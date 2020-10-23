Beat the mid-term break boredom: Aviva Soccer Sisters is back

Do you know a budding soccer player? Sport is hugely important for our young people. It teaches them necessary life skills, helps them to stay active and boosts their self-confidence.

In 2020, these benefits are more important than ever which is why Aviva Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland have launched a new virtual Aviva Soccer Sisters programme specially designed for girls to take part in during the upcoming October mid-term.

Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic initiative and how you can get involved at home.

A virtual programme

Created by accredited FAI coaches, the Aviva Soccer Sisters programme will take place completely online this year. A new video will be released each day showing important skills and manoeuvres demonstrated by Isibeal Atkinson and Jessica Ziu of the Republic of Ireland women's national team and some Aviva soccer sisters.

The video series caters to young girls of all ages and skill levels and is the ideal way for parents to keep their budding soccer stars entertained and inspired over the Halloween break. The virtual Soccer Sister programme is a safe online space for young girls to develop their social skills and love for the game over their mid-term break.



The initiative was launched by Women’s National Team player Áine O'Gorman.

The online skills series will be rolled out daily at 10am throughout the week of October 26 and can be viewed on the Aviva Soccer Sisters website. The initiative is completely free and open to all girls.

Get involved

Throughout the week, parents and guardians are encouraged to capture images and videos of their own soccer stars taking part at home. So whether your daughter is practicing her keepy uppys or working on her headers, make sure you’ve got your camera at the ready.

Aviva are giving away 1,000 Aviva Soccer Sisters winter training tops for the top images and videos posted on social media using the #SafeToDream.

The importance of female role models

The Aviva Soccer Sisters initiative is about more than keeping the kids entertained this autumn. It’s also about providing them with empowering female role models to look up to.

To launch the Aviva Soccer Sisters hub, Aviva Ireland has released an inspirational video starring Áine O’Gorman and budding underage players, highlighting the joy football brings to girls’ lives, while encouraging them to chase their sporting dreams.

“When I was growing-up, I only had male role models,” Áine explains. “Now however, young girls can have female role models and realise earlier that they can live that dream and the opportunities are there for them to maybe one day represent their country. The likes of the Aviva Soccer Sisters Campaign and exposure of the game helps. I think you should always dream big and if you want to achieve playing for Ireland, it is in your own hands.”

Continuing the work online

The Aviva Soccer Sisters initiative is so important that even a pandemic won’t stop it. Thanks to the power of the internet and social media, the initiative is continuing to change lives across Ireland.

“Aviva Soccer Sisters has been one of the driving forces behind the increase in the number of girls participating in grassroots soccer over the past number of years,” explains Sue Ronan, head of women’s football with the FAI.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aviva to bring it back again this year in this innovative online forum. All girls should have an equal opportunity to get involved in football and Aviva Soccer Sisters gives them that chance.

“This year Aviva Soccer Sisters will be a little different due to the current restrictions as a result of Covid-19, but we are thrilled we can provide a virtual experience this year and continue to support young girls who have a passion for sport and football. Players will be invited to submit their own videos, copying various skills demonstrated by players from the Women’s National Team.”

Creating a pathway for female athletes

Initiatives like Aviva Soccer Sisters not only benefits young girls right now, it also helps to foster talent for the future.

“Aviva is proud to partner with the FAI again this year to provide the Aviva Soccer Sisters virtual hub for young girls to give them the opportunity to learn some core skills while having fun in a safe online environment,” explains Brian O’Neill, head of communications, brand and sponsorship, Aviva Ireland.

“Over the past 12 years we have seen girls who have taken part in the camps and have progressed to the next level which is inspiring to see. We are committed to supporting the FAI and their mission to get more young girls involved in football. It’s great to have a football star like Áine O'Gorman as an ambassador for the Aviva Soccer Sisters Programme, and one that shows young girls that it’s safe to dream.”

For more information follow Aviva Ireland on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using #SafeToDream or visit the Aviva Soccer Sisters website.

Sponsored by