Before you buy – Six things to look out for in a potential new community

What’s outside your doorstep is just as important as what’s in between the four walls, so it’s always worth finding out more about a potential new community.

Given the long list of items on the agenda for anyone looking to buy a home, it’s easy to forgo looking into what the community itself offers as a whole. There are plenty of ways in which we can try to get a sense of what makes the local area tick however, and a little bit of research in the early stages can go a long way.

A good community is one that will only get stronger as the years go by. From allowing local kids to form friendships through sport to putting effort into making the town as tidy as can be, it all plays a part in creating something that will last long into the future.

1. Get the ball rolling

Even if you or your children aren’t interested in joining, local sports clubs often provide the best insight into a given area. A lot of the time they are the driving force behind community initiatives and events, so seeing what they have been prioritising in recent times will get your finger on the pulse.

Have a look at their website or social media to see if there have been any fundraising events lately, or if they are running any sustainability efforts.

2. Check out local businesses

Similarly to sports clubs, local businesses can often provide a great feel for any given community. The local café is so often the best place to get chatting to people and find out what’s happening in the area, so even just popping down there when you are undecided can be beneficial.

Don’t be afraid to get chatting to people, you’d be surprised how willing they are to talk about their community. Ireland is blessed with so many unique small businesses all over the country as well, so finding communities that support them should not be overlooked.

3. Picture a normal week

Depending on where exactly your potential new home is located, certain aspects are going to stand out more than others. How long it takes to walk to the shops would be an obvious one, but thinking about the course of a week rather than individual scenarios can be a better approach.

How long it would take to drop the kids off to school, or to pick someone up from the train station? What your options would be for heading to the gym or to do a few laps of the pool are other options, and the best way to map it out might be by writing down your normal routine.

You shouldn’t have to make dramatic changes to your lifestyle just to suit a particular location, as it should work for you rather than the other way around. If you have a few potential locations in mind, your normal week-to-week requirements should certainly be a part of the final decision.

4. Stay a while

Finding a new home can be a challenging process, but one of the best ways to get a feel for a community is to spend a few nights there. If it’s in any way possible for you to fit in a night’s stay in a local B&B or hotel, it should help paint a picture.

Better still if you can time it right, perhaps when there is a band playing in a local bar or a theatre group is putting on a show. One good night could well be enough to make the idea of moving here seem like a much smaller leap of faith than it would otherwise.

5. Scratch below the surface

Anyone looking for a new home is of course already looking ahead to the future, but it’s always worth thinking about what is coming down the line for a community. Just because there aren’t any major supermarkets in the town now doesn’t mean there isn’t already planning permission for one to open up next spring.

A lot can change in a short period of time, so be sure to see if there are any major developments planned or work being completed in the local area. As is so often the case, your best bet would be to get in ahead of these developments rather than holding off!

6. Write it all out

Regardless of how creative you get at this stage of the process, there will be a point in time where you’ve learned all there is to know about a community. You will likely have a lot to think about, and it’s understandable if all the different aspects of this decision have left you feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Now is the time to put it all together, be it on paper or on a spreadsheet, to get an idea of the pros and cons. Particularly if you are choosing between more than one prospective new home, the differences that matter the most between them will naturally start to become obvious which should hopefully help your final decision.

