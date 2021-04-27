Could a change to your diet help with erectile dysfunction?

One in five men experience erectile dysfunction (ED) regularly, however it remains a medical condition many are unwilling to discuss, even with their own partners. A recent survey conducted in Ireland found that half of the men surveyed had previously experienced an incident of ED, but many were reluctant to talk about it or to seek medical help.

There can be a variety of causes of ED, both psychological and physical. Stress, depression, performance anxiety, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hormonal/neurological conditions can all be contributing factors. Sometimes, erectile dysfunction can be an early symptom of other underlying medical conditions, yet to be diagnosed.

Lifestyle choices may also play a role, so we spoke to nutrition consultant, Paula Mee, to find out whether a change in your diet could help with your ED.

What is the relationship between diet and erectile dysfunction?

“Studies suggest a link between sexual health and diet. A literature review published in 2018 found that ED rates appear to lessen in men who adhere to a Mediterranean style diet. Weight was also shown to be important, with obese/overweight men seeming to have improvements in their ED and testosterone levels after losing weight.”

Could your diet be contributing to the problem?

“Yes, what you eat, as well as what you do not eat, could contribute to the problem. The culprit behind ED is often clogged arteriesand poor blood supply, and nutrition plays a vital role in keeping the vascular system healthy and the arteries working well. Your diet can also affect your hormone levels and your nervous system, both of which are important for sexual health.”

If so, can changing your diet help to address the issue?

“Your dietary habits over time matter. There are many studies highlighting that western style diets (high in red meat and processed meat and refined grains), increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and ED. There is also good evidence that adherence to the plant-based, Mediterranean style diet can not only decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, but also help with ED and improve sexual function.

“The Mediterranean diet emphasises whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, olive oil, fish, legumes, nuts and whole grains (oats, barley). This is not a six to eight-week diet - it is a long-term pattern of eating.”

What type of foods should you avoid if you suffer from erectile dysfunction?

“It is important to limit highly-refined, processed foods like cakes, biscuits, pastries, sweets, sugary drinks, fried foods, ready meals with long shelf lives etc, because they raise your blood pressure and increase the risk of vascular problems. Similarly, too much salt and alcohol can increase your blood pressure and should be avoided. Although the link between alcohol and ED is unclear, people with alcohol dependence seem to have a higher risk.”

What types of food could help you if you suffer from erectile dysfunction?

“Certain foods are known to reduce blood pressure. As high blood pressure is a major cause of ED, eating more of these foods may help. You should aim to include three to five different vegetables and two to three servings of fruit each day.

“Most vegetables (including avocados, sweet potatoes, and broccoli) are good sources of potassium, which is important for managing blood pressure. Beetroot, beetroot juice, green vegetables such as spinach, rocket, lettuce, Chinese cabbage, and radish may also help to relax blood vessels and increase blood flow to the penis.

“Foods containing flavonoids are being studied in ED.Flavonoids are a group of plant compounds called phytonutrients, that can be found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, cocoa, dark chocolate, tea and an occasional glass of wine!

“In a recent 10-year study, (in over 25,000 middle-aged men), those who consumed the most flavonoids had a 9–11pc reduced incidence of ED compared with those who consumed the least. The authors observed that the risk of ED reduced by up to 19pc in those who ate the following flavonoid-rich foods - strawberries, blueberries, apples, pears, citrus products.

“Watermelon is good source of the flavonoid, lycopene, which has many health benefits. In animal studies, lycopene has been shown to improve erectile dysfunction. Other food sources include tomatoes, papaya and red peppers. Watermelon also contains citrulline, a compound that helps relax blood vessels and improve blood flow.

“L-arginine is an amino acid found in protein. Some studies suggest that l-arginine levels might be lower in males who have ED. To increase l-arginine levels, you should include nuts, poultry and moderate intakes of red meat and dairy.”

Getting help if you need it

If you suffer from erectile dysfunction, there are steps you can take. Although dietary changes can make a difference, it is always best to consult a medical professional if erectile dysfunction is preventing you from having satisfactory penetrative sex. It may just be a temporary problem and it may be easily treated but your GP or pharmacist can recommend the best course of action for you.

Watch the video below to learn about purchasing Viagra Connect in your pharmacy.

Viagra Connect is now available without prescription from your local pharmacy, subject to suitability. Viagra Connect 50mg film-coated tablets. Contains Sildenafil. For men aged 18 years and older with erectile dysfunction. Always read the label. Maximum dosage frequency is one 50mg tablet per day. Talk to your pharmacist to see if Viagra connect is suitable for you.

CODE: PP-VCO-IRL-0109

Date of Prep: April 2021

