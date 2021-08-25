Competition: Win a two-night romantic break in one of Leitrim's best hotels

Leitrim is not the kind of place that you ever forget, and having it all in such close proximity only proves what they say about good things in small packages. Especially seeing as its county town of Carrick on Shannon is closer to Dublin than either Galway or Limerick.

Things to do in Leitrim

The best way to get to know this incredibly scenic area is by foraging, angling, or through a bit of storytelling with local guides. It’s an spectacular place for hiking and picnicking, as well as horseback riding through pristine countryside, cycling quiet roads and trails, or canoeing scenic waterways.

County Leitrim’s Blueways and Greenways connect the island’s lakes, canals, and rivers through networks of trails that offer breath-taking scenery. There are routes accessible to any level of hiker, so be sure to bring some good walking shoes!

Lough Allen is less than half an hour’s drive away from Carrick on Shannon, and would make for a beautiful introduction to the Leitrim landscape. It is the first of three lakes on the River Shannon, the longest river in Britain or Ireland, which also flows through the picturesque villages of Jamestown, Drumsna and Dromod.

The Shed Distillery, home to the world-renowned Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin, was set up in 2014 by the curious mind of PJ Rigney. You can enjoy a self-guided tour of this authentic, fully operational distillery without having to tread too far, as it’s right by the banks of Lough Allen!

Manorhamilton Castle is only a little bit more up the road, and well worth the trip. Having recently been restored to the highest of standards, this stunning piece of Irish history will take you all the way back to the time of its completion in the 17 Century.

Fenagh Abbey is an important part of Leitrim’s rich history, and a lovely gateway into the past. Its ruins date to the 15 Century, but the story of this particular place dates back much further than that!

Glenview Folk Museum has over 7,000 items dating from as far back as pre-famine times, including old farm and agricultural machinery and reconstructed street scenes and shop fronts. Only a few minutes away from Ballinamore, it’s definitely worth adding to the itinerary.

Leitrim has something to offer everyone all year round. For more information on places to visit and special offers, visit enjoyleitrim.com.

