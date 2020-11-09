Clash of the Titans: The Kilkenny v Galway trilogy that sparked a modern rivalry

As hurling rivalries go, Galway and Kilkenny is an unusual one.

To date, the 1887 All-Ireland tournament remains the only one to have taken place with an open draw. Galway would actually contest the final of that first-ever competition, with the Meelick club representing the county against Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields, who would come out 1-1 to 0-0 winners when the decider was finally played on April Fools’ Day the following year.

But with the change to a provincial-based championship the following year, the isolation of Galway in hurling terms within Connacht meant that it would another decade before the city of the tribes would once again compete in the competition.

Ahead of the clash between the Cats and the Tribesmen, we take a look at a rivalry that is anything but ordinary.

A first meeting for future rivals

Having missed out on a first clash against Kilkenny in the inaugural year when the Cats fell to Tipp in that 1887 semi, it would be the 1897 edition that would see the counties first collide. With Galway coming through Connacht uncontested, Leinster champs Kilkenny lay in wait in the semi, played once again in the next calendar year, and would come out on the right side of a 3-4 to 2-4 scoreline.

Meetings in the 1904 semi (played in 1906) and the same stage in 1912 would also go Kilkenny’s way. In fact, it would be 1924 before Galway fans would finally see their team come out on top with a 5-4 to 2-0 semi-final win on their way to the 1923 title, a first for the county.

The pattern of Kilkenny wins pock-marked by occasional Galway triumphs continued throughout the 20th century as Galway struggled with the lack of real competition in their province. A spell in the Munster Championship between 1959 and 1969 didn’t help either, with Galway winning only one of the 12 games they played.

Back-to-back Galway wins such as in 1986 and 1987, with the latter providing their third All-Ireland crown, were as rare as hen’s teeth. By the time the new Millennium began, the Connacht Championship was put into cold storage and the head-to-head record read Kilkenny 20 - Galway 6.

Galway would claim victories in 2001 and 2005 but that was against five Kilkenny wins in the first decade of the 2000s. But the perennial issue of the Munster and Leinster Championships providing a level of competition in advance of the All-Ireland series that Galway could only dream of had been finally tackled in 2009, when Galway were invited to enter the Leinster Championship for a three-year trial.

Comfortable wins for Kilkenny in 2009 and the 2010 Leinster final indicated that the status quo was remaining in place. But it was the three times the sides would meet in 2012 that marked this as a real rivalry for the modern era.

‘Shock and awe in Leinster’

Galway’s defeat to Dublin in 2011 gave little indication that the Tribesmen were anywhere close to go toe-to-toe with a Brian Cody team who had won eight of the previous 11 Liam MacCarthys and were being hailed as potentially the greatest ever. But despite a disappointing 2011, there was one factor in their favour.

A young Joe Canning had already won consecutive All-Stars in 2008 and 2009 and been nominated in 2010 and 2011. At 23 years of age when the 2012 Leinster Championship began, the Portumna man had helped his side to the 2010 National League but silverware at championship level was proving harder to come by.

Canning was missing when Galway blasted 5-19 past Westmeath to begin their campaign but the long time Bord Gáis Energy ambassador was back to contribute 0-11 when they put another 5-23 on the board against Offaly. Despite the free-scoring nature of their two wins, they had also conceded 7-27 over the two games. Few thought anything other than a Kilkenny win was likely when the sides faced off for only the second time in a provincial final with Galway 11/2 in the bookies.

So to describe what happened as a surprise would be a major understatement. ‘SHOCK AND AWE IN LEINSTER’ ran the Irish Independent headline the following morning as the Bob O’Keefe Cup crossed the Shannon for the first time. As Martin Breheny would ask in his report, “the questions weren’t so much about how they had managed to prise it from Kilkenny’s grasp, but rather how they had succeeded in making the most successful outfit in hurling history look so ordinary.”

A Canning goal as early as the third minute had set the tone and Galway didn’t let up. It was 20 minutes before a Henry Shefflin free troubled the Kilkenny side of the scoreboard, at which point Galway had already racked up 1-6.

It would be a further 10 minutes before Richie Power landed the Cats’ first point from play by which time Galway had moved to 2-11 with David Burke grabbing the second goal. A half-time lead of 2-12 to 0-4 against the team that had put 25 points on them in the league three months previously was beyond even the wildest dreams of the Galway faithful.

With a team like Kilkenny, you can expect a reaction and an improved second half saw them reduce the gap to eight at the three-quarters mark after Richie Hogan and Shefflin had raised green flags. But cool heads prevailed and the impressive Cyril Donnellan and Canning provided them with their final-quarter scores, enough for Galway to see the game out comfortably. Canning would finish with 1-10 (1-3 from play) to take the man of the match award home with the trophy.

With the back-door in place, Kilkenny were down but not out. While Galway would have to wait for a semi-final, the Cats would have a quarter-final against Limerick to try and regroup. And regroup they did, with an easy 4-16 to 1-16 win setting a semi-final with a Tipperary side they’d contested the previous three All-Ireland finals with, in what had been a trilogy for the ages.

How well they’d recovered from their Leinster final mauling was underlined by the nature of their 4-24 to 1-15 victory with the Premier having no answer to their second-half surge. A 0-22 to 0-17 win for Galway against Cork, with Canning accounting for half the total, may not have been as impressive but meant the sides would face off for the second time that season to decide the destination of the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

A final reckoning

It would have been too much to expect lightning to strike twice but once again, Galway would start like a train. This time it would take Canning 10 minutes to plunder a goal and put his side 1-1 to 0-1 in front and the lead would stretch to seven points just past the half-hour mark.

But the difference on this occasion was that Galway’s first-half domination wouldn’t get any better than seven points on the scoreboard. In fact, three late Shefflin frees, with one replied to by Canning, reduced it to five by half-time and by the time the second half began, the Cats had the bit between their teeth.

Early scores chipped away at Galway’s lead after Shefflin knocked over a left-handed shot from play. On 50 minutes, the scores were tied. By the time King Henry put another long-range effort between the posts four minutes later to put his side in front for the first time since the opening score of the game, all the momentum was with Cody’s men.

To Galway’s credit, they weren’t going to roll over. A Niall Burke goal a minute later put the men in maroon back in front but the Cats were still purring. Two more Shefflin points quickly squared the game again and on the hour, Eoin Larkin edged them in front.

Up stepped Canning again with the next two points to put Galway back in front on 64 minutes. Back and forth it went with Shefflin levelling matters on 66.

But even these two great men aren’t immune from nerves. What could have been a match-winning penalty for Kilkenny was passed up by Shefflin as he settled for lashing the ball over the bar, to leave Kilkenny one ahead.

Next, it was Canning’s turn as he missed a straightforward last-minute free from 50 yards. Three minutes stoppage time are shown and Shefflin hits another wide going for the insurance point before Iarla Tannian does the same at the other end. On ticked the clock as 82,000 in the great stadium held their breath.

Then, the controversy. Davy Glennon goes down under a challenge from Jackie Tyrell and referee Barry Kelly awards a free, much to the chagrin of Cody and the Kilkenny bench on the sideline.

The chance was more difficult than the one he’d just missed but with 73 minutes on the clock, Canning took aim from 45 yards out on the Hogan Stand sideline and split the posts. There would be a drawn final for the first time in 52 years and the sides would have to meet for a third time in this special year.

They say that if you get one chance to beat Kilkenny, you better take it. Galway had taken that chance to win Leinster but when it came to the big one, despite a dominant first-half performance, they hadn’t. Would they be able to take a third?

A replay to remember

It would be three weeks before we’d get to find out. A week after Donegal had broken Mayo’s hearts once more to bring Sam Maguire to Ulster, Galway and Kilkenny lined out in front of another sold-out Croke Park crowd. Could the drama of the drawn game be repeated?

Initially, it seemed so. Business as usual after throw-in as Canning and Shefflin swapped frees. After slow Kilkenny starts in the previous two games, the Cats seemed more up to speed and were 0-4 to 0-2 up after 13 minutes.

Then, what seemed to be a double whammy of a body blow. First, David Burke diverted an Iarla Tannian pass into David Herity’s net on 15 minutes. TJ Reid responded instantly for Kilkenny with a point but moments later Damien Hayes found Burke again and the 22-year-old forward buried a second goal in two minutes.

It was dominant first-half performances that provided Galway’s platform in the previous games. With the momentum now shifted their direction, could they push on?

Not this time. A mere minute after Burke’s second goal, it was Eoin Larkin bearing down on James Skehill’s goal and though the Galway stopper managed to keep Larkin’s effort out, Richie Hogan was on hand to snaffle up the rebound. Galway 2-2 Kilkenny 1-5 and all-square on 19 minutes.

This triggered a purple path for the Cats who knocked over six unanswered points to take command. Two late Canning points before half-time reduced the gap to four but unlike game one and two, this time it was Galway doing the chasing.

The game would really be finished as a contest in a five-minute spell from the 44-minute mark involving Cyril Donnellan. First, the Galway forward struck the sliotar to the net only for the ref to bring play back for an earlier Kilkenny foul on him. Canning pointed the close-range free but Galway’s agitation at being denied two points was clear to see.

Whether that decision was still on Donnellan’s mind five minutes on, only he can say. But after witnessing another Canning howitzer come back off the post and Kilkenny instantly point to move four clear, Donellan lashed out at JJ Delaney and received a red card for his troubles.

Whatever chance Galway may have had of shifting momentum back with 15 men, it wasn’t going to happen with 14. Power, Michael Fennelly and the impressive debutant Walter Walsh claimed the next scores to open the gap to seven. Walsh would sign off his performance with a goal on 57 minutes and his replacement Colin Fennelly grabbed another, moments after joining the fray.

Jonathan Glynn would grab a consolation goal for the Tribesmen but that was all it would be as Shefflin finished his day by tagging on another two points to move Kilkenny to 3-22 before Canning did likewise to leave Galway on 3-11 at full-time. Alas for Anthony Cunningham’s side, after a win and a draw, a loss completed the set.

For Kilkenny, their defence of the title would end in an uncharacteristic 2013 with defeats in Leinster to Dublin and Cork in the All-Ireland quarters. Yet, they bounced back with All-Ireland wins in 2014 and 2015 to make it 36 crowns in all. However, a four-year drought since has made it the longest period without an All-Ireland in the Cody era.

For Galway, their reign in Leinster would surprisingly end at Dublin’s hands the next year and after another thrilling draw with Kilkenny on a 5-16 to 3-22 scoreline in the 2014 Leinster semi, they’d again come off second best in a replay. Similarly, Leinster finals in 2015 and 2016 would also go the way of the amber and black.

It would be 2017 before Galway would regain Leinster. This time, with Kilkenny dispatched by Wexford in the province and Waterford in the qualifiers, Liam MacCarthy would finally go back into the west for the fifth time with Canning nailing nine as their 26 points saw them clear of Waterford's 2-17.

Both sides have been back to the final since but both would lose, Galway to Limerick in 2018 and Kilkenny to Tipp last season. And many of the names in this piece have departed the scene with King Henry himself abdicating in 2015. But the man he swapped scores back and forth with during that wonderful 2012 trilogy still plays and still pulls the strings to make his hurl and sliotar sing.

So if you’re looking for inspiration this weekend, then maybe the 32-year-old Canning can provide it. After all, there’s no show like a Joe show.

