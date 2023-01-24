Concerned about online scams? Here's how to stay one step ahead

Research from the CSO showed that in the period from September 2021 to September 2022, instances of recorded fraud & deception had gone up by 43pc. Much of this increase is driven by online fraud and banking scams, which likely won’t come as a major surprise for many.

Online scams come in many different forms, and are often designed in a way to catch people off guard. From emails that could very easily be taken as legitimate to phone conversations with people who come across as sincere, it can feel like something of a minefield.

A lot of the time it boils down to vigilance, as cybercriminals are reliant on people letting their guard down. That doesn’t mean you can’t stay one step ahead of them though, and it certainly shouldn’t stop you from feeling confident when shopping online .

Know the signs

Without doubt, the best way to avoid online scams is to become more aware of the common signs of fraud. Once you know what to look out for, you can start to feel a bit more confident in your ability to stay protected.

One of the most common forms of fraud to be aware of is phishing, which involves communication designed to solicit information from people. The fraudsters rely on people clicking on links or providing information based on a message they receive, such as via email or social media posts/messages.

There is no perfect formula to help you spot fraud every time. That said, there are a few different red flags to be aware of that at the very least should stop you from taking things at face value .

Unexpected links should always be treated with care, whatever the source. Be it a person you think you know on Facebook sending you something that doesn't quite feel right or a post that includes a link to a website you’ve never heard of, there is no harm in erring on the side of caution.

Always look out for red flags like spelling errors, blurry looking images/logos, or odd email addresses and URLs. It might seem obvious to say that official communication from a financial institution is unlikely to have many (if any) spelling mistakes, but it’s another thing to keep in mind when trying to stay one step ahead.

While the communication might be coming from a source that seems legitimate, a sense of urgency is something else to be wary of. If you get the feeling that you are being forced to hand over sensitive information really quickly or transfer money straight away, don’t hesitate in trying to confirm the details.

One key thing to remember is that your credit card provider or bank is not going to mind you contacting them to confirm something. If you get the sense that there is something suspicious about an email or phone call, contact them directly using the details on a previous bill or by finding their website rather than what was provided to you in the correspondence you’re concerned about.

We live in a world where personal data has become a valuable commodity. Simply keeping your guard up and not sharing anything until you are totally confident about who you are sharing it with, and why, can help you be prepared should you encounter anything that arouses suspicion.

Know the steps

While you can make every effort to stay ahead of the scammers, you shouldn’t instantly lose hope if they catch you out. It can happen to anyone, and the quicker you can act, the better your chances of protecting yourself and getting your money back.

If you feel like a purchase has left you out of pocket or there was an unexpected additional cost involved, there are times when it was an honest mistake. Try to contact the retailer/seller to see if you can settle things directly, as it can often be the easiest way to resolve things.

If you think you have been scammed online or your payment information has been used without your permission, always contact your bank right away so your card can be frozen. The quicker you act the sooner you can set things right, so don’t hesitate to contact them if something has happened recently that aroused your suspicion.

A chargeback is one of the most effective ways for you to try to claim money back in the event of being scammed. While it is only applicable to certain scenarios, the way it works is that your card provider/bank will reach out to the seller on your behalf to attempt to reclaim your money.

Visa’s Zero Liability policy is another layer of protection that helps prevent you being left with the cost of unauthorised payments. In the event that your details have been used to pay for something you never asked for, it can help you find a quick resolution so you can get back to living your life

To find out more about how Visa is proactively protecting you when you shop online visit here.

