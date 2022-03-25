Business Reimagined: Finding the right technology partner for a hybrid working world

We look at why businesses need to find the right technology partner to help them reimagine the way they work

The information technology (IT) landscape is getting more and more complex, with an ever-growing array of solutions and services aiming to solve business challenges and deliver improved business outcomes. Responding to these pressures typically involves accelerating digital transformation and is likely to include the movement of critical business applications to the cloud, the management of increasingly diverse networks and devices and the securing of data. With IT resources and budgets being forced to work harder than ever to deliver these projects, having the right technology partner on your side is critical for future success.

John McCarthy, Head of Solutions, Products, Partners and Services in Vodafone Business, explains that many businesses are looking to companies like Vodafone to help solve these challenges.

“IT strategies are being pressurised from several directions,” says John. “Customers are expecting ever more speedy and efficient online experiences, employees are requiring increasingly smooth and flexible remote working experiences and cyber criminals are threatening ever more sophisticated and malicious data breaches.

Businesses are looking for a technology partner to help solve these challenges end-to-end, partners that can combine fast and flexible communication platforms with complex managed services and applications”.

But what benefits can such a partner offer a business?

Modernising the Network

For larger businesses and multinationals, many lack the time to focus exclusively on improving their communications infrastructure.

“In a hybrid working world, your communications infrastructure will continue to underpin so much of what you do,” says John. “So, look to modernise it, and take advantage of the latest value, efficiency, and reach that is on offer.”

The way in which people are using networks is changing; from being dedicated circuit reliant to being much more internet focussed. Workloads are moving away from custom physical sites (such as datacentres and offices) and into the cloud. The right technology partner will help you with these shifts.

“Vodafone’s internet core has evolved to support 85-90% of business applications - flexible, freely available and easy to buy. We build hybrid networks that connect multiple retail/branch sites (via IP-VPN/Private links), datacentres (via Ethernet for fast point to point) and deliver access to the big cloud providers via specialised internet connections. We increasingly provide programmable Software Defined Networks (SD-WAN) – an overlay technology with a single control point that can be managed from the cloud and that provides faster, more configurable, more dynamic & ultimately more intelligent networks”.

The benefits of programmable networks include improved security, better visibility & agility, bandwidth optimisation, faster cloud app performance and cost reduction. As a result, the worldwide market in SD-WAN is projected to jump from €1.4 billion in 2020 to €38 billion by 2030.

And as John goes on to explain, “This technology is converging to include cloud security services and expanding to include Wi-Fi and LAN. You are now able to control your entire branch network, including its security features, from a single cloud dashboard”.

Building Beyond Connectivity

But as more companies migrate to cloud-centric architectures and digital ways of working, the right technology service provider should be able to help with more than just next-generation connectivity.

“As networks become more dynamic and more intelligent, they are becoming ever-more entwined with the platforms that they empower” says John. “These include the likes of Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, Unified Communications and Internet of Things (IoT). We want to help our customers navigate this complexity: to handle it for them. Our 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy is about offering our customers the best of both worlds - combining the power and reach of Vodafone’s heritage – our communications infrastructure - with the technology services and platforms that are necessary to capture value and keep pace with digital transformation.”

Enhancing with Managed Services

The right technology partner must be able to combine all the above with an appropriate service offering. In this regard Vodafone is frequently investing in new platforms and tools, expanding the service wraps that come with their products, and as a result, continually modernising their business customer experience.

For example, with Vodafone’s new Network Management Services programme, they are evolving their service offerings to include integrated service desk workflows that connect to a customer's own systems, upgraded customer portals and expanded visibility of network capacity and performance metrics.

Delivering Business Outcomes

Fexco, one of the world’s most established fintech organisations, employs over 2,300 people across its global companies with its headquarters in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

Fexco maintains three large buildings along with a brand new €21 million Research and Development Centre Hub.

“Fexco partnered with Vodafone on building a network for their new state-of-the-art Research and Development Centre Hub,” says John. “Fexco wanted to optimise the connectivity they already had, move more services into the cloud, and increase network security and visibility.”

John says that to help transform their business, Vodafone designed a software-defined branch network. This profiles all users and devices when they connect to the network, regardless of the medium they use to do so. Fexco can now securely segment their network, whilst simultaneously sharing the same switches, access points and WAN circuits as they did before.

“We also implemented load balancing across multiple access circuits. This has increased availability and reduced usage inefficiencies. The entire branch network is visible and configurable from a single web-based GUI. They have improved visibility, improved efficiency, and improved resilience, with better availability on the network.”

Finally, as John advises, when developing new technologies and IT infrastructures, always make sure that what you are doing is value driven. Not technology for technology’s sake.

“Proof of concepts, bite-sized and agile projects with clear value are your friend here. Find a technology partner that is willing to co-create and to share in the risk/reward. At the same time ensure that they can anchor and scale your projects with the appropriate level of skills and services. Then you have a solid platform from which to enable your employees and serve your customers – now and into the future”.

