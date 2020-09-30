Coca-Cola doubles Thank You Fund to €100K and extends application date

Do you know a local organisation that could use a financial boost?

Unfortunately, many clubs and groups are facing uncertainty at moment, but the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund wants to help.

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was set up to empower and support young people across the island of Ireland. Since its launch in 2011 it has donated over €1m to non-profit organisations.

This year, the Fund has been reimagined with grants available for initiatives supporting 16-25-year olds impacted by the current pandemic.

Doubling the fund

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was originally launched in August with a commitment of investing €50K to support non-profit groups working directly with young people most at risk.

“This year the Coca-Cola system tailored our community-based initiatives to specifically address some of the emerging needs facing Ireland’s young people as the impact of Covid-19 was fully realised,” explains Petre Sandru, country manager of Coca-Cola Ireland.

“Since the Fund launched, we’ve received hundreds of applications from many worthy youth groups around the country.”

The company has been simply overwhelmed with the response to the Fund and the number of applications they’ve received.

In fact, they are so blown away that they have decided to double the funding for this year and extend the closing date for applications to midnight on Monday, October 19, giving more youth groups facing increasing demands for their services the opportunity to apply.

“Following the strong response from the sector we’re delighted to be in a position to increase the funding available through the Fund this year from €50K to €100K,” Petre explains. “We’ve extended the original closing date for applications to give more groups the opportunities to apply and avail of this funding.

“Through the Fund we want to this year ensure services can remain open for young people right across this country so that they can engage in programmes that support them to become accustomed to a new way of living following the impact of recent months.”

The importance of community groups

This year’s competition, which was launched by Dublin actor and Coca-Cola Thank You Fund ambassador, Barry Keoghan, marks a decade of support for youth-orientated non-profit groups across the island of Ireland.

Originally from Summerhill in Dublin’s north inner-city, Barry was involved in his own local community group before his meteoric rise to fame and credits the skills and supports he received during this time for his success today.

The Fund’s strategy of investing in community groups that support young people allows it to support targeted interventions in communities. This includes keeping young people interested in activities or providing supports and networks that assist them in making the correct decisions as they move from teenagers to young adulthood.

How can I apply?

If you work with or manage a youth organisation that is looking for extra support, visit the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund website to apply for funding before the new closing date of midnight on Monday, October 19.

In recognition of the young people that have been disproportionately affected by the impact of the pandemic, the theme of this year’s Fund is ‘A Fund to help with young people’s recovery post Covid-19.’

Leaders of the shortlisted projects will be invited to present their ideas remotely to a panel of judges in November. Successful 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients will be awarded funding in early December.

So, if you know a non-profit youth group that could use a little boost at this time visit the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund website to apply for funding now before the closing date of Monday 19 October.

