City life and mountain hikes: Treat yourself to a summer in the Turkish Riviera.

Nestled on the edge of Türkiye's western coastline, the city of Antalya is the perfect choice for anyone dreaming of an outdoorsy holiday, with a dash of city living on the side.

As the winter months creep by, dreams of sunny days abroad become an ever-closer possibility. There is no denying that the past 24 months have been extremely challenging for us all! We have been cooped up, overwhelmed, and have had to endure a lot of stress during the pandemic. Overall, it has been quite a journey.

Now, as we cautiously emerge on the other side, one thing is for sure - travel is high on the agenda for many of us. And by God, do we deserve it!

If you find yourself torn between a city break and a sun holiday this summer, then fear not. The Turkish Riviera has you covered.

We're talking city vibes, exquisite beaches, ancient ruins, stunning golf courses and the freshest of locally sourced food. Not to mention the roaring waterfalls and towering mountains that are all within reach. Top this off with the year-round, glorious sunshine, and you have banked the ultimate cherry-on-top experience.

Food for every mood

There is nothing like the feeling of reaching your destination after a long day of travel. You are finally free from those pesky work emails, and as you promptly remove all wake-up calls from your phone, you can feel that your holiday has officially begun.

Once you have settled into your world-class hotel, which Antalya has plenty of, a hearty meal is definitely on the cards. So whether you are in the mood for fine dining or on a quest to find some authentic Anatolian street food, you will be spoilt for choice in this city.

For an impressive assortment of restaurants and cafes, as well as a fantastic yacht-filled view, head to the historic harbour. Here you can indulge in a lavish metropolitan experience or, you can enjoy some downtime in one of the secluded garden terraces.

The chefs of Antalya take the term catch of the day to another level. Their seafood dishes are guaranteed to have foodies wishing they had booked a lengthier holiday! As a native fish to the region, Lagos comes highly recommended at dinner time. As well as being delicious, Lagos is rich in Omega 3 and contains a variety of vitamins.

Cooking this fish takes time and skill and is well worth the wait. After being sealed with a mixture of egg, soda and rock salt, the fish is cooked for an hour in an oven or over an open fire. It takes a hammer to break the seal once cooked, and what waits inside is a soft and flaky fish that goes perfectly with a helping of Turkish mezes (appetizers) and a crisp glass of white wine.

For a mouthwatering meal and a chance to try some unique regional flavours, head out and find some local street food. Tasty, affordable and bound to satisfy your cravings, stopping for a bite to eat and chatting with a friendly vendor is an experience you won't want to miss.

Four street food dishes you have to try:

Şiş Köfte – What makes meatballs (köfte) from Antalya different? For one, they arrive on skewers. This simple dish is punching with flavour. Enjoy them with a warm pide and toppings such as cumin, tomato, pepper and baked onion. Antalya Piyazı – If you want to try something genuinely Antalya, make sure you order this zesty bean dish. It comes drizzled in a tarator sauce of tahin, lemon juice, vinegar, salt garlic, olive oil, and water. This tasty salad has been a firm favourite in Antalya for almost a hundred years. Freshly squeezed pomegranate and orange juice - After a busy morning engrossed in sightseeing, you will deserve a moment to rest your legs and refresh before setting off again. And nothing is quite as refreshing (or delicious) as a hand-pressed juice made from regionally grown fruit. For something sweet, ask for pomegranate and orange. Börek - Everyone loves pastry, right? A local delicacy known as Börek, is a loaded pastry that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Try it with spinach, meat, and cheese for a savoury snack on the go.

Wander back in time in Antalya's old town

The first stop of Antalya has to be Cumhuriyet Meydanı (Republic Square), where tours and walks into Old Citadel start. As you wander around this lively square, you will hear the sound of traditional Turkish music as street performers play to passers-by. Home to the iconic clock tower, which has watched over the city for more than 120 years, the square remains a popular meeting point for locals and tourists. So, whether you are starting or ending your day in here - be sure to grab a coffee, find a spot under a palm tree and take it all in.

From here you can reach many of the cities celebrated historical sites on foot. However, one area that stands out is the beautifully preserved old town, known as Kaleiçi. This district will give you a real glimpse into the past as you weave through its narrow alleyways and hidden courtyards.

No trip to Antalya's old town would be complete without making a stop at Hadrian's Gate. This marble archway has been an integral part of the Antalya cityscape for almost 2000 years and originally served as the eastern entrance to the city. To this day, the grand structure still acts as one of the gateways into Kaleiçi.

Kaleiçi is quaint and atmospheric and has attracted visitors for centuries. Each building is as charming as the next, with shutter-clad windows and heavy wooden doors being a regular feature. All sorts of trees, plants and hanging baskets also line the streets, making it the perfect setting for an Instagram photo op.

If you are in the mood for a spot of shopping, you will find lots of traditional crafts and trinkets for sale in Kaleiçi. From beautifully handwoven carpets to unique pieces of Turkish jewellery. You could easily spend an afternoon drifting around the shops and picking up gifts for loved ones.

Some other historical landmarks to visit during your trip:

Take a day trip to Aspendos Ancient Theatre and Perge City -Explore one of the greatest preserved ancient theatres of its kind and wander the ancient ruins of nearby Perge City. Visit the resort town of Side – The Temple of Apollo, Ancient Theatre, Colonnaded Street, Side Museum and an array of traditional Turkish houses can all be found in Side Old Town. For a great insight into the Anatolian region, visit Antalya Museum. The museum features exhibitions dating from the Old Stone Age through the Chalcolithic, Classical, Eastern Roman, Seljuks, Ottoman - in short, the full length of Anatolia's incredibly long history.

Treat yourself to the golf trip of a lifetime

Once you have had your fill of sightseeing and retail therapy, take some time to enjoy one of the finest luxuries that the Turkish Riviera has to offer - golf. Whether that means a round of golf at a first-class golf course or a week-long deluxe golfing package, you will be dreaming of your time in Antalya for many years to come.

About 40 minutes from Antalya city, you will find the southern town of Belek, where the minty scent of eucalyptus fills the air. Golfers flock to Belek because it is one of Europe's top golfing destinations. So pack your clubs or rent them on arrival, and enjoy playing against a backdrop of sandy beaches and pine forests.

And for those who can't get enough, you can carry on golfing long into the night thanks to Belek's fully lit golf course - the only place where this is possible in Türkiye.

Enjoy the great outdoors.

As well as being a luxury hotspot, the gulf of Antalya is a nature lovers paradise. Awash with natural scenery, you will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

Beaches

With over 640km of coastline and over 450 beaches (213 of which are blue flag certified) seaside devotees will be in pure heaven. You will be able to relax, enjoy the sound of the waves and soak up the sun in one of the most beautiful parts of the Mediterranean.

To get the most out of the pristine beaches, leave your sandals behind and feel the lukewarm water lap your toes as you take a morning stroll along the bay. Or plan a romantic rendezvous on the beach and pack a soft, cosy blanket, a bottle of Turkish wine and relish in some great conversation under the stars.

Walking and Cycling

Thanks to its long-distance trails and rolling coastal hills, cyclists and walkers from all over are drawn to Antalya. You can choose between 13 cycling routes, which offer something different and cater to all fitness levels. Glide along the scenic roads, push yourself on the mountain pathways and pencil in a couple of breaks by the sea to top it all off.

Head to the Lycian Way, which stretches 535 km along the historical Mediterranean coast for a memorable hiking adventure. Follow the signs from Fethiye to Antalya and pass through the beautiful villages and forests en route. Your journey is sure to be made extra special by the welcoming hosts that you will meet along the way.

Mountains and waterfalls

A not so easily hidden gem of Antalya comes in the form of the superb Taurus Mountain range. Here, wild horses roam the open planes and diverse vegetation flourishes throughout the untouched environment. Spanning 60,000 kilometres, the mountains offer a unique adventure for hikers, climbers, and even swimmers.

The Altınbeşik Cave is one of the great mysteries of Mother Earth. The complex structure of the cave means that only a fraction of it has been explored by humans to date. However, what is available is truly spectacular. Stretching three stories high, and concealing many underground lakes and caves, taking a boat tour around this natural masterpiece is a must during your trip to the Taurus mountains.

High in the mountain and just 10km from the Altınbeşik Cave is the tiny eco-village of Ormana. Many of the houses have been made solely from cedar wood and stone, giving them a striking facade, and making them 100% eco-friendly. Photographers and lovers of architecture will not be able to resist capturing their uniqueness.

You don't have to head deep into the mountains to appreciate Antalya natural beauty. You will find one of the region's most stunning waterfalls on the outskirts of Antalya city. The Lower Düden Waterfalls thunders into the sea from the rocky cliffs and can be viewed from many areas of Düden Park and by boat. Catch the waterfall at the right time of day and witness the colours of the rainbow reflecting off the mist as it meets the water below.

From its natural beauty and unique cuisine to its luxurious beaches and resorts, Antalya has holiday making down to a fine art. If you are thinking about visiting this coastal metropolis in 2022, take this as the sign you have been waiting for. Go ahead and get your booking in early - you deserve it!

