Cervical screening has changed: Here’s the most important things you need to know

In the last year, we’ve all taken steps to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We’ve washed our hands carefully, kept social distancing and worn face coverings to reduce our risk from Covid-19. We know it’s important to continue to protect our health.

When it comes to cervical cancer, the best way to help protect your health is to attend your cervical screenings when they are due. If you’re aged 25 to 65, you can book a screening test with a GP or clinic registered with CervicalCheck.

Cervical screening checks the health of the cervix. It’s important to remember that screening does not test for cancer; instead it looks to see if you might be at risk of developing cancer in the future.

But did you know that cervical screening has changed? Here are some key things to know.

How has screening changed?

The way the sample is taken is exactly the same. A device called a speculum is inserted into your vagina to enable your sample taker to see the cervix. However, next time you come for screening, your sample will be tested for the human papillomavirus (HPV). This is because HPV is the main risk factor for cervical cancer and causes nearly all cervical cancers.

What happens next?

With HPV cervical screening, if your sample tests positive for HPV, it is also tested for cell changes. If you do not have high-risk HPV your sample will not be looked at for cell changes. Most cell changes return to normal without treatment, and it is highly unlikely you will develop cancer without having high-risk HPV.

Is HPV common?

The majority of people who have ever been sexually active will, at some time, develop an HPV infection, but most do not get abnormal cells. In the majority of people who do develop abnormal cells, those cells return to normal without treatment.

HPV screening looks for the small number of people within the population who do not clear the virus in a timely manner and therefore need treatment to remove abnormal cells. HPV screening is better at predicting that you are at low risk of developing cancer than a screening test looking at cells (smear test).

Does cervical screening prevent all cervical cancer?

Abnormal cell changes are sometimes called pre-cancerous cells. HPV cervical screening can find nine in 10 of these cell changes, but it can’t find them all.

Unfortunately, you can still develop cervical cancer even if your cervical screening test result does not find HPV or abnormal cells changes. Some abnormal cell changes may remain undetected. This will be the case for one woman in every 500 who is screened for HPV.

Why is it important to go for regular cervical screening?

Regular cervical screening is still one of the best ways to protect yourself from the risk of cervical cancer. The test usually takes about five minutes and in many GP practices and clinics you will be able to ask for a female GP or nurse to take your screening test if that makes you feel more comfortable.

Screening is for well people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, please do not wait for your next screening appointment. People with symptoms should contact their GP immediately, and they will arrange appropriate follow-up tests.

What should I do to book my screening test?

Check the register to see if you are eligible and see when your next screening test is due

Find a registered clinic on the CervicalCheck website

If your screening is due, book your screening appointment

Accept your appointment even if it is a few weeks away

We will still send you a letter when your screening is due but you don’t need to wait for the letter. Due to Covid-19, it may take longer to get an appointment with your GP or clinic registered with CervicalCheck, but it's important to accept your appointment even if it is weeks away.

Check when your next cervical screening test is due or find a registered GP or clinic on the CervicalCheck website today.

Sponsored by