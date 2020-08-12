Competition: Nominate your lockdown hero and they could win €1,000

The recent lockdown was tough on everyone but it also provided an opportunity for people to be a hero for their family, friends or neighbours during this difficult time.

If you know someone who made your lockdown experience a little bit easier or who did something to lift your spirits, this is your chance to say thank you. It could be someone who phoned you every day to see if you were OK, who dropped off shopping to your cocooning parents or maybe just someone who made you smile.

The Care Trust has just launched a new online lottery called Fair Play To You and to celebrate the launch, they’re inviting you to nominate your lockdown hero for a chance to win them a whopping €1,000. That’s one way to say thanks and give a little something back to someone who really deserves it.

Make a difference and win a prize

Fair Play To You is the first online lottery from The Care Trust, a not-for-profit registered charity that’s owned by CRC and Rehab. The Care Trust is all about giving its supporters a chance to win something while doing a good turn, and this competition is a natural extension of that approach.

The Care Trust has continuously operated charity lotteries since the 1950s and the money it raises supports the great work that is being done by CRC, Rehab and the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. These charities provide essential support to people all over Ireland through their disability, educational and health services.

The Care Trust has won Good Governance Awards for the last two years running and its fundraising makes a huge difference to the people who use the services of CRC, Rehab and the Mater Hospital. Its lotteries offer the public a chance to contribute to these great causes and to potentially win big cash prizes in the process.

A new online lottery

Its latest fundraising initiative is Fair Play To You, which allows players to support worthwhile causes while giving themselves a chance to win up to €25,000. This is the first online lottery from The Care Trust and it couldn’t be easier to enter.

Simply log on to the Fair Play To You website and you can buy a line for just €1, with the option to buy one or more lines at a time. Each unique line gives you three numbers. If your three numbers come up as the bonus numbers in the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 in the next draw, you could win the current jackpot of €5,000. If there’s no winner, the jackpot can grow to as much as €25,000 so that’s a pretty good return on your €1!

You can also get set up a monthly recurring payment of €9, which means that you’ll be entered in nine Fair Play To You draws every month. It’s a simple way to make sure you never miss out while also contributing much-needed funds to three very deserving charities. It’s just as easy to cancel your future monthly contributions if for any reason you change your mind.

For a limited time, you can also claim a free €2 play on Fair Play To You with the following promo code. Simply enter ‘FREEPLAY2’ on the payment page to activate your €2 free play. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 users and to one use per user. The offer is valid from August 12 to August 31, 2020, but make sure that you get in early to avoid missing out.

How to nominate your lockdown hero

To nominate your lockdown hero and give them a chance to win €1,000, you can visit the competition page and fill out the form before the closing date of August 31, 2020. All you have to do is say why you think they deserve the prize. It’s a perfect way to say thank you to someone who lifted your spirits during the lockdown.

It’s quick and easy to sign up to Fair Play To You. Go to Fair Play To You website now and sign up for your chance to win cash prizes while helping three great Irish charities - CRC, Rehab and the Mater.





