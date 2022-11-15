Celebrating Ireland’s unsung heroes: SCOOP founder Calvin Sweeney

Having worked as a voluntary ambulance driver and set up the SCOOP Foundation, Calvin Sweeney has helped countless people in their time of need.

You don’t have to delve too deeply into Irish history to find examples of unsung heroes. Michael Molloy, Christopher Brady and Liam O'Brien might not be names as well known as Pádraig Pearse and James Connolly, but their efforts were no less commendable.

Printers and compositors by trade, the three of them were responsible for creating a document that would go on to become the Proclamation read by the aforementioned Pearse in 1916. It was dangerous and strenuous work that presented countless challenges, from sourcing materials and working tirelessly to ensure a quality worthy of the historic significance they knew it would go on to hold.

It would be easy to overlook the design of the Proclamation itself, or to not consider how it was created with such accuracy and attention to detail. The reason why it was made to such a high standard and maintains pride of place in picture frames the world over was because of their thankless work.

It is our responsibility to ensure that people who are going the extra mile are getting the credit they deserve. Having co-founded the SCOOP Foundation with his brother Andy in 2009, Calvin Sweeney is exactly the kind of person whose work is worth celebrating.

Much of Calvin’s work focuses on helping displaced and marginalised people all over the world, and he is only just after having returned from a trip to Ukraine. He was nominated for a trip to New York as part of Proclamation Irish Whiskey’s Unsung Heroes campaign, which looked to reward people who don’t get the credit they deserve.

“We’re a small Irish NGO (non-governmental organisation) and we specialise mostly in non-formal education for refugees and people at risk. We also do emergency work,” Calvin says.

As essential as it is for such organisations to provide support for people, it is not a career path that many people would follow. Calvin says that his first venture into providing voluntary work for vulnerable people started several years ago, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I fell into it full time in 2016… I travelled out to Syria and I volunteered as an ambulance driver for seven months. That was kind of the start of it,” he says.

“It wasn’t an easy time, to end up in an ambulance in Syria at the time you would have been in a very bad way. Many patients never made it out of one which took its toll on you and the team.

“You try to focus on the times people did and recovered. It was also a very humbling experience to be a small player in an amazing local team who were doing it long before I got there and are still doing it now,” he adds.

Some examples of the organisation’s latest efforts include a programme to provide people with kitchen training and job recruitment, and another that seeks to provide a free studio for artists. As well as that, limited-edition cards created by Irish artist Patricia Burrell will soon be made available in Meagher’s Pharmacy stores nationwide with all proceeds going to SCOOP.

You can find out more about SCOOP, as well as their work in Ukraine, on their website here.

The realities on the ground

Speaking to Calvin, you begin to understand the challenges he has to overcome on a daily basis. He is in the process of writing a book which will no doubt shed more light on his work, but it doesn’t take long to get some level of understanding as to how difficult it can be.

“You’re communicating solely through Google Translate, which can be very difficult if it’s not translated properly. It’s also logistical difficulties like trying to source certain items such as generators, diesel is always a problem,” he says.

Other challenges can be even more difficult to overcome, such as recently when power was completely cut off from the city in which he was working for two days.

“I wasn’t able to communicate with anyone, and I wasn’t able to buy anything because being a charity we have to use a bank card. Pretty much two days down the swanny because of that, we couldn’t do anything,” he says.

When it comes to overcoming these challenges, feeling like you are truly making a difference is always going to be key. The best stories aren’t always grandiose tales of heroism, but rather going that extra mile (or 500km) to help someone in need.

“We helped a Ukrainian family resettle in Ireland. They had a cat that we struggled to get on a plane, so some friends in Poland offered to drive it to Dublin.

“The cat jumped out of the van on a motorway near Germany and did not want to be found. The lads sent a pin drop of where it went missing so the owner and myself made a 500km journey to look for the cat and eventually found it,” he says. “The cat is now happy out in Dublin!”

It’s not something that people forget in a hurry, either. Having someone help you in your time of need will often make you more likely to do the same for someone else when given the opportunity.

“One of our students who took part in our computer classes, earned a scholarship in Hamburg during COVID. After a few months he mailed me to say he had arranged a donation of 10,000 face masks for Ireland just to say thank you to the Irish people,” he says.

