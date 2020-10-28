Best of both worlds: What can you expect from Land Rover’s new plug-in-hybrid models?

Budget 2021 confirmed that electric and hybrid vehicles are the way of the future with the introduction of new measures that make sustainable vehicles an even more inviting prospect.

Cheaper road tax and VRT for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) along with price hikes on petrol and diesel look certain to encourage more people to make the switch. This comes as car manufacturers release new EVs and hybrid models that can finally deliver the performance, looks and value that Irish drivers are looking for.

It marks a tipping point for the motoring industry and Land Rover is ready to meet this burgeoning demand with the release of new plug-in-hybrid versions of all its celebrated models. In 2021, you can pick up plug-in-hybrid editions of the New Defender, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover. All remain available with Land Rover’s clean and efficient petrol and Euro 6 diesel engines.

Since 2018, buyers have been able to pick up plug-in-hybrid models of the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover, so Land Rover are established experts in this technology. The rest of the range will offer the option of plug-in hybrid in January 2021 and are now available for pre-order.

To find out more about what this technology has to offer, we spoke to Jonathan Norman, sales manager with Jaguar Land Rover Ireland.

What you need when you need it

The advantage of this plug-in-hybrid technology is that you can manually select EV mode, Hybrid mode, or Save mode to let the vehicle intelligently assess the best mode for your circumstances.

“The idea is you can leave it on automatic and it will find the best way to run for your different driving characteristics,” explains Jonathan. “Or you can leave it on engine only, say if you’re driving from Dublin to Cork, and save the electric motor capacity for when you get down there. It all works seamlessly.”

With the likes of the Evoque giving you a range of 55km (WLTP) on a single charge, many people could complete their daily commute in EV mode without needing to recharge. The EV mode is perfect for the shorter journeys that many people are making in the current climate.

Drivers who use these vehicles for work might be concerned that a hybrid model would result in reduced performance but Jonathan points out that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The performance of an EV would be far ahead of its equivalent diesel or even petrol counterpart, I would argue. Certainly in our range of cars and I’ll just use the Evoque and the Discovery Sport as an example.

“Effectively, you have a 200PS engine, which is turbo-charged petrol engine - a low emission, three cylinder, 1.5l petrol engine. The electric motor on its own is another 100PS. So if you choose to, you can combine those.”

That gives you a combined 300PS, compared to the diesel equivalent of 163PS. The Evoque and Discovery Sport can do 0-100km in 6.4 seconds and have a top speed of 213km/h. The top speed for the electric mode is 135km/h.

That means if you want a working vehicle that can tow a horsebox or tackle tough conditions, the new range is more than up to the challenge.

“The off-road capabilities you expect from a Land Rover remain uncompromised. For example, Range Rover’s wading depth – yes, you can still wade in a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle - is exactly the same with a PHEV engine option (900mm) as it is with a conventional internal combustion engine. The additional torque at low speed provided by the electric motor is also a benefit when driving off-road.”

Charging is no longer a concern

With battery electric vehicles, long journeys can involve plotting out a trip based on available charging points. Although there are plans to introduce more charging points across Ireland, Jonathan notes that there is no need for charging anxiety with plug-in-hybrid vehicles.

“A plug-in hybrid vehicle is a great entry point to the EV market.”

Land Rover’s new plug-in hybrid models can be plugged into a wall box at home, with the cost of installation helped by the grants that are currently available. It takes around two hours for a full charge and costs just €2.50 for an overnight charge.

“You can avail of a grant of up to €600 for a home wall box. So, depending on the provider, you’re looking at an outlay of approximately €300 for a home wall box.”

Land Rover’s plug-in hybrid models also come with a three pin charger that you can use if you’re going on holiday, which will deliver a full charge in just over six hours.

Normally, only battery electric vehicles can use public fast chargers but Land Rover’s new range is the only plug-in hybrid model in its class to provide this as an option.

“This is the first plug-in-hybrid in the premium segment that can take a DC charge from a fast charger at a service station for example. You get 80pc charge in 30 minutes, which is pretty good.”

That means that longer journeys using only EV mode are now a viable option, meaning more savings for you.

Great value and greener credentials

One of the prohibitive factors for some buyers has been the cost of EVs or hybrid vehicles but the new Budget measures have levelled the playing field. Making the move to greener technology has become even more attractive with these financial incentives.

“I think the government are really trying to help people make the best socially-responsible choice,” says Jonathan.

“The costs will come down, which is very positive. On average, depending on the model you go for, the difference could be anything from €7,000 to €9,000 if you bought a car this year versus next year.

“The annual running costs are obviously lower too, because you’re using less fuel. So it’s a big saving for the customer.”

Anyone who makes the move to a plug-in-hybrid will obviously benefit from the reduced running costs on a daily basis but even the initial outlay is no longer a prohibitive factor with the new Budget measures. Land Rover’s plug-in hybrid range starts at €59,225 with annual road tax of €140.

With an eight-year warranty on the vehicles’ batteries, Land Rover’s plug-in-hybrid vehicles will also hold their value and are only likely to become more attractive as legislation drives demand up. Jonathan notes that 80pc of their Range Rover and Ranger Rover Sport sales are now plug-in-hybrids, as people make the move to these more environmentally-friendly options.

Another attraction for people is the chance to own these iconic models while getting the benefits of this advanced technology and knowing that they’re doing their bit for the environment.

The Land Rover range is now even more desirable, sustainable and intelligent with the introduction of an electric plug-in hybrid option. Beautifully designed inside and out, Land Rovers are built to handle anything daily life throws at them.

With their smooth acceleration, exceptional fuel efficiency and engaging drive experience, PHEV technology only makes the Land Rover range of vehicles more relevant and compelling for 2021.

Discover the 2021 Land Rover Hybrid range today. Visit the Land Rover website.

