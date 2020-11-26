Clash of the Titans: We revisit the ‘nerve-shattering intensity’ of Kilkenny and Waterford’s All-Ireland trilogy in the 1950s

In almost any sport other than Gaelic games, the rivalry between Kilkenny and Waterford would surely be one of the biggest.

Two neighbouring counties that even share a village that the border bisects in Ferrybank. Two teams steeped in hurling tradition that have featured some of the best to have played the game. Two sets of passionate and boisterous supporters that add colour and atmosphere wherever they play.



Yet the vagaries of the GAA, where the flagship tournaments are started along provincial lines, and the geography of Ireland which sees Kilkenny in Leinster and Waterford in Munster has meant that Championship meetings between the sides have been sporadic. They’ve been so infrequent that building something similar to Kilkenny and Wexford or Waterford and Cork has never been possible. Yet, on those occasions their paths have collided, those battles have certainly displayed the intensity the counties’ proximity dictates.



A memorable first meeting





Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park lies a mere 32 miles from Waterford’s Walsh Park. For context, Walsh Park is 57 miles from Semple Stadium, 76 miles from Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 84 miles from Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds and 104 miles from Cusack Park in Ennis. And to the east, Wexford Park is a trip of 47 miles from Kilkenny’s ground. Yet there has never been a Championship meeting between the Cats and the Deise in either home ground.



In fact, while rivalries at club and school level have been fierce through the ages, it would be 1957 before the sides would meet in the Championship. And that meeting would spark a trilogy over the next few years to match any in the game’s storied history.



A coming Waterford team had cut a swath through Munster, putting 4-12 on Limerick in the semi before a 1-11 to 1-6 win over Cork saw them crowned provincial champions for the third time and the first in nine years. Another goal-fest in the All-Ireland semi saw them repeat their score of 4-12 to see Galway off by 13 points.



Meanwhile, Kilkenny needed a replay to get past Dublin in their provincial semi before hitting their stride. A week after the Deise had put the Tribesmen to the sword, the Cats demolished Liam MacCarthy holders Wexford 6-0 to 1-5 in the Leinster final. With no Ulster Championship played that year, that was enough to see them straight through to the final where their neighbours awaited.



Looking through the archives, the hype and expectation around the game leaps from the pages. 70,000 Suirsiders and Noresiders made the pilgrimage to Croke Park and while many left disappointed with the result, none could complain about the spectacle.



The legendary GAA scribe, John D Hickey, who covered the match for the Irish Independent, put it better than this writer ever could.



“Like the gust of wind that suddenly springs up as a storm gathers new strength and catches one’s breath, the hurling tempest we saw in Croke Park yesterday has left me groping for words to describe it all,” Hickey wrote.



“Many great finals I have seen – many more I was not lucky to see, I was born too late as far as my hurling desired is concerned – but never I feel can there have been a more pulsating All-Ireland Final that the one we saw yesterday. Grey-beard hurling purists may claim that the standard of performance was not classical, I concede it was not, but I am utterly intolerant to those who would seek to belittle it on that account. It was a match that one dreams about and then awakes feeling cheated that it was all a myth. What a pity that two sides cannot win!”



No matter what heights Waterford hurling would climb afterwards or may do in the future, that match will always be considered the one that got away. A strong Waterford start had seen Donal Whelan hit the woodwork with Ollie Walsh beaten but the Cats gradually took hold and Dick Rockett was first to raise a green flag. When Sean Clohoesy pointed just after the 20-minute mark, it put Kilkenny 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.



But that was the signal for the Deise to come roaring back. They had been unperturbed by a stunning triple save by Walsh 18 minutes in and after John Kiley and Phil Grimes pointed, they remained unperturbed by a decision from referee Stephen Gleeson to disallow a Larry Guinan goal. Luckily for Gleeson, his early whistle to call play back for a Waterford free would not be a costly one as Deise captain Grimes blasted the free into the net and squared the match.



From the puck-out, the sliotar made its way back to Whelan who pointed to leave Waterford 1-6 to 1-5 up at the break. But it was in the second half where the drama that inspired Hickey’s words would unfold.



A Whelan goal three minutes after the restart stretched the lead for the men in white and blue. Kilkenny responded with a goal of their own from Billy Dwyer but another Whelan within three minutes quickly cancelled that out. A Frank Walsh point was matched by one from the Cats’ Mick Kenny but when that was followed by that man Whelan and Tom Cheasty to put Waterford six points clear with 14 minutes left, the Deise fans were dreaming of only a second ever All-Ireland.



What happened in the final quarter goes to prove that Kilkenny’s ability to hang on in a game while under the cosh and to keep enough in reserve to get the job done certainly isn’t exclusive to the Brian Cody era. As the saying goes, they didn’t lick it off a stone.



Spectators on the day had been surprised to see 16 men line up for Kilkenny to take part in the pre-match parade. As it turned out, English actor John Gregson was the extra man, being filmed for a scene in the 1958 film, Rooney, where he played a GAA player.



Exactly what vantage point Gregson took the game in from I can’t say but, as Hickey reported, in that final quarter “there were times when it seemed that the new champions had 16 men on the field.”



A Dwyer goal on 47 minutes started the comeback. A Grimes free moved Waterford back to four ahead. Kenny reduced that to three once more before another Grimes free put the gap back at two scores with nine minutes to go.



Then, the turning point. A long rang puck-out ran through to Kenny, who rather fortuitously pulled on it and bounced it into the Waterford net. A one-point game with five minutes left. A full Croke park asked who could hold their nerve?



Clohosey was one, levelling the game on 55 minutes and two minutes later Cats' captain Mick Kelly held his to put the Leinster Champions in front for the first time in the half.



Credit to Waterford, their heads didn’t drop after seeing their lead evaporate. One last attack was launched from which a Grimes chance was fashioned. Alas, having had an exceptional game, this time his accuracy deserted him and the ball went wide and into the Kilkenny crowd, from where it wouldn’t return.



It took at least another 30 seconds for a replacement to be thrown in but, much to Waterford’s chagrin and heartbreak, none of that time was added. As referee Gleeson blew his whistle for the final time bang on the hour mark, Kilkenny were crowned champions once more.



Of their 14 titles, eight had been won by a point. Having come so close, the Deise dressing room was a desolate place when Hickey dropped in after the game.



“When I visited the Waterford dressing room at the end of this hour of frenzied and wondrous effort, they were all downcast. I was aghast to find that the heads of the players and officials were not as high that I thought they should have been,” he reported.



“But then I was a neutral, still overjoyed by it all. Now as I look back I can understand the dejection of the losers. They no doubt felt they had lost a match they could have won, and should have drawn.



“Now that the frenzy within me has died down, I still feel a thrilling glow of satisfaction that I was privileged to see it. While a few days hence, when I am more composed, I may think differently. I now without reserve, assert that my predominant feeling is one of regret that it was not a draw.”

A shot at redemption





Thankfully, having waited 70 years for their first shot at Kilkenny, Waterford would only have wait another two for their next. Tipperary would account for both in 1958 but 1959 would see Waterford claim Munster with wins over Galway, a stunning nine-goal blast to take revenge on Tipp and a 3-9 to 2-9 final victory over Christy Ring’s Cork.



Kilkenny had an eight-goal haul of their own over Laois before yet another single-point win deposed of Dublin in the final. With Galway’s Munster Championship experiment beginning that year and no Ulster Championship, the provincial winners went straight to the final and on September 6, the sides would fill Croke Park once again in the first final to be watched from the new Hogan Stand. Surely it was too much to expect another thriller?



The BBC thought not and sent over a team to cover the match for their midweek Sportsnight show. Kenneth Wolstenholme, later to become immortalised for his “They think it’s all over... it is now!’ as England won the 1966 World Cup, was on the mic and it’s fair to say he was impressed.



“I’ve always had a soft spot for the Irish, but ever since last Sunday I’ve been annoyed by them,” he wrote in the following week’s Sunday Press.



“Annoyed with them for keeping this great game of hurling to themselves for so long. Here is something as Irish as gaelic coffee. Yet you Irish have been shy and bashful about singing its praises to the rest of the world. I wonder why?



“I’m still raving to my friends about Sunday’s final between Kilkenny and Waterford and since that excerpt was shown in Sportsview on BBC television on Wednesday. Yet remember I am a self-confessed soccer maniac. I still think soccer is the finest game in the world but now hurling is pretty strong around second place.



“Happily enough hurling seems to sacrifice nothing of its skill on the altar of speed. I shall never forget some of the incredible forwards I and 74,000 others saw on Sunday and one man stands in my memory, Tom Cheasty.



“That time in the second-half when he caught the ball, swerved around an opponent, tipped the ball onto his hurley, started to run, dropped the ball, but regained it, then burst between two men and shot a point which will forever remain as one of my finest sporting memories.”



Once again, Waterford would make the early running but this time, their half-time lead would be five points with their 0-9 only responded to by two Kilkenny scores, Billy Dwyer with a point on 12 minutes and a goal that had them in front on the quarter-hour mark.



But, as with 1957, it was the second half where the drama would unfold. The Deise would strike first, a Cheasty point pushing them six clear. But as with today, when the Cats need goals, they get them. The youthful Tommy O’Connell, new to the panel since the ‘57 final, bagged a quick-fire brace to level matters either side of a Grimes free and the aforementioned Cheasty point.



Another two Cheasty points were backed up by scores from Grimes and Frank Walsh, leaving Kilkenny needing goals. Those goals duly arrived as a long ball from Paddy Kelly was finished for O’Connell’s hat-trick before Ted Caroll incredibly put Kilkenny ahead.



When Carroll then tagged on two points, one a superb solo effort and one a free, the Deise goose looked cooked. But there was to be one last twist and the bit of luck denied them two years before. As the seconds ticked down, Waterford were awarded a sideline cut and as team captain Frankie Walsh prepared to drop it into the square, he spotted Seamus Power signal he wanted the ball. It’s still debated whether the cut was fluffed or deliberate but rather then send the sliotar goalward, Walsh only played it a few yards to where Power gathered and set off.



As soon as he had a sight of goal he struck as the ball flicked off Kilkenny defender Jim ‘Link’ Walsh to leave Ollie Walsh with no chance.



This time John D. Hickey had got his wish.

“Thank heavens it was a draw”, he wrote in that Monday’s Irish Independent.



“That was my predominant thought at the end of an epic combat at Croke Park yesterday, when, in an All-Ireland senior hurling final that simply beggars description, a game that seems to make all words inadequate, Waterford (1-17) and Kilkenny (5-5) ended on level terms in a contest that must rank as a landmark in the history of the GAA.



“This struggle of breath-taking splendour, astonishing pace and nerve-shattering intensity was the greatest hurling final I have seen - a test of men's skill and courage that will ever be cherished by all who were privileged to see it.”



And the best thing for the neutral was the sides would get to go it again a month later, with Wolstenholme telling the Press readers that “if I get half a chance I shall be at Croke Park again for the Kilkenny-Waterford replay.”

The final act of an incredible trilogy



The final act of this trilogy took place a month later on Sunday, October 4, on a breezy but balmy day that was more summer-like than autumn. This time 77,285 made their way to the stadium to see Kilkenny start like a train.



Only 10 minutes had elapsed by the time the Cats were six points up, despite playing against the wind, with a Denis Heaslip goal the pick of the scores. But the Deise didn’t panic and when another driving run and shot from Cheasty was blocked, Mick Flannery was on hand to fire in the rebound. Game on.



A couple of Clohosey points kept Waterford at arm’s length but when Seamus Power dropped a 70 into the square not long into the second quarter and Tom Cunningham spectacularly connected over his head to flick the ball into the net, the Deise sensed this would finally be their day.



A Cheasty goal after Walsh could only parry his initial shot on 20 minutes saw Waterford finally hit the front and take a proper grip on proceedings. As with the previous two games, half-time would see them ahead, 3-5 to 1-8, but this time they would not be denied.



The second half wouldn’t see any goals and wouldn’t see Waterford relinquish their lead. A young Eddie Keher came off the Kilkenny bench and helped himself to a couple of points but with man of the match Frankie Walsh keeping the Waterford scoreboard ticking over, it would be in vain.



A schmozzle after a Kilkenny wide saw Kilkenny’s Dick Carroll and Waterford’s John Barron sent off but Waterford remained in the ascendancy and a dominant second half meant that Keher’s points were as good as it got for Kilkenny. When the final whistle sounded, the scoreboard read Waterford 3-12 Kilkenny 1-10. The Deise had finally claimed their second All-Ireland and deservedly so.



“In an All-Ireland senior hurling final (replay) comprising two of the most fleeting half-hours that I can recall, such was my enjoyment of it all, Waterford scored a 3-12 to 1-10 victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park yesterday,” Hickey would report.



“When referee Gerry Fitzgerald sounded the half-time whistle it was hard to believe that so much incident had been packed into so short a spell and up to the last 10 minutes, when Kilkenny had clearly shot their bolt, the thrills continued.



“Although over the hour the match did not compare with the drawn game last month, it must surely have confounded those who for weeks have been asserting that replays always prove something of an anti-climax.”



While the celebrations by the banks of the Suir were loud and long, it’s doubtful that any involved thought that they’d still be waiting for a third Liam MacCarthy 61 years later. They would come close four years later in a game that provided a coda to this iteration of the rivalry.



This time, Eddie Keher would provide more than a two point cameo off the bench as his 14-point haul was instrumental in Kilkenny’s 4-17 to 6-8 victory. The sides wouldn’t meet again until 1998 and it was Kilkenny that would take a grip on the rivalry.



Eight wins from the 10 clashes since have gone Noreside compared to one for Waterford in the most recent meeting three years ago. Yet the closeness of those initial encounters has often been repeated. 1998, 2004, 2009, 2013 and 2016 have all seen games where, if not the bare minimum, there’s only been a puck of the ball between the teams.



And of course, for those lucky enough to remember them, the classic drawn game and replay in 2016 brought back memories of those pulsating 1959 finals. Here’s hoping for more of the same from these best of neighbours this weekend.

