Asturias travel guide: Why you should explore Spain’s ‘Natural Paradise’ next year

While we can’t jet off to far flung destinations at the moment, we can dream about where we would like to go when it is safe to travel again.

Instead of going to the same old tired destinations, why not make 2021 the year you break out and try somewhere off the beaten track?

You don’t need to travel far either - Asturias in northern Spain is a wonderful holiday destination for the whole family. It’s got everything you could possibly want from jaw-dropping scenery to chilled out beaches, all just a short plane journey away.

Still not convinced? Here’s why you should explore Spain’s ‘Natural Paradise’ next year.

Explore the heart of ‘Green Spain’

Asturias is located on the north coast of Spain, a territory known as ‘Green Spain’ or the ‘Spanish Highlands’. This region always stays lush and green, even in summer.

It’s very different from the Spain you might be used to. In fact, Asturias is often considered to be a natural paradise. The area combines the best preserved coastline in Spain and seven UNESCO Bisosphere Reserves. It’s an ideal region for enjoying the great outdoors.

Sunbathe on beautiful beaches

Asturias is lined with over 200 beaches every bit as enticing as those in the south. The north coast is among Spain’s most dramatic, so you can expect rugged cliffs, plenty of stone arches and an abundance of sea caves.

These natural phenomena make the perfect backdrop for some carefree sunbathing or thrilling watersports. If you like surfing, do not miss Gijón/Xixón, Tapia or Rodiles. Rodiles is where you’ll find over a kilometre of golden sands, sheltered by cliffs on either end. This beach is well-known as one of the best surf spots in Europe.

Trek scenic hiking routes

Asturias is the perfect place to get your hiking boots on and explore the great outdoors. One place you need to visit is Picos de Europa National Park. This 246km2 park was established in 1918 and is one of the oldest in Europe.

The park is a hiker’s heaven, with beautiful mountains, rushing rivers, and plenty of well-marked trails. If you’re looking for a scenic adventure, try the 12km long Garganta de Cares path which criss-crosses suspension bridges and natural tunnels. The hike takes about three and a half hours, but don’t forget to factor in time for photo ops.

If you are lucky, you might stumble across one of the 300 brown bears that live in the western part of Asturias. You can often find them in Fuentes del Narcea, Degaña e Ibias and Somiedo National Parks.

Visit picturesque fishing villages

With 400km of coastline, picturesque fishing villages are dotted all across Asturias. It is hard to choose a favourite but do not miss Cudillero, Luarca, Llastres, Llanes or Ribadesella.

Each of these villages has a lively old town and plenty of places to sit and enjoy a glass of crisp cider after a long day. Don’t forget to order some fresh seafood for dinner.

Try amazing local cuisine

Spain is well-known for its delicious food and Asturias is no different. In the region you can enjoy the best fresh produce from local suppliers at a very reasonable price.

Some highlights are the Cabrales cheese which is a type of blue cheese, the cachopo which is a breaded fillet with ham and cheese that is deep-fried, and the fabada, a kind of stew made with white beans and meat. The best part – the portions are always generous!

Sip some cider

Forget about sangria, in Asturias it’s all about the cider, or sidra. The region’s fertile valleys produce an abundance of juicy apples and most of them end up in cider presses. During your stay, try to visit a cider producer to learn more about these important traditions.

For Asturians, the key to a good cider is all about the pour. The escanciador or cider pourer, will lift the bottle high above their head and pour its contents into your glass from a height. This helps give the liquid its fizz and releases the taste. Asturian cider should never be left sitting in the glass so bottoms up.

Wander around enchanting cities

When in Asturias, there are three cities that you have to visit. Oviedo/Uviéu is the capital city and is well-know for its medieval old town and Gothic cathedral.

Gijón/Xixón is a coastal city and the largest in Asturias. It’s known for its maritime heritage and the old fishermen’s quarter of Cimadevilla.

Finally there is Avilés, a smaller hidden gem that many tourists overlook. This city has been declared a Historic Artistic Site because of its interesting architecture. Don't forget to check out the new arts centre designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

