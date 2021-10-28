Celebrating 25 years of TG4 – Hector Ó hEochagáin, Síle Seoige and more Irish stars reminisce on being a part of the Irish language TV channel

On Halloween night, 1996, Ireland’s first dedicated Irish language television channel, TnaG, or Teilifís na Gaeilge was launched in Baile na hAbhann, Connemara.

Reactions to the new channel were positive, with one viewer saying “Our language has finally been seen on a TV screen”. And on the opening night, Gabriel Byrne, who starred in the new film Draíocht which aired that night, said:

“When you lose a language, you lose something that’s far more valuable than just words, so when I heard that TnaG were starting up I thought, well I’ll do this with them. Plus, I think the language itself is a beautiful, complex, intricate language and it’s extremely expressive.”

Since then, the television channel – which rebranded to TG4 in 1999 – has gone from strength-to-strength, with over one and a quarter million people tuning in each week. In fact, TG4 has been the 6th most-watched channel in Ireland in 2019 and in 2020, the highest position achieved since it was launched.

Expand Close TnaG opening night. Credit: Joe Shaughnessy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TnaG opening night. Credit: Joe Shaughnessy

With its wide variety of programmes, from western TV series An Klondike to the legendary GAA series Underdogs, TG4 is watched by people worldwide. This includes those from the Irish diaspora and those with no prior connection to the Irish language or Ireland.

TG4 was the first broadcaster in Ireland to have a player which was launched in 2003, and that’s not the only ‘first’ the channel is renowned for. TG4 aired the first gay kiss on Irish TV in Ros na Rún in 1997. Technology-wise, TG4 was ahead of the curve, and had a fully integrated newsroom from the beginning in 1996. And the first election debate in Irish, with party leaders chaired by Eimear Ní Chonaola, took place in 2009 between Enda Kenny, Micheál Martin and Eamon Gilmore.

TG4 has a very impressive history! And it’s also where some of Ireland’s well-known faces today started their careers.

Here, we take a look back at some of the top programmes broadcast on TG4 and speak with some Irish stars about their fondest memories working at the channel.

How well do you know TG4?

Cén eolas atá agat ar TG4?

Take our fun quiz to find out / Bain triail as

Travelling around the world!

Expand Close Hector in Amú / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hector in Amú

Hector Ó hEochagáin brought his unique brand of craic and his appetite for travel in the Amú series. The presenter visited countless countries and continents, from the cold Northern lands of Siberia in Russia to Saigon in Vietnam. Speaking about his experience with TG4, Hector says, “Without a shadow of a doubt, my travel shows that have lasted 21 years on the same channel, have been my favourite programmes to work on.”

However, Hector says his fondest memory working at TG4 doesn’t actually involve travel, “Having Leaving Certs and those finished school come up and say to me that the show got them through Irish class for years and gave them a new love of spoken Irish. They said we helped them get through the exams when they had a question on the paper about us!”

Another popular travel show on TG4 was Ó Tholg Go Tolg. Bláthnaid Treacy, who got her first-ever presenting gig on this travel show, says, “We couch-surfed all over Eastern Europe and my co-presenter and camera op, Laura O'Connell and I became so close, we got on so well. My favourite memories of that time were more so the feeling of what else was to come, I knew I was only starting out and it was just so exciting!

“My favourite part of that trip was visiting Croatia, we actually had beds to sleep in which was a real treat, rather than a couch and the weather was just amazing.”

Expand Close Bláthnaid Treacy in Ó Tholg Go Tolg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bláthnaid Treacy in Ó Tholg Go Tolg

Then there was an alternative travel show called Wwoofáil, which involved the presenters travelling around different countries helping out on different farms. Mairéad Ní Chuaig, who fronted the show, says, “For me, it was the dream gig. I travelled the globe with my co-presenters Conal, Gavin and Tomaí, and our brilliant crew, visiting Thailand, California, Australian, Europe and Ireland.

“Our very first episode was shot was on an eco-farm in Sligo, and our final episode was shot before travel shut down, on an Elephant sanctuary in Thailand. WWOOF provides volunteers with first-hand experience in organic and ecologically sound growing methods. You learn organic growing in exchange for food and board.”

Expand Close Mairéad Ní Chuaig & Gavin Ó Fearraigh in Wwoofáil / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mairéad Ní Chuaig & Gavin Ó Fearraigh in Wwoofáil

“We laughed our way around the world, made great friends, and learned valuable skills. Wwoofáil as a concept, really embraced the ethos Súil Eile, which has become synonymous with the channel. I’d love to shoot a sixth season of Wwoofáil in Ireland – if Tommy Tiernan is free to join me as a fellow Wwoofer!”

Award-winning dramas

Expand Close Yu Ming is Ainm Dom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yu Ming is Ainm Dom

There’s a variety of enjoyable films to be found on TG4, but one which has been most striking, is the award-winning Yu Ming is Ainm Dom. The short film was shortlisted for an Academy Award and won at least 18 awards at a range of international film festivals.



Directed by Daniel O’Hara, and released in 2003, the short film sees Yu Ming (played by Daniel Wu), who is bored with life in China, coming to Ireland to work. Having learnt to speak Irish before he arrives, he becomes disillusioned and isolated when nobody can communicate with him when he got here.

Feeling lost and frustrated, Yu Ming walks into a bar and befriends an older, Irish-speaking gentleman (Frank Kelly), who directs him down a better path. It’s a fantastic film and you can watch it on TG4 Player now.

Flagship soap series

Expand Close Stephen Fry in Ros na Rún / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Fry in Ros na Rún

TG4’s Irish soap opera Ros na Rún is on its 26th series, so it has been a huge part of TG4 since the very beginning. The soap opera deals with many social issues communities are faced with today.

Actor, writer and director, Diarmuid de Faoite, says he was very proud to have worked on the pilot series of Ros na Rún back in 1992. “This subsequently became the foundation of the flagship soap series and for me to jump character in the process! It has always felt a great honour to have been part of a storyline that helped to further gay rights and the equality movement in Ireland.”

Diarmuid adds, “A cynical and depressive part of me thought the dream of an Irish language station would never be realised! So my fondest memory of TG4 is having all my doubts upturned watching the unforgettable, energetic and vibrant launch on October 31st, 1996.”

“I carved TnaG into a pumpkin and walked into Tigh Mharcuis in Indreabhán that night, a light of hope for the success of the station and a ‘buíochas ó chroí’ for those who had campaigned long, hard and sometimes illegally for an Irish language station.”

Expand Close Finky Diarmuid de Faoite with Dara Devaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finky Diarmuid de Faoite with Dara Devaney

Diarmuid recently co-wrote the feature film, Finky, with director Dathaí Keane throughout 2018 and says this was a deeply creative collaborative process. “I knew we had created something special when a locations’ manager, unaware I was the writer, told me it was the only script among the pile on his desk that had held his attention from start to finish.

Expand Close Maria Doyle Kennedy & Diarmuid de Faoite in Corp+Anam / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maria Doyle Kennedy & Diarmuid de Faoite in Corp+Anam

“I was doubly thrilled then to take on the role of ‘Bang! Bang!’ in Finky, an hilarious eccentric who offered both audiences and myself great comic relief, following several years of intense roles such as Cathal in the Corp+Anam series and other equally taut stage appearances.”

Finky is available to watch on TG4 Player and you can catch up on Ros na Rún episodes every Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Keeping the kids entertained!

Expand Close Aifric on TG4 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aifric on TG4

Many households grew up watching TG4’s great choice of kids and teenager programmes. There was Aifric, a series which followed the life of 14-year-old Aifric, whose wacky family have just moved to a new town in the West of Ireland. There was also the futuristic kids’ game show, Cruinneas. And, of course, Junior Eurovision.



Clíona Ní Chíosáin, who played the role of Aifric, says her fondest memory of working at TG4 was the adventure of being down in Connemara as a teenager. “It was an experience that not every teenager has and I am very grateful to have had it.

“I got to work with fantastic actors and be trained and directed by Paul Mercier. I made some wonderful friends, who I'm glad to say are still in my life to this day, 16 years later!”

Light-hearted and sentimental viewing

Expand Close Paisean Faisean with Aoife Ni Thuairisg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paisean Faisean with Aoife Ni Thuairisg

First hosted by Aoife Ní Thuairisg, then Bláthnaid Nic Dhonnchadha and Mairéad Ní Chuaig, before Nic Dhonnchadha and Síle Seoige took over in the fifth series, Paisean Faisean was a highly addictive dating show! Combining two of our favourite things, love and fashion, the show saw three guys compete to woo one girl by choosing one outfit each for her.



Speaking about her time hosting Paisean Faisean, Síle Seoige says, “I loved working on Paisean Faisean for a season. It was such good craic to work on, both on and off-screen.”

Expand Close Síle Seoige, Aoife Ní Thuairisg & Dáithí Ó Sé / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Síle Seoige, Aoife Ní Thuairisg & Dáithí Ó Sé

But along with the light-hearted, funny shows, there are also more emotional programmes which have opened the eyes of many viewers.

Síle says, “My proudest TV work to-date has to be the miscarriage documentary Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta, which aired earlier this year. It was a deeply personal project for me having experienced the pain of pregnancy loss twice, and knowing we were opening up the conversation surrounding miscarriage on a national level, felt massively worthwhile.”

Síle spent four years working in TG4 headquarters over 20 years ago, firstly, as a weather presenter and continuity announcer, then as a kids’ TV presenter on Cúla4. “And I have so many brilliant memories of that time. There was such a fantastic sense of camaraderie among the staff.

“A lot of the team at the time were young and we had a work hard/play hard mindset. When I think back, I think of the craic we had (house parties galore) and how much we cared about the work we were doing. Good times for sure.”

A tight-knit family

Expand Close Gillian Ní Cheallaigh and Gráinne Seoige with Newseditors Tomás Ó Ceallaigh and Joe Reddington / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gillian Ní Cheallaigh and Gráinne Seoige with Newseditors Tomás Ó Ceallaigh and Joe Reddington

Speaking of Síle Seoige, her sister Gráinne was also part of the TG4 family. Gráinne, who was the first newscaster on Nuacht TnaG with Gillian Ní Cheallaigh, says their training period is her fondest memory.

“We really bonded as a team and by the time we launched, we were young, but a close unit. The launch night itself was exciting and daunting at the same time. You could feel a responsibility to the Gaeltacht community to represent them well and the challenge to show those who might not respect the language that Gaeilge and cutting-edge broadcast technology could co-exist. I like to think we proved it works.”

Gráinne says there are many stories that she reported which affected her and stayed with her.

“Those ‘Where were you when…?’ moments. There were two stories in particular that were massive at the time and reverberate even today. Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s death in west Cork and the death of Diana Princess of Wales in Paris.

“We covered both stories in-depth in our news and I travelled to London to make a documentary at the time of Dodi and Diana’s funeral. London in grief was an experience that will always stay with me.”

Looking back and looking forward

Expand Close Páidí Ó Lionáird, Aoife Ní Thuairisg & Síle Seoige / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Páidí Ó Lionáird, Aoife Ní Thuairisg & Síle Seoige

For Páidí Ó Lionáird, Presenter and Nuacht TG4 News Editor, his fondest memories of working at TG4 don't actually involve broadcasting per se, “Rather the people who have populated my contact book and became fast and lifelong friends ever since.



“There were many occasions, both at work and outside of work, where we thought ourselves to be pioneers in a new western, media landscape. The media had helped create that aura and indeed, TG4 (TnaG as it was) also propagated that byline as it were: newest broadcaster on the block, using the latest technology, and all broadcast from little-known Baile na hAbhann in South Connemara.”

In those early days, live bookending of the day's broadcasts was de rigueur.

“This often meant a 7am welcome to the morning, often younger viewers. It also meant a 1am goodnight to the nation. Sometimes, it could be even later where it might not be efficient to go home. I was commuting from North Cork at first, and I'd stay in the presenter's dressing room at TG4, sleeping on a fold-out bed.

Páidí says he has also been fortunate and privileged to have had the opportunities to meet with and interview presidents, Taoisigh, artists, poets, musicians and authors from the very top-shelf of Irish society.

“Thrilling as these experiences were, however, I have to submit that nothing compares with the live coverage of election counts. Be they local, national, presidential, UK elections or the Brexit Referendum. My memory of each of them that I've been involved in remains alive and bristles with excitement.

Expand Close Eimear Ní Chonaola & Páidí Ó Lionáird for Vóta 2016 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eimear Ní Chonaola & Páidí Ó Lionáird for Vóta 2016

“I may even hold a peculiar record of sorts from Vóta 2016, where I anchored the live coverage continually for more than 11 hours straight.”

Páidí adds, “I've been lucky in my time in broadcasting. But the endeavours of the past 25 years and all the successes TG4 has amassed, is all down to the people that populate not only the building, but those whose creativity and tireless work populate the airwaves.

“We've all wanted to do nothing other than provide the very best reflection of ourselves as a society, a fledgling station that happened to be endowed with the national treasure of Gaeilge to use as our channel.

“Go mba fada buan iad ar fad.”

Expand Close TnaG ident / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TnaG ident

Sponsored by