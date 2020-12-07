Clash of the Titans: A look back at famous replays and battles between Limerick and Waterford over the decades

And then there were two. A year unlike any other has brought a unique final as Limerick and Waterford face off in the Championship showpiece for the first time ever.

Of course, part of the reason is that it wasn’t possible for two counties from the same province to contest an All-Ireland final until the introduction of the back-door in 1997. Yet that year did see the first all Munster final after Tipperary recovered from a provincial final loss to Clare to reach the decider, only to lose to the same opposition again.



Since then, it’s happened on another five occasions with Kilkenny and Offaly (1998 and 2000), Clare and Cork in 2013, and Galway’s move into the Leinster Championship puts their 2012 and 2015 battles with Kilkenny into the same category.



But with Limerick undergoing a Liam MacCarthy drought that lasted from 1973 to 2018 and Waterford still suffering an even longer one that stretches back to 1959, the stars never aligned to match the Treaty and the Deise together in an All-Ireland final. Until now.

A ‘fiasco’ and a ‘great fight’



While next weekend's match will be their 41st Championship meeting, finals between the pair are the GAA’s equivalent of hen’s teeth, even at provincial level. This year’s final was only the fourth in the entire history of the association.



The first of those was in 1933 and was described as a ‘Munster Hurling Final Fiasco’ in the Irish Independent after a niggly game that saw future Limerick great Mick Mackey sent off. An on-pitch melee, 10 minutes from time with Limerick 11 points ahead, resulted in a pitch invasion as some in the crowd of 25,000 streamed on to get involved!



The report describes how, “Ten minutes from the end heat between rival players developed, and caused a disgraceful scene, culminating in the crowd breaking in on the pitch, and the referee stopping the match.”



The match was abandoned and rather than risk arranging a replay, the Shannonsiders lead was rewarded by the GAA Central Council with the trophy and a first Munster medal for Mackey.



The sides met again at the same stage 12 months later, and while this game would at least reach a conclusion, the outcome was the same with Limerick recording a 4-8 to 2-5 victory to retain their crown and set them on their way to an All-Ireland title. This time, the aggression seemed to remain on-field with the Indo’s sub-headline noting how “Waterford Put Up Great Fight for Hurling Honours”.



A more jaunty match report filed by a writer only identified as ‘The Recorder’ noted that “The good form shown by Waterford came as a pleasant surprise, and the game was a big improvement on that of 12 months before. There was plenty of vigorous, hard-fought hurling and the closing half was well advanced before it could be said with certainty that Limerick had taken the upper hand.”

A history of replays



And that was it for a staggering 73 years until the sides faced off in the 2007 final. A season that, like this year, would see the sides play twice with Limerick avenging their Munster defeat by ending Waterford’s All-Ireland Championship hopes at the semi-final stage of the main event.



In fact, 2020 will actually be the fifth year that Limerick and Waterford will play each other on separate occasions in the same Championship, with replays needed to separate the sides in 1940, 2003 and 2009.



The 1940 tie was the second time the sides had met since that 1934 Munster final and saw fans of both descend on Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney for a hotly anticipated double-bill with the counties also contesting the minor final. While Limerick had won five Munster titles in a row from 1933 on, Waterford had claimed a first provincial crown in 1938 and had their eye on a team some considered to be in decline.



‘The Recorder’ was also in attendance once again to see Limerick take a five-point lead into the break, noting that “their prospects looked bright, but Waterford showed up in sparkling style in the second half and Limerick's defence had a busy time.”



The game swung back and forth as “Waterford levelled up and went ahead but were again passed out” with Limerick leading by three heading into the last minute.



It had taken two late goals from Jackie Power and an inspirational display from Mackey to put Limerick back in front but having seen their minors lose out on a 5-2 to 3-1 scoreline, the Déise seniors were determined not to suffer the same fate.



The last paragraph of the report describes how “Waterford attacked and in a frenzy of excitement went through for a goal, after a great save by Scanlon, and the scoring was again level.” With Limerick missing a stoppage time chance to win it, the sides would meet again a month later.



The replay at Clonmel Sportsfield would be another tight affair with “Hurling Thrills at Clonmel” The Recorder’s headline of choice for a game described as “the best of the season so far”.



A Willie Barron goal for Waterford was cancelled out by a Limerick reply, courtesy of Jim Roche, and a Mackey free helped the Treaty lead 1-3 to 1-1 at the break. An early Mick Regan goal in the second half saw Waterford retake the lead before “a heated incident, in which there was unnecessary striking by a few of the players, spectators encroached and led to a stoppage” but there was no repeat of the 1933 scenes as stewards quickly cleared the pitch.



Another Waterford goal on the resumption, this time from Dec Goode, saw that lead extended but this Limerick team had also won five successive National Leagues from 1933/34 in addition to All-Ireland’s in 1934 and 1936 and were determined to show they weren’t finished.



First, Jim Roche raised a green flag to reduce Waterford’s lead to a point, 3-2 to 2-4, before the game’s defining moment. A Paddy Clohessy free was played towards goal by Ned Chawke before Jackie Power applied the finishing touch to put the Shannonsiders back in front.



Waterford gamely battled back and a John Keane point reduced the deficit to the minimum but that man Mackey pointed a free to cancel it out and despite the Déise’s best efforts, the game would end in heartache for them.



Limerick, on the other hand, used it as a platform for a last hurrah and, after being taken to another replay in the final by Cork, would go on to beat Galway and then Kilkenny to claim a last Liam MacCarthy until 1973.



While Limerick’s golden era was coming to an end, it was a beginning of sorts for Waterford, although it would take until 1948 to turn that into silverware when, having finally got past Cork in the Munster final, wins over Galway and Dublin finally saw Liam MacCarthy dock on Suirside.



It was Limerick that would end Waterford’s reign at the Munster semi-final stage the following season but the upper hand they had displayed in the early years of the rivalry was no more.



Waterford would dominate clashes in the 50s and 60s with five wins from six games in a period that saw their second All-Ireland secured in 1958. The 70s, 80s and 90s would belong to Limerick with eight wins from 10 clashes. But it was the first decade of the 2000s that would see a situation where picking a winner would prove remarkably difficult.

A modern rivalry emerges

1999 had seen a first Waterford win in 17 years, 1-8 from Paul Flynn enough to keep a Limerick comeback at bay in a Munster quarter-final that finished 1-16 to 1-15. Two years later it was Limerick’s turn with two goals from James Butler and Brian Begley in the last 14 minutes turning a six-point deficit into a 4-11 to 2-14 win.



It was in another two years that we’d see a first Championship draw between the sides since that 1940 meeting and once again, it was at the Munster semi-final stage. An over-zealous fire inspector’s report meant that this stunning tie wasn’t captured for posterity with the RTE cameras banned from the new stand in Semple Stadium.



“Whoever was responsible for banning the television cameras from Semple Stadium yesterday - and conspiracy theories abounded afterwards - must rue the day because never, surely, was a recent hurling match more deserving of live coverage,” read Cliona Foley’s Irish Independent report.



The scoreline of 4-13 apiece doesn't begin to tell the story of the game. In an echo of the scenes from the 30s and 40s, referee Pat Aherne needed a Garda escort off the pitch, having awarded three penalties and allowed enough stoppage time for Paul Flynn to think he’d won in for the Crystal county, only for Limerick substitute Eoin Foley to make amends for an earlier missed penalty and send the tie to a replay.



That had seemed extremely unlikely after an opening quarter of an hour that had seen Waterford sprint into a 2-4 to 0-1 lead with green flags raised by Flynn and John Mullane. But whether it was memories of the 11-point lead they’d let slip two years before or something else, the jitters hit.



A teenage Andrew O'Shaughnessy goaled for Limerick on 27 minutes before winning the first penalty of the day just before half-time, which Mark Foley buried to level the game. Eoin Kelly replied immediately to leave Waterford a point up at half-time but it certainly wasn’t the dominant position their early play had warranted.



Déise nerves still seemed to be jangling when Mullane inexplicably threw the ball to the net with the goal gaping right at the start of the second half. A Flynn penalty after Tony Browne was brought down settled them briefly but when Niall Moran was then taken out in the opposite box, Limerick had the chance to reply within 60 seconds.



With Eoin Foley now on the pitch, it was he who stepped up this time only to see his shot saved. The drama didn’t end there with the ref waving play on when Flynn looked to be fouled in the ensuing attack. Limerick’s Patrick Kirby putt another teenager, Conor Fitzgerald, through for the goal denied them by the penalty miss.



Four minutes later and Flynn hit the net again, finishing with his boot after a Browne shot was parried. Moran then got on the goal trail himself and when O’Shaughnessy tagged another point on, Limerick incredibly found themselves a point to the good with 10 minutes left. Kelly would level matters again before those stoppage time points from Flynn and Foley meant we’d be doing it again the following week.



It would have been a bit much to expect a repeat and, as Martin Breheny put it in his report on the replay, ”Just as the most famous chefs can never bring quite the same taste to a reheated dish, Waterford and Limerick hurlers didn't come anywhere near reproducing the delightful flavour of the previous week.”



It was still a close affair but this time Flynn’s 1-7 would be enough to get over the line. The three-point lead his 27th minute goal opened up was doggedly protected for the remaining 47 minutes, with Limerick sorely missing O'Shaughnessy, their star of the first game who had to opt out with his Leaving Cert starting that week. With Limerick’s summer ending that day, Waterford would only last another six weeks as back-to-back defeats by Cork in the Munster final and Wexford in the qualifiers saw their All-Ireland dream die for another year.



Four years on, the sides would meet again, and once again, would meet twice over the course of the Championship. The difference was that this time, the second meeting wasn’t down to a draw in the first.



The 2007 Munster final had seen a masterclass from Dan ‘the man’ Shanahan, whose tally of 3-3 fired Waterford to a 3-17 to 1-14 win. While previous clashes had seen Waterford wobble when in winning positions, this was a win of a different variety with the Déise outscoring their opponents 2-3 to 0-2 in the last eight minutes.



However, with the format of the day meaning that winner and loser went into the All-Ireland quarter-finals, wins for both over Cork (at the second attempt) and Clare respectively meant they would face off in the All-Ireland semi-final.



Having already won the National League and Munster, Waterford entered this game as heavy favourites. Yet, having beaten Limerick by nine points five weeks previously, the tables were turned here and an explosive start by the men in green saw them 10 points down after a mere 23 minutes.

With Andrew O’Shaughnessy’s schooldays now long behind him, the youngster was instrumental, his goal on the quarter hour adding to Donie Ryan’s from nine minutes before to leave the Deise shell-shocked.



To their credit, Waterford rallied and a Stephen Molumphy goal meant they reached half-time only four points down, 1-8 to 2-9. But missed chances at the start of the second half stalled their momentum and when Ryan added his second goal, the game looked to be slipping away.



Yet it was now time for Limerick to get the jitters and an Eoin McGrath goal on 56 minutes cut the margin back to three. When Tony Browne pointed with six minutes left, the gap was down to the minimum.



Rather than crumble, this was the trigger for Limerick to push home. With Dan Shanahan’s goal touch deserting him for the first time in the Championship, O’Shaughnessy from the spot and Begley showed him how it was done to put the seal on a famous 5-11 to 2-15 win for the Treaty men. Unfortunately, their quest for that elusive All-Ireland would be ended by Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in the final.



The most recent time where the sides would meet twice arrived two years later, again at the Munster semi-final stage. And if the previous meetings described above provided plenty of fireworks, the opposite can be said of the first game where Waterford’s total of 0-11 wouldn’t have been enough to escape from any of the games covered here. However, it was enough on that occasion with an equally mis-firing Limerick only managing 1-8, a David Breen goal the highlight.



The replay had to be better and while it may not have reached the heights of previous clashes, it was certainly an improvement, albeit one with a lack of green flags. As Jackie Cahill put it in the Irish Independent, “while this semi-final replay will hardly be filed under the heading ‘classic,’ it was gripping in its own right.”



John Mullane was on song with his six points and general play earning the man of the match award despite Eoin Kelly’s frees taking him to double that tally. Waterford were three clear on five occasions in the first half and while Limerick drew level just before the half hour clicked by, Waterford had that little bit more to ease clear every time they looked over their shoulder. A six-point unanswered burst from 62 minutes put the game out of reach for Limerick and Waterford coasted home 0-25 to 0-17 to set up a Munster final shot at Tipperary.



Although that final would end in defeat, an All-Ireland quarter-final win over Galway meant a semi-final against Kilkenny but, unlike this year, there was no fairy-tale with the Deise’s best performance of the season not enough to prevent a 2-23 to 3-15 defeat against a Cats outfit at its peak on their way to a four-in-a-row.



Waterford would again come out on top when the sides faced off in 2011 but their three meetings since, in the 2018 and 2019 Munster round-robin and this year’s Munster final have all gone the way of Limerick. And of course, while Limerick finally got their Liam MacCarthy monkey off their back when they ended a 45-year wait in 2018, Waterford’s has reached King Kong dimensions with a staggering 61 years now passed since that 1959 win.



Only time will tell if that hoodoo will be broken next Sunday and unfortunately, if they do, there’ll be no fans there to witness it. Although if we’re looking for positives, that does mean there can’t be any repeat of 1933!

