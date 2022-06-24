Broadband check list: 5 things to consider when choosing a broadband provider

It can be tricky to know what the best deal is for you, but there are plenty of things to keep in mind when finding the right broadband provider.

There was a time when we had little choice when finding an internet provider, and had to take whatever we could get. Not only do we now have a greater number of options to choose from, but decades of innovation have given us access to technology that would not have seemed possible even a few years ago.

That said, it’s important to be armed with the right knowledge when it comes to finding the right provider to suit your needs. Between understanding some of the key differences between one provider and the next to learning what the latest upgrades are available in your home, it can make a huge difference to your home broadband experience.

Even if you were fully tuned in to the world of home Wi-Fi when you last looked at providers, things could well have moved on since then to provide new innovations and technology that weren’t available at that time. For example, automatically switching between Wi-Fi and mobile internet to help avoid the online interruptions we used to have to work around, Vodafone’s brand-new Always Connected broadband technology ensures you get the most reliable connection possible.

Availability

First of all, it is crucial to know exactly what services are available in your area, and indeed at your address, before considering what provider you want. Many broadband providers let you look up what services are available in your area simply by typing it into their website.

The availability of broadband services has made significant advances in recent times, so it’s always worth checking whenever you can. Even if you only upgraded your broadband a year or two ago, there might well be new features and faster speeds available that you didn’t even know about yet.

You might not even need to switch providers; it can often simply be the case that the same provider offers a better deal than the one you previously signed up to. When all is said and done, the most important step to finding the best possible broadband provider is that you put time into finding out exactly what your options are.

Reliability

Getting an idea of how reliable any given broadband provider is might not be as straightforward as searching for an address, but there are certainly ways in which you can find out.

If one thing is certain, it’s that life is going to throw interruptions your way that affect your broadband connection and the overall experience you have with your provider. One way to understand how a provider deals with those interruptions is by speaking to friends and family members who are already customers, and another way is to review what features they provide that will help you stay connected.

What makes Vodafone Always Connected broadband technology so unique is that it keeps you online, even when something interferes with your Wi-Fi. Automatically switching between Wi-Fi and mobile internet means you avoid online interruptions, Vodafone Always Connected ensures you get the most reliable connection possible.

Speed

Connection speed is an important factor, but it certainly shouldn’t be the only thing you look for when comparing one provider with another. The fastest connection might not necessarily be the best one for you, and doesn’t always mean you get the best experience as a customer.

Take a look at the speeds offered by one provider, as well as the type of connection it utilises and what else is provided in the contract. Think about what you need to use it for, and you should be able to find the right balance between cost and connection power.

The connection type in particular is something to be aware of, as it can make an enormous difference to your overall experience. A fibreoptic broadband connection is the gold standard, as it is usually more reliable than ADSL connections that run through your phone line.

Add-ons

If there was a way to reduce the number of subscriptions you have running through the month, it can often make it a lot easier to manage your finances. Not only does this mean you only have one outgoing charge rather than one apiece for your TV, broadband and mobile phone, but a lot of the time you can save money in the long run by combining them under the one provider.

Contract

One of the easiest pitfalls to come across is opting for the first or cheapest provider you come across when eyeing up a move. Provided you take the time to look into any terminology you might not understand (which is understandable given how quickly broadband services are evolving), you can make a much more informed decision.

You should always make sure there aren’t any installation charges, or limits on the amount of data you can use every month. The overall cost can increase quite quickly should there be any hidden charges you didn’t pick up on, so be sure to read the contract before signing or airing out any concerns with a sales representative.

If for some reason your Wi-Fi connection gets interrupted, Vodafone Always Connected broadband technology will automatically switch to a mobile data connection. This offers peace of mind should you encounter any interruptions.

