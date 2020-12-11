Cork farmer focusing on dairy calf to beef

Jerome Kelleher from Enniskeane, Co Cork is seeing the benefits of using a KEENAN diet feeder in his calf to beef system

The Irish farming landscape has undergone significant phases of change over the past number of decades, and the removal of EU milk quotas in 2015 will rank up there as a milestone in the country’s agriculture.

The unshackling of quotas has led to what some refer as a “White Gold Rush,” with Irish dairy farmers given free rein to expand their operations and drive milk output. Commodity prices in dairy have remained strong, and the outlook is positive. Many would lead you to believe that dairying is the “only way to go,” with many born-and-bred beef farmers around the country relinquishing to the lure of dairying in recent times.

One farmer going against the flow is Jerome Kelleher from Enniskeane, Co Cork. Jerome runs a dairy calf-to-beef enterprise, purchasing approximately 300 to 350 beef calves from dairy herds. The Kelleher farm was run as a dairy enterprise once upon a time. Jerome’s father milked cows on the holding, but the decision was made to exit dairying 20 years ago in 2000. At the time, quotas were still in place and restricting any expansion for the family. Along with this, Jerome wanted flexibility in his farming system. He felt going down the dry stock route would provide this and allow him to keep his full-time job off-farm, working for Musgraves.

A home produced KEENAN calf mix incorporating chopped fibre to promote rumen development

A home produced KEENAN calf mix incorporating chopped fibre to promote rumen development

Jerome focuses on getting the basics right and keeping his system as streamlined as possible. He is aware of the stress and arising health challenges that calves can be predisposed to when moving and mixing at a young age.

“I buy all my calves farm-to-farm,” Jerome explains. “I have the same farmers each year, and I know what I’m getting. I have about 70 calves bought already this year. I buy autumn calves, and I buy spring.”

Jerome likes to keep his system flexible and his system type is often influenced by how he sees the market going.

“I buy Friesian, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross calves. I do them as heifers, bulls or bullocks. Whatever suits the market at the time.”

Juggling off-farm employment and farming means Jerome is extremely focused on time management and making the farm as efficient as possible. He decided to invest in an automatic calf feeder several years ago and has seen huge benefits from this.

“I can feed 90 calves at a time. My calves are being fed all the time while I’m working.”

As well as saving time and labour, he is aware that accuracy and consistency in feeding calves are of utmost importance to correct performance.

Dairy beef calves on ad-lib KEENAN home produced calf mix

Dairy beef calves on ad-lib KEENAN home produced calf mix

Jerome has been a KEENAN customer for over 15 years. He currently operates a KEENAN MechFiber320 with a KEENAN controller to facilitate InTouch technology.

“I have this one three years; it’s a 320. I had a KEENAN (Klassik) 100 for 10 or 11 years before that.”

All groups of animals on Jerome’s farm, from calves to fattening cattle, are fed through the KEENAN.

“Everything would be fed through the feeder,” Jerome says. “I’d have a few different diets on the controller all the time. I use different diets depending on what is working out the best each year. This year, now, we’re going with one-third maize, one-third distillers and one-third rapeseed meal, along with silage and straw.”

Jerome finds that this system suits him best from both a time management and an animal performance point of view. The KEENAN controller with InTouch provides control for him.

“You know exactly how much to put in,” Jerome explains about the controller. “It tells you as well when the mix is finished. My diet feeder is on an older-type tractor. It’s on it all the time; it never comes off it for 10 months of the year.”

Correct calf nutrition pre-weaning and post-weaning, when transitioning to grass, is critical for setting the animal on the correct path for future performance. The inclusion of fibre in the calf mix delivered through the KEENAN promotes optimum rumen development and also helps to alleviate the risk of summer scour syndrome, a common problem seen in calves when transitioning from indoors to pasture.

Jerome has seen the benefits of feeding a consistent TMR to his young calves.

“We do a calf mix through the feeder,” Jerome says. “It’s a great job for me because my calves are fed in one go. I know each calf is getting the exact same ration all day. They’re not getting a glut of ration morning and evening; they’re getting it throughout the day.”

While Jerome recognises that top-quality grassland management during the grazing season is key to driving profits in calf-to-beef systems, he is equally focused on achieving cost-effective growth during the housed period.

“You need them performing inside and outside,” Jerome adds.

Jerome slaughters his cattle at around 20 to 22 months of age achieving carcase weights of typically 280 to 320 kilograms. Central to driving profit in this system is the strategic use of his KEENAN diet feeder and InTouch nutrition support.

“You definitely finish cattle quicker; they’re not on the farm as long.

“Your cattle are happier. They’re not all coming racing up to the barrier together. When I go out in the morning, all the cattle are lying down, chewing the cud.”

If you are running a calf-to-beef enterprise and would like to learn more about how KEENAN can benefit your system, you can find out more here.

