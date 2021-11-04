Autumn getaway: 10 hidden gems tucked away in County Carlow

From stunning riverside walks and peaceful flower gardens to historic landmarks and breathtaking mountain ranges, Carlow has it all.

Given the fact that all of this comes in such an accessibly sized county, you’re never too far from the next item on the list.

To wander off the track and explore everything this gem of a county has to offer, visit the Carlow Tourism website here. Just as autumnal colours start dotting the beautiful natural landscape, there’s also no better time of year to go!

The Winter Walking Festival takes place 12-14 November 2021, and is the perfect way to get an authentic Carlow experience. As nice as it is to drive through the countryside, there is absolutely no comparison to getting your walking shoes on to enjoy it all first-hand.

The festival includes routes that take you to stunning locations such as the Blackstairs Mountains and the River Barrow, with different grades of walks to suit all levels from beginners to experienced. With this picturesque backdrop matched only by the fascinating history and heritage behind every corner, it’s a fantastic experience to be enjoyed with friends and family.

Altamont Gardens

Located just a few minutes outside of Tullow and operated by the Office of Public Works, Altamont Gardens is the perfect example of a hidden gem in Carlow. Packed full of a plethora of colourful floral displays and immaculately kept gardens, you’d have to see this place to believe how stunning it truly is at any time of year.

The grounds cover a total area of about 16 hectares, and boast a variety of rare trees to be enjoyed at this time of year. With the gentle River Slaney running alongside the garden, it’s also sometimes referred to as the most romantic garden in Ireland!

Altamont Plant Sales garden centre is renowned for its stunning selection, including exclusive herbaceous perennials you won’t find anywhere else. It’s certainly worth keeping some space in the boot for when you visit!

Borris Viaduct

Tucked away inside a beautiful green valley, the Georgian streetscape of Borris is the perfect starting point for accessing the Barrow Way and Blackstairs Mountains. The views from the top of the viaduct are nothing short of spectacular, and its modern walkway make it more accessible than ever.

If you can manage to get lucky with timing your walk, the addition of nearby sheep farms make it even more memorable. Seeing a sheepdog herding a flock from a birds-eye view of 50m up is not something you get to see every day!

Originally constructed in 1860, it operated as a railway up until 1947. A marvellous piece of architecture, recent refurbishments have made it a worthwhile addition to any Carlow stay.

Carlow Military Museum

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, we definitely recommend this fantastic museum. Located in the old church on the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital on the Athy Road, this privately-owned museum gives a unique perspective on the county’s history.

Housing over 4,500 items related to everything from local history to global conflicts, covering a period of over 800 years. Many of the museum’s artefacts were originally donated by local people, further highlighting how deeply connected it is to Carlow’s authentic history.

Among the museum’s highlights include artefacts related to the 1798 Rebellion, 1916 Rising, and both world wars. If you’re looking for something to enjoy indoors, this is the place for you!

Brownshill Dolmen

A total of five dolmen structures can be found in County Carlow, and these Neolithic communal burial grounds were constructed as far back as 3300 BC.

Brownshill in particular is unrivalled, as its gigantic capstone is in fact the largest in Europe. When you consider the fact it weighs a monstrous 100 tonnes, one can’t help but wonder how this piece of local granite was lifted atop its pillars!

This marvellous piece of local history is not to be missed, and recent redevelopments have made it more accessible than ever before. Getting to see Brownshill for yourself on a peaceful autumn afternoon is a truly joyful and unforgettable experience.

Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens

Ireland’s Ancient East is not short on history, and the gorgeous estate at Duckett’s Grove is the perfect example of this. Its grounds are a photographer’s dream, and is the ancestral home of the Duckett family, who first arrived there in the late 17 Century.

The dramatic ruins of towers and turrets are a reminder of a bygone era, but it doesn’t feel all that long ago when you’re walking through it. Learning about the people who once called this place their home gives you a sense of its history, and it has been a part of the local scenery for more than 300 years.

Easily accessible from Carlow Town, free guided tours are available at selected times. Visit here if you want to learn more about seeing this historic place for yourself.

Clashganny Forest Looped Walks

There isn’t a spot along the Barrow Way that isn’t worth exploring. From having a relaxed lunch in St Mullins right over to Clashganny and beyond, every direction will take you somewhere worthwhile.

Clashganny Forest is unquestionably one of the best places to get a true sense of the autumnal colours on show. The still waters of the River Barrow can be heard in the background as you make your way through the native flora and fauna along the banks, with the secluded forest offering some well-earned peace and relaxation.

You’ll have your choice of walking routes as well, depending on what you’re looking for. The Lock Loop is 3.5km long taking about an hour and a half, whereas the Forest Loop will cover about 6km and takes around two hours to complete.

Delta Sensory Gardens

Just on the outskirts of Carlow Town, Delta Sensory Gardens will make for a welcome change of pace. Offering a series of inter-connecting gardens that provide a multi-sensory experience, admiring the gorgeous sculptures and floral displays is a wonderful way to spend an afternoon.

The spectacular water features are not to be missed. Its splashing fountains and waterfalls make the perfect background for a photograph, and the garden centre offers a fantastic selection of seasonal plants.

Carlow County Museum

Another place to stop if you’re looking to spend some time indoors. Apart from the 340-million-year-old fossil and 20ft church pulpit, it’s certainly worth leaving a good bit of time to take everything in!

Some of the items on display in this museum are truly unmissable. The last cigarette smoked by Kevin Barry before his execution at the age of 18 and ancient archaeological finds are among the many highlights to look out for.

Columban Way

Expand Close The Adelaide Memorial Church in Myshall, located on the Columban Way in Myshall Village / Facebook

If ever was a perfect meeting place, there is a good chance it would look identical to St Mullins. Located on a bend in the River Barrow, this beautiful village is the perfect place to start along Carlow’s section of the Columban Way.

Stretching around 530km from St Mullins to Bangor in County Down, it is a route inspired by the pilgrimage of a monk nearly 1500 years ago. Those embarking along this route today however will get to enjoy some of the country’s most idyllic towns and villages, as well as the incomparable Carlow countryside.

VISUAL Carlow

Located on the grounds of Carlow College, you never have to wait very long for the next exhibition in Carlow’s Centre for Contemporary Art. The building itself is a unique feat of engineering, and it acts as the true hub of visual and theatrical arts in the county.

The George Bernard Shaw Theatre is also to be found here, and a production of A Very Old Man with Enormous wings is on Tuesday, 30 November. Darkly comedic and wonderfully produced, you can find ticket information here.

For more information on Carlow and special accommodation offers visit the Carlow Tourism website here, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

