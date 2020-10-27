Clash of the Titans: How Cork and Waterford became the ‘first great rivalry of the 21st Century’

There are many different ways that a rivalry can be forged. For some, it’s two sides evenly matched throughout history with periods in the ascendancy ebbing back and forth.

For others, it can be geographical, with a more successful neighbour finally being caught by a side that emerges from their shadow to upset what would have been considered the established order. It’s fair to say that the latter applies when it comes to what was once described in the Irish Independent as ‘The first great rivalry of the 21st century’.

As this year’s Senior Hurling Championship progresses, in partnership with U20 and Senior sponsor Bord Gáis Energy, we’ll be looking at the moments that have stoked the flames of some of hurling’s biggest rivalries.

Cork’s early dominance

A simple glance at historical Championship results shows the size of the shadow that Cork threw over Waterford in the nascent GAA. From a meeting at Fraher Field in the very first All-Ireland in 1888 which finished 2-8 to 0-0 in Cork’s favour, the sides would meet a further 18 times before the Deise would finally claim a first victory, on a 5-2 to 1-3 scoreline a full half-century on from that first game.

That 1938 Munster semi-final clash saw Waterford go on to claim a first provincial crown and reach a first All-Ireland final, only for Dublin to halt their march. After that, the 1940s belonged to Cork who would win four All-Ireland’s on the spin from 1941 to 1944 and again in 1946, with wins over Waterford in 1943, 1946 and 1947. It would be another decade before a second Waterford victory, this time in a Munster final by a single-point margin and this time that long-awaited All-Ireland title finally arrived Suirside with revenge taken on the Dubs.

That pattern of Cork dominance pock-marked by flurries from Waterford would remain in place for the rest of the 20th century. Five games in the 1950s with Cork winning three. Seven in the sixties with a 1965 draw and a win in 1967 as good as it got for the Crystal County.

It went on. One win from five in the seventies. Three defeats in the eighties before a famous draw and a replay win as the decade closed. Normal service resumed in the nineties with Cork winning all three ties, the last of which was especially disappointing with an eight-point haul from the Rebels’ Michael O'Connell putting paid to the pre-match favourites in the 1999 Munster semi.

So as the 21st century rolled in, it seemed very much a case of ‘as you were’. Yet while the new Millennium would see the Deise and Cork swap wins back and forth, it was three matches that ended with no winner or loser that made this a very special rivalry for this writer.

Three games that defined a rivalry

Cork and Waterford players tangle off the ball in the Munster quarter-final replay in 2014. Picture: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Cork and Waterford players tangle off the ball in the Munster quarter-final replay in 2014. Picture: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Of all the main field sports played in Ireland, the free-scoring nature of hurling makes draws far less common than in other codes. In the first 112 years of this rivalry at Championship level, the sides met on 49 times with Cork winning 39, Waterford seven and the game finishing all-square on three occasions. Cork would win replays in 1931 and 1965 and Waterford finally managed to turn the tables in 1989.

Yet of the 18 matches played since the turn of the century, there have been the same number of draws as there was in the previous 112 years with the games in 2007, 2010 and 2014 all lighting up that year’s Championship.

With 2000 and 2001 passing without a meeting, 2002 saw Waterford claim first blood in that decade with a late Ken McGrath point ensuring that Munster semi-final wouldn’t end level. Cork would exact revenge and take Waterford’s Munster crown 12 months later.

The see-saw swung back the way of the Deise in John Mullane’s famous ‘I love me county!’ 2004 provincial final while two meetings in 2005 (a Munster semi in Semple Stadium and an All-Ireland quarter in Croke Park) both went to the men in red on their path to claiming back-to-back Liam MacCarthys.

Another ding-dong battle in the 2006 All-Ireland semi saw the team separated by the minimum once again in Cork’s favour, with Donal Óg Cusack preventing another late effort from Ken McGrath to level things from dropping over the bar.

Cork’s bid to make it three-in-a-row would eventually flounder on Brian Cody’s Kilkenny rock but despite having regained the upper hand on Waterford, the tight nature of those wins had shown that this iteration of the rivalry was a different beast to its 20th-century version.

While those days in the 1900s were very much a one and done affair, the introduction of the back-door in 1997 made it possible for teams to meet more than once in the same season. That first year would see Clare beat Tipperary in both the Munster and All-Ireland finals while 1998 saw Offaly take revenge on Kilkenny for their Leinster decider defeat by claiming the big one.

Experimental formats between provincial and back-door round-robins would see plenty of sides face off twice over the following decade but it was left to the Rebels and the Deise to go one better in 2007.

The Munster semi-final, 2007

Cork's Timmy McCarthy holds off Waterford's Ken McGrath in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay in 2007. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Cork's Timmy McCarthy holds off Waterford's Ken McGrath in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay in 2007. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

First up, a free-scoring belter of a Munster semi-final saw Waterford regain bragging rights, 5-15 to 3-18 with Dan ‘The Man’ Shanahan adding a brace to goals from Mullane, Paul Flynn and Eoin Kelly. For Cork, Ben O’Connor’s missed second-half penalty would add to the regrets.

With Waterford going on to brush Limerick aside to pocket another Munster title, Cork wouldn’t have to wait long for an opportunity for revenge. Comfortable wins over Dublin and Offaly in a qualifier round-robin were enough to put them through to an All-Ireland quarter where their Munster conquerors lay in wait. And with the return of Donal Óg Cusack, Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín who’d missed the Munster tie through suspension, confidence was high on Leeside.

‘Familiarity is breeding brilliance’ would run the headline on Frank Roche’s match report after one of the most scintillating second halves ever witnessed in Croke Park. The scoreline of 3-16 each barely began to tell the story. The sides were level five times in the first half despite a Shanahan goal putting Waterford five points up after ten minutes. But the 1-07 to 0-10 half-time scoreline was only a taster before the main course.

The tone was set 22 seconds into the second stanza when Stephen Molumphy played in Paul Flynn who smashed a shot past Cusack. A Neil Ronan penalty 10 minutes later raised a green flag for Cork. On the hour mark, it was raised again after Kieran Murphy latched onto a Ronan rebound to put Cork a point ahead on 2-14. Another 30 seconds and Seamus Prendergast levelled the teams for the sixth time.

Cork seemed to have made the decisive move with another Ronan goal with five minutes left and when Kevin Harnett added an insurance score to leave them four clear with four to go, they looked home and hosed. But this Deise side were made of stern stuff and a Molumphy goal after Cusack had saved from Flynn brought the gap back to the minimum with 90 seconds on the clock.

The minute stoppage time allowed had nearly elapsed when substitute Eoin McGrath opened the Cork defence at the Canal End. But it immediately became clear that McGrath had more than levelling the game on his mind as he galloped in on goal and unleashed a shot that Cusack managed to parry out as far as Flynn. Another shot, another Cusack save, this time the ball remaining in the square where a scramble ensued, ending with Cusack prone across the sliotar.

While many refs would have thrown in the ball, perhaps it was apt that Brian Gavin took the technical approach and awarded the free in that Eoin Kelly tapped over the bar to square the match for the final time. As Marty Morrissey said in his RTÉ commentary, “neither Waterford or Cork deserved to lose this game.”

There would be a loser in the next game as Waterford made the most of their reprieve with a 2-17 to 0-20 win in another cracker that saw the sides level on 10 occasions before a Shanahan goal in the last quarter finally shook off Cork. Alas for the Deise, Limerick would take revenge for their Munster final defeat by ending their dreams of a first All-Ireland since 1959.

The Munster final, 2010

John Mullane of Waterford takes on John Gardiner of Cork in the Munster final replay, 2010. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

John Mullane of Waterford takes on John Gardiner of Cork in the Munster final replay, 2010. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

It would be three years before the sides were drawn together again with July 9, 2010, the date for another Munster final. While this game may have lacked the sheer quality of the 2007 encounter, it certainly didn’t lack the drama.

Waterford shaded the first half 0-7 to 0-6 but had opened a four-point gap by the 40-minute mark only to be outscored 2-5 to 0-2 in the next quarter-hour, with goals from Aisake Ó hAilpín and Ben O’Connor leaving them five adrift.

A recovery of sorts was kick-started by Eoin Kelly’s 58th-minute drive to the net which brought the deficit to a point but after Brian Murphy and Niall McCarthy pushed it back out to three, Cork looked in command. Points were swapped but the gap remained the same until the third minute of stoppage time when Waterford managed to win a free 20m from goal.

Donal Óg may have lined up six defenders across his goal-line but although they managed to block Kelly’s effort, the rebound fell nicely for Tony Browne who whipped it home to level the game for the sixth and final time.

Another draw led to another familiar feeling for Cork in a replay that also went right to the wire, with the 70 minutes played in a downpour of biblical proportions unable to separate the sides. Cork could have won it in normal time with a late penalty, only for Shane O’Sullivan to deflect John Gardiner’s strike over the bar and leave the sides level.

A calf injury saw Deise talisman John Mullane miss extra-time but in a sporting twist of fate his replacement, the old-stager Dan Shanahan, would prove the match-winner with his 83rd-minute goal skidding in. Even then, there'd be more drama with another grizzled veteran, the great Tony Browne, somehow stopping a goal-bound strike from Cathal Naughton with his head in the final play of the game to show why mandatory helmets are a good thing! But once again, a Tipp ambush in the All-Ireland semi would mean Waterford’s long wait for a national crown would go on.

The Munster quarter final, 2014

A brawl breaks out between Cork and Waterford players after Cork's Anthony Nash has a penalty saved in the Munster quarter final replay in 2014. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

A brawl breaks out between Cork and Waterford players after Cork's Anthony Nash has a penalty saved in the Munster quarter final replay in 2014. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

The final act in this unique trilogy of tied games would arrive four years on. Cork had taken a modicum of revenge in 2012 with a three-point win in the All-Ireland quarter but it would be a Munster quarter in 2014 that would see the last Championship draw between the sides.

With the likes of Mullane, Shanahan and Browne having since stepped away, it was a more youthful Deise side under Derek McGrath that would be left with regrets. Nine points clear midway through the second half, Waterford had led for 66 of the 70 minutes.

With all their substitutes used as the side tired, a young Austin Gleeson was trying to see stoppage-time out with a knock of his own. Only he could say whether that contributed to his challenge on Cork goalie Anthony Nash as the ball was launched forward but either way, a free from where it landed was the result.

Patrick Horgan would make no mistake from the free and the sides would have to meet once more a fortnight later. This time, there’d be no second chance for Waterford to take as the Rebels steamrolled them by double-scores of 0-28 to 0-14. Another Munster would follow for Cork but once again their Liam MacCarthy bid would end at the semi-final stage, this time at the hands of Tipp.

Yet that Cork win didn’t quite signify a return to the lob-sided nature of the 20th-century rivalry. A Munster semi clash almost a year to the day later saw Waterford in the ascendancy once more after a 3-19 to 1-21 win, although fixtures in 2017, 2018 and 2019 have all gone in the direction of Leeside.

The unique circumstances of this year’s Championship have already seen a change from the round-robin format recently employed in the provinces. And with no replays, whatever transpires next weekend will need to be settled on the day.

But with the history of drama these two counties have thrown up over the last 20 years, could it be fitting to see these two Titans create another slice of it by being the first Championship tie to go all the way to penalties?

