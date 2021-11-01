Bringing science to life: new shared wet labs facility helps scientists and entrepreneurs envision the future

From sustainable food production to tackling climate change, the answers to countless modern-day dilemmas can be found in the vast, ever-evolving field of life sciences.

As the workforce begins to emerge from isolation and returns to gathering in shared spaces, there is great value to be found in pooling scientific resources to tackle the most pressing issues of the day.

The life sciences sector has now been gifted a golden opportunity to do just that, in the form of The Campus Cherrywood: Ireland’s first dedicated life science cluster for startup and scaling businesses.

A game changer

The commencement and activation of this cluster strategy, sees the creation of a new 30,000 square foot life science innovation facility in The Campus Cherrywood, Co. Dublin, located just 30 minutes from Dublin City Centre via the N11, and 40 minutes from Dublin Airport via the M50. Other nearby transport links include theDART in Dun Laoghaire and the Green Line Luas, which terminates in the heart of The Campus. UCD, NIBRT, IADT, Dundrum Town Centre, and Cabinteely Park & Village are all located within 15 minutes away.

The new life science facility is being developed by Spear Street Capital and will be operated by We Are Pioneer Group (WAPG), a world leading life sciences innovation platform that already manages several similar facilities across the UK. Spear Street Capital, owner and operator of distinctive properties in the United States, Canada and Europe, is bringing WAPG to Ireland and investing in next-level innovation infrastructure (in the form of ‘pay-as-you-go’ or subscription-based wet labs), in order to establish The Campus Cherrywood as a world leading life science destination.

The overall cluster is set to be a game changer for the life sciences sector in Ireland, featuring incubation and acceleration space, alongside scale up space and larger buildings for life science corporates.

Building on existing success

The design of the WAPG facility (‘WAPG at The Campus’) goes beyond a traditional workspace environment to connect to various amenities in the campus environment, including outdoor meeting pods and a sunken garden. Spear Street has been developing both the WAPG facility and the wider campus with an attractive ambience that will appeal to life sciences talent both nationally and internationally.

4,000 people are already working in Cherrywood, with thousands more set to come on board as the broader urban development project reaches completion over the coming years, creating a unique ‘live, work, play’ environment. Hundreds of PhD scientists and a number of prominent life science companies, including APC, Genuity Science and Zoetis are already based on site, scaling rapidly and forging new pathways in research and innovation, thanks to the existing support infrastructure available on The Campus.

Promoting proactive entrepreneurship

While many are aware of Cherrywood in the context of the large-scale urban development activity currently underway there, the commercial activity has been established for years. Since opening its doors, The Campus Cherrywood has attracted innovative businesses that are focused on building the New Economy.

Starting a company is hard. Starting a life-science company is even harder. With the need for specialized equipment and highly regulated lab space, the first experiment can take months and cost millions. At ‘WAPG at the Campus’, that model will get flipped on its head. With state-of-the-art equipment, a vibrant community, and a broad range of incubation, acceleration and venture development services, the new 30,000 square foot life science facility will enable and empower entrepreneurial scientists to run their lab in a fast, frugal, and focused way.

The facility will free startups from the Catch 22 of needing funding to get data, and needing data to get funding, by providing the space, the equipment, and the connections. WAPG will take care of the maintenance, upkeep, and logistics, so start up and scale up businesses can obsess over the science and nothing else. Individuals and companies can just rent a bench or a lab and do their work, while WAPG take care of the rest!

The co-working labs will allow companies to start with as little as a single bench and then grow to around 15 scientists. Each of the labs in the facility provides access to millions of Euros of equipment, office space, conference rooms, kitchen, events, and access to partners and investors.

By actively encouraging proactive entrepreneurship, The Campus is rapidly establishing itself as a destination of choice for the brightest minds in life sciences. The indigenous and international organisations that now call it home have discovered a workplace bursting with personality, that fully supports new talent and revolutionary ideas, and embraces initiatives that will shape the future.

As The Campus grows, it is sure to establish itself as a prime location for life sciences businesses to operate.

Government agencies, research, academic and industry bodies are coming to recognise the potential of this destination. The Campus is also gaining a positive reputation in the property development community, where it is rapidly establishing itself as an ideal choice site for life science initiatives.

A warm welcome

With its world-class facilities, collaborative culture and inspiring amenities, The Campus Cherrywood is a fast-growing hub that offers a warm welcome to life science professionals, startups and scaling companies. The Campus Cherrywood will enable researchers in specialties as diverse as Pharma, Biotech, Medical Devices, Data Analytics, Genomics, Agtech and Food Science to gather in one place, furthering vital solutions and discoveries across the life sciences field.

Life sciences now has a place to call home in South Dublin. Discover specialised life science facilities 30 minutes from Dublin City at The Campus Cherrywood.

