance, for them to sit in a queue at a health facility to access a vaccine, it means they’re not bike riding and if they don’t earn money, they don’t feed their family or send their children to school the next day,” Sarah said.

Making it easier for people

Given these barriers in accessing vaccinations through a health centre, the ECHO funded project works to make getting vaccinated, easier.

“That is why we operated mobile outreach, and we only target hard-to-reach communities as part of this funding under the ECHO project. I have photographs of my team who might have to use three different forms of transport to get to one community.”

“We provide the fuel for those vehicles to get out to remote communities, then the team may transfer onto bikes because the road network becomes too poor for a heavier vehicle. And it might be - and actually this is the case for many communities - that they then have to walk for five to 10 kilometres to get into the community before they start giving vaccinations. In some communities, vaccinators have to walk through water or get into canoes to reach people.”

“Often, the vaccination teams have to spend several nights out in makeshift accommodation to serve as many communities as they can. But I think it’s really important that we do that,” she said.

This work is only possible through dedicated programmes such as the collaboration between ECHO, and Concern and their partners IRC. The support given by ECHO has meant that the humanitarian organisation have been able to take an adaptive approach throughout the project which allows for quick changes to plans as new needs or issues emerge.

Alongside relentless work from Concern’s and IRC’s teams operating on the ground, it serves as a strong reminder of how such efforts are not merely a case of getting resources into a particular community in the case of a crisis or emergency.

There is still a long way to go, with Sierra Leone’s nationwide total of 35.9pc fully vaccinated falling considerably short of the 70pc target set by WHO. Rather than assuming that the only way to help improve the current situation is by donating money, Sarah said it is important for people to engage with their own community.

“It is one of the beautiful things in humanity that we see someone in crisis, and we want to help,” Sarah said.

“If you really want to help in terms of vaccine equity and equality, look at what your government is saying; sign petitions, sign advocacy campaigns and lend your voice to the growing number that are arguing for these things. Lend your voice to global advocacy, using a critical eye to look at what you’re advocating for,” she said.

“Make your voice heard, have the conversation within your community, think critically about what you’re seeing in the media,” Sarah added.

Concern’s vaccination programmes in Sierra Leone is funded by the European Union. Learn more about Concern’s work in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in Sierra Leone here.





