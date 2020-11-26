Bag a bargain: 7 great Black Friday deals for 2020

Set your reminders and get your credit card ready to go because Black Friday is just around the corner.

The last Friday in November is traditionally a time to grab some fantastic deals, and this year is no different. While we can’t visit our favourite shops in person, we can still shop online and make the most of the brilliant offers.

This year, to make things a little bit easier for you, we have rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals that we could find.

So, whether you’re looking for the perfect Secret Santa gift or you just want to treat yourself to something nice, we’ve got you covered.

Happy shopping!

First up we have Curry’s PC World. The appliance giant has a great deal this year. Customers can get over €350 off TVs, laptops, appliances and more in the Black Tag Event which means that you could save some serious cash during your annual Christmas shop. Find our top picks here.

M&S is the perfect place to pick up gifts for the whole family, from festive pyjamas to cosy knits. This year, you could save a pretty penny in the process. M&S are now offering 10pc off all orders over €50. That means that you can make a huge saving on clothing, home and beauty collections. Find out more here.

Next up we have Littlewoods. If you’re looking to update your winter wardrobe then this is the perfect deal for you. They are currently offering customer s up to 50pc off sports and fashion brands. So, whether you’re looking for a new coat or some stylish trainers, you could be in luck. Take a look here.

Start those New Year’s resolutions early with some new gym gear from Adidas. They are currently offering all customers an exclusive deal of 20pc off full price items and 15pc off in the outlet! If you want to take advantage of this great offer then act quickly. You can view their products here. We’ll race you to the checkout.

River Island is the perfect place to pick up some stylish Christmas presents for the teenager in your life. They are giving online customers 15pc off first orders over €60. You can take a look at their full collection and get some inspiration here.

Is there a budding book worm in your family? If so, now is the perfect time to stock up on some Christmas presents. To celebrate Black Friday, Easons are offering customers an exclusive 27pc off all orders. Don’t forget, they also do a lovely selection of gifts. Find out more here.

Finally we have Topshop. The retail giant is offering their customers up to 50pc off everything this Black Friday. So, if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect party dress or Christmas Day outfit, this could be your chance to snap up a stylish bargain. Find out more here.

