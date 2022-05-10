Beyond the BER – What to look for in an energy efficient home

When viewing a house, there are plenty of ways to determine for yourself how energy efficient it is before you’ve even seen the BER.

Since the Building Energy Rating (BER) was introduced in 2008, it has helped countless people determine exactly how energy efficient a given house is. Taking in many different aspects of a building such as insulation, windows and heat sources, it’s not always very clear what makes one house rank higher than another.

Houses that achieve a strong energy rating will naturally be not only easier to heat, but will also stay warm for longer. Paying off in the long run by making your energy costs lower than they might be in another house, making your carbon emissions lower as a result as well.

Ask the right questions

Technology is always advancing, and there are more ways now for people to heat their home than there ever were before. Both in terms of saving you money and helping you reduce carbon emissions and support the environment, energy efficiency should be as much a part of the decision as garden size or the number of bedrooms.

It’s true that they don’t make them like they used to, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it comes to houses or energy efficiency. The simple fact is that the older the house is, the more chance it will be expensive to keep warm.

While it is understandable that a spacious hallway or an additional bathroom are going to catch your eye when looking at a prospective house, the nuts and bolts of it should be equally as important. The best homes are the ones that will remain comfortable to live in long into the future, so this is the time to look into whether or not it makes use of the latest technology available.

The difference between a modern heat pump and an older one is pretty stark, and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to guess its age simply by looking at it. Not only should you be confident that a newer boiler will provide access to the latest features like online temperature control and a digital display, but it should also work as efficiently as possible to heat your home.

An old boiler is also likely to cost you more in the long run, both in its everyday appliance and in the event of anything going wrong. It’s likely to use up a lot of power for very little reward, and having to repair or replace it in the near future is not a cost you will want to incur six months into a move.

Thankfully oil, gas, and traditional fuel are no longer your only options for heat sources. An increasing number of homes are making use of technology like solar panels and air-to-water heat systems, which in the long run will help you maintain a more energy efficient home for many years to come.

Insulation for the win

It’s not quite as straightforward to measure, but comfort is even more important than energy savings or measuring the carbon footprint of your home. If you are viewing a potential house and are unsure of how you can get an idea of how comfortable it will be, even in the depths of winter, it’s a good idea to start looking into its insulation.

What glazing is on the windows, or on the doors? If there is an attic, has it been insulated? Have the internal walls been insulated as well or had cavity insulation installed?

The answer to these questions will go a long way towards telling you how energy efficient a house is, and how comfortable it is as a result.

The last thing you want when warming up your home is for heat to literally go out the window. You can lose as much as 10pc of a room’s heat absorption this way, so checking the glazing of the windows and doors with glass panels should be one of the first ports of call.

While you could easily not think to check it, an insulated attic can make an enormous difference. Even if the room itself is easy to warm up, a lack of insulation above it will fail to trap a lot of the hot air that rises to the top, causing as much as 30pc heat reduction according to the SEAI.

