Believe in stronger connections - the biggest mobile phone offers this Christmas

Christmas is almost here! And what better way to celebrate and build stronger connections with the ones you love than with Vodafone’s wide range of offers?

The last year and a half has been a struggle for us all. Many faced isolation without their loved ones over the holidays last Christmas and because of that, they lost the joy of a traditional family celebration. That’s why this Christmas, there is even more reason to celebrate. That desire to return home and find the joy of everything and everyone there, is stronger than ever before.

That’s why nurturing these connections is so important. Vodafone has the right tech and the best phone offers to enable you to nurture that joy of home. Even if you can’t be close physically, you can still be connected with each other.

Whether you’re looking for the right gift for your friends and family, or you want a little Christmas magic for yourself, Vodafone’s Pay As You Go, and Bill Pay offers work to bring you closer to people this festive season. Maybe you want an upgrade to a better smartphone. Or perhaps you want to get your hands on your first 5G phone.

We look at the best range of phones and offers in our Christmas tech guide:

Pay As You Go

Join the 5G revolution and get up to €100 off the below 5G handsets when you switch to Vodafone Pay As You Go:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

This powerhouse handset is not only speedy when browsing, but it also takes stunning photos at lightning-fast speeds. And all without sacrificing the advanced battery life. The new Redmi Note 10 5G also displays bright and rich movies and games, so you can watch whatever you like, on the move. Your everyday life will never be the same again!

OPPO A54 5G

This is a big leap forward in the evolution of smartphones. With a quad AI camera, edge-to-edge screen and long-lasting 5000mAh battery capacity, this phone will change the way you see everything around you. Take as many crisp pictures as you want because, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, this phone allows you to shoot fast and store more.

Samsung A22 5G

The Samsung A22 has everything from super-smooth gaming and streaming, to ultra-fast sharing and downloading. Take a snap of every memorable moment with its triple camera. And keep going all day long with the 5,000mAh battery and up to 15W of Adaptive Fast Charging system. Upgrade now and speed up your smartphone experience.

TCL 20R 5G

The TCL 20R 5G is pure style. Capture breathtaking moments with the 13MP AI camera and highlight portraits with the 2MP depth camera. And with speeds never seen before in this series, view dynamic scenes, browse online, and scroll as swiftly you want without compromising the battery life. Seamless.

Nokia G50 5G

This phone has a two-day battery life meaning you can trust that the Nokia G50 will see you through the most demanding of days. And with the build quality that Nokia phones are famous for, a 6.82” HD+ display and a 48MP triple-lens camera, you are ready to capture shots of loved ones in any light. So, get 5G into your pocket with this best-in-class experience.

You can also get €50 off any phone over €99.99 when you switch to Vodafone Pay As You Go. So, what are you waiting for? Switch and save now!

Bill Pay

Ready for a Christmas treat? Get €200 off any Bill Pay phone - check out our top picks below.

Not only that you will receive a €50 voucher to spend in a store of your choosing. These include Penney’s, Supervalu, Lifestyle Sports, Gifthouse, and the Vodafone Accessories Portal.

But which of these phones should you pick this Christmas?

iPhone 13

With the most advanced dual-camera system ever on an iPhone, the iPhone 13 is a big leap in design. The phone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a cinematic mode that shifts focus automatically on your videos, and a 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. This is a more powerful phone than ever before.

Samsung S21

Samsung’s S series has always offered revolutionary phones and the S21 is no different. With cinematic 8K resolution, you can select epic photos right out of the video. It also has Galaxy's fastest processor yet and an all-day intelligent battery. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your phone, this one has all the best features.

Google Pixel 6

This redesigned phone has a powerful camera system, next-gen security, and the custom-built Google Tensor processor. It's the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. And with 128GB of storage, you have plenty of space to store all your pictures, downloads, apps, and videos. This premium device is the best phone launched by Google so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro

Built for 5G speed and with incredible processing power, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a smart, stylish phone with everything you need to stay entertained. Xiaomi has soared to the top of the smartphone battle with their reputation for crafting innovative hi-tech flagship models, and they continue to grow their reputation here.

RED Family

As it’s the most wonderful time of the year, stay connected to the ones you love by bringing the whole family’s plans together.

RED Family, the multi-mobile plan, allows you to add up to six family members to your RED Family plan. You can save money and have the convenience of just one bill for the whole family. Treat your loved ones to an iPhone SE on us and unlimited data when you switch. Enjoy savings all year round when you switch to RED Family this Christmas.

Believe in stronger connections this Christmas and beyond with the power of Vodafone’s mobile and broadband networks together.

To learn more about the magic of Vodafone’s Pay As You Go offers this Christmas click here

Believe in stronger connections this Christmas and learn more about Vodafone festive Bill Pay offers here

Sponsored by