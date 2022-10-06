“Audiences have come to expect more engagement” – Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill

We spoke to Rugbaí Beo’s Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill about how TG4 tries to push the envelope when it comes to sports coverage.

As technology advances and the expectations of sports fans change when it comes to coverage, the onus is on broadcasters to offer something unique. TG4’s flagship rugby union programme, Rugbaí Beo, is no stranger to finding innovative ways to push the envelope.

From being the first to feature an all-female commentary team for a rugby match to offering greater access to teams, it’s what people have come to expect from the Irish language broadcaster. Broadcasting over 40 live games including exclusive terrestrial coverage of the Final, this season promises to be full of drama as the Irish provinces seek to reassert themselves against the emerging dominant South African sides.

It’s what Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, presenter on Rugbaí Beo for more than a decade, calls a “peek behind-the-curtain.” While this is not what we would have formerly expected from coverage of a rugby match in years gone by, Máire Treasa says that much of their approach is built simply around the idea of giving supporters the strongest level of access that they can.

“It’s based around access. What we’re trying to do is constantly improve the audience’s engagement by providing a peek behind-the-curtain or a behind-the-scenes feel, as with the on-pitch interviews, they’ve been really well received by everyone,” Máire Treasa says.

The perfect example of this innovation was the addition of microphones for players and coaches during the warm-ups, a seemingly simple step away from the traditional pitchside interview that you wouldn’t have envisioned on Irish TV even a few years ago. You’re much more likely to feel part of the action listening to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins while he’s in the midst of the warm-up than you are by watching a formal interview in a briefing room, which is a clear part of TG4’s approach to sports coverage.

“Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, the Head of Sport on TG4, has to be acknowledged for this because he encourages that culture of innovation right across all of TG4’s sport output. Specifically when it comes to Rugbaí Beo, our productions have tried to produce the innovations you’re talking about,” she adds.

A Friend indeed

Máire Treasa says one of the first rugby coaches to offer this level of access was Andy Friend, Connacht Head Coach at the time and now Director of Rugby.

“Andy Friend and Connacht were the first to do it, but other coaches have jumped on board as well.

“Audiences have come to expect more engagement; you look at a series like Drive to Survive. People want more, they don’t want to just sees the race happen, they want to see what the personalities are like behind the players you see on the pitch,” she says.

If you were to peek behind the curtain at the respective dressing rooms of Connacht and Munster ahead of their upcoming Irish derby, you would see two teams with their own point to prove.

Neither have had the start to the season that they would have hoped, and every point is of the upmost importance for the long season ahead.

It’s also something of a new era for Connacht, with this round four fixture marking the first competitive game on the Sportsground’s new playing surface. The first phase of a project that will see their home stadium increase its capacity and provide better training facilities than ever before, there is no better way to mark it than with a fixture against their fierce rivals of Munster.

“The Munster vs Connacht fixture has become so fiery over the past number of seasons, it’s nearly a bigger rivalry than Munster vs Leinster. Because, it’s always been tit-for-tat and I suppose there is that bit of bite when Munster and Connacht take to the field.

“We saw it in Thomond Park recently, not that we want to see fisticuffs but it’s nice to see the players get so passionate. That they’re not willing to stand back, that they’re willing to fight for very inch on the pitch and they celebrate all the little wins as well,” she says.

What to expect this Friday

It’s no secret that some of the best league games over the past number of years have been Irish derbies. There is always a lot to play for, but this season being the best opportunity for players to put their hands up for a World Cup that is now less than a year away will only add to the intensity.

The addition of South African teams into the inaugural URC last year proved to be a success, with an all-South African final being won by the Stormers. This has a knock-on effect on Irish games, as the overall standard of the league has only been raised.

“There’s always an extra bite, you have the bragging rights of course and this year in particular you have places up for grabs on the international team. I think having the South African teams in the competition really puts an emphasis on the fact that every point counts in the competition and teams know they can’t afford to slip down the table at this stage of the season.

“With the Irish derbies, they’re always the more competitive games. All of that makes it mouth-watering when the sides take up against each other.

“And we’re a year out from the World Cup so that’s certainly on players’ minds as well, they want to make an impression and get the upper hand on the player who’s fighting for that same jersey,” she says.

With Munster having put tow back-to-back defeats behind them with a 25-5 win over Zebre, Connacht are still chasing a first win after three tough games away from home. It’s more often than not a close affair when these two teams collide, with Munster’s last-minute victory in Thomond Park last year being one of the highlights of the URC season.

“I would imagine a very tight fixture, both teams lost their opening two games, she says. “The Emerging Ireland squad will be gone, and I imagine it’s going to be a prickly affair as it always is!”

“You imagine with it being Connacht’s first home game, that they will want to put a marker down and both teams will want to draw a line under what has happened [so far this season],” she adds.

Connacht’s home clash against Munster produced by Iris Productions for TG4 is live on Rugbaí Beo on Friday, 7 October, with coverage starting at 7pm and kick-off at 7.35pm.

Watch Rugbaí Beo live on TG4 or on the TG4 Player App here.

Sponsored by