Clash of the Titans: How Clare and Limerick’s battles in the mid-nineties fuelled their rivalry

From their first meeting in 1889 (a 5-1 to 2-2 win for Clare a year after the same side had been awarded a walkover over the Treaty in the aborted 1888 Championship) to last year’s do-or-die 1-28 to 0-13 win that kept Limerick, as holders, in the Championship, there’s a storied history between these two giants of the game.

While some in Clare still visibly bristle when the 1955 Championship is brought up (after beating Cork and Tipperary against the odds to make a Munster final, a Limerick ambush ended Clare’s All-Ireland hopes), in this writer’s lifetime, the mid-1990s iteration of the rivalry stands out in the memory.

A battle for dominance

Clare manager Ger Loughnane celebrates winning the Guinness Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final in 1995. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Clare manager Ger Loughnane celebrates winning the Guinness Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final in 1995. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

1994 had seen Limerick in the ascendancy after putting the Banner to the sword with a 0-25 to 2-10 win in the Munster final. A chastened Ger Loughnane summed it up to the press afterwards, simply saying, “We were blown away, just blown away."

The Clare selector wasn’t wrong, with a sheen put on the nine-point defeat by two late Clare goals. And the subsequent departure of Len Gaynor opened the door for Loughnane to step up as manager and change Clare hurling forever.

For Limerick, after marching on to the All-Ireland final and seemingly coasting to a first crown since 1973, the shock of conceding 2-5 without reply to rank outsiders Offaly to see a 2-13 to 1-11 lead on 65 minutes turn to a 3-16 to 2-13 loss had bitten hard.

So when the teams faced off once again a year later, nobody was expecting a repeat of the previous year’s trashing. Loughnane’s charges had taken the monkey off their back with a league win the previous winter as Limerick struggled to digest their All-Ireland capitulation. But a tight game was still anticipated.

And tight it was 28 minutes in, with Clare two points up when they were awarded a penalty. While it’s not uncommon to see a goalkeeper take a penalty in this day and age, it certainly wasn’t the norm 25 years ago.

“It’s strange for a goalkeeper to take a penalty,” went the RTE commentary as Davy Fitzgerald strode towards the D. “But it doesn’t matter. If he scores, they’ll be delighted.”

“I’d never taken a penalty before,” Fitzgerald would admit 10 years on. “Ger Loughnane came to me the week before and asked how I was fixed for taking a penalty. I was taken aback a bit but Seamie McMahon had broken his collar bone in the Cork game so we needed someone else to hit them. I said ‘fair enough’ but I didn’t expect to be called into action so quick!”

Needless to say, Davy buried it, with his jubilant run back towards his own goal as play restarted around him voted fifth in the Top 20 GAA Moments of the last 40 years in 2005. The goal energised the Banner and after taking Munster on a 1-17 to 0-11 scoreline, wins over Galway and reigning champions Offaly saw Lougnane lead them to a first All-Ireland title since 1914.

‘The pitch was like a cauldron’

16 June 1996; Clare's Ger O'Loughlin of Clare takes on Limerick's Ciaran Carey in the Munster Semi-Final in 1996. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

16 June 1996; Clare's Ger O'Loughlin of Clare takes on Limerick's Ciaran Carey in the Munster Semi-Final in 1996. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

As defending champions of both Munster and Ireland, 1995/96 started slowly for Clare. A shock defeat to Kerry in their National League opener in October was followed by a win over Waterford the same month. But it would be the following March before they saw another with a 1-11 to 0-5 victory on the final weekend ensuring that relegation as All-Ireland champs wouldn’t happen.

Despite the disappointing league campaign, all commentators expected that Clare would be a different animal when the Munster Championship started and with a bye into the semi-final, it was Limerick who would come through to face them after they disposed of Cork in their quarter.

In his acclaimed autobiography ‘Dalo’, Clare captain Anthony Daly tells a tale of how Ger Loughnane used Limerick boss Tom Ryan’s statement that they had been ‘timbered’ in the previous year’s Munster Final to rile his team up.

“Before we left the dressing room, Loughnane held up a Clare jersey and spoke about how Tom Ryan had disrespected it,” Daly wrote.

“The hairs were standing on the back of my neck like spikes. The atmosphere was like nothing I’d experienced before. The heat was ridiculous. The pitch was like a cauldron.”

In fact, the Gaelic Grounds pitch was a cauldron in more ways than one. It was a scorching summer’s day on Shannonside with the mercury in the mid-twenties and the atmosphere cascading from the stands was as hot as that on the field.

Once the game began, it swung back and forth with Clare recovering from a 27th-minute Gary Kirby goal to take control in the second half. Their problem was converting their pressure into scores but as the game entered the final stanza, they had established a three-point lead on 58 minutes.

It could and should have been more. That final point had come after Declan Nash in the Limerick goal had deflected an Eamonn Taffe bullet wide of the goal. While Seanie McMahon pointed the 65 to open that three-point lead, a five-point gap surely would have seen the game over as a contest.

Even three points seemed enough as the next eight minutes passed scoreless. Four minutes to go and surely the All-Ireland champions would see this out.

Daly would later write “the most memorable match I ever played was a game we lost” but it was those four minutes plus stoppage time that he’s really referring to.

First, on 66 minutes, Barry Foley pulls one back for Limerick. In the final minute, Gary Kirby reduces the deficit to the minimum. Immediately as the clock ticks into stoppages, another Foley point levels the game.

Then, the coup de grâce. From Foley’s equalising point, Davy Fitz pucks the ball out. Limerick’s Ciaran Carey fields the ball deep in his own half and charges back towards Davy’s goal.

Sliotar on hurl, then back to hand and onto hurl again as a body-serve takes him past Fergal Hegarty. Forty-five yards out and bang, he splits the posts. A captain’s score from the Treaty skipper and still one of hurling’s great iconic moments. As Liam Horan would write in his Irish Independent report, “The advertisement is spot-on. This man can break hearts from 70 yards. And further. His name — omitted, presumably, from the billboards because of the GAA's laws on amateurism — is Ciaran Carey.”

“I’ll be honest, I thought I was going to be taken out”, Carey admitted to GAA.ie years later. “I thought I was going to be floored or flattened for a free. That would have been my initial thought process.

“It just opened up and I kept going and kept going and I suppose I was saying ‘God, there’s no hit coming’ and obviously they were aware they weren’t going to be giving away a free for a cheap score.

“The further I was going on, the opportunity inevitably presented itself in front of me and luckily enough, thank God I put it over.”

16 June 1996; Anthony Daly in the 1996 Munster Semi-Final between Limerick and Clare at Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

16 June 1996; Anthony Daly in the 1996 Munster Semi-Final between Limerick and Clare at Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

His opposite number Daly would say immediately afterwards they were “the four most agonising seconds of my life" and agony was what was felt in that Clare dressing room in those pre-back-door days.

Limerick would go on to claim Munster after a replay win over Tipperary and brush Antrim aside to set up a tilt at Liam MacCarthy against Wexford, where it would be their turn to be on the wrong side of a heart-breaking one-point defeat.

A pre-final twist

But their 1996 story with Clare didn’t end after that Munster semi-final. With Limerick preparing for their All-Ireland final, a concern was expressed that the one-sided nature of their semi-final wasn’t ideal preparation for such an important clash.

Years later, Damien Quigley would take up the story of what happened when they arrived for a behind-closed-doors challenge match in the build-up only to see a similar foe togged out and waiting.

“We did not know we were playing Clare till that night, we were just told to get into our cars,” the former Limerick hurler said of what turned into as hard-fought a battle as you’d see in any Munster clash.

“We played Antrim in the semi-final; no disrespect to them but we didn't have a really meaningful match after Munster.

“I thought after it was an act of madness to play the match. I got a fierce dirty belt with five minutes to go. I thought I might not be playing the final.

"They dished it out that night; now we wouldn't have been holding back either. But they thought enough of us to bother their arses to play the game."

It’s that coda that indicates the respect between these great rivals. And it also gives us hope that, as much as the occasion won’t be the same without the Treaty and Banner armies in attendance, we can still expect high-level on-field action next weekend.

