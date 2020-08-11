Ask the expert: How to sell your home without spending a fortune

Are you thinking about selling a property? Whether you’re looking to relocate, downsize or find a bigger pad, there are a few things that you need to consider.

When it comes to selling your current home, you want things to be as quick and pain-free as possible. You also don’t want to spend a fortune in the process.

So, to find out the best way to sell your home we spoke to Tony Deane, founder of modern estate agent Moovingo. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is selling a home expensive?

It doesn’t have to be. The biggest cost when selling property is usually the sales agent fee.

“Many sellers only realise the substantial cost of their estate agent when the sale completes, when the majority of the payment is made,” explains Tony. “The percentage structure is often confusing, outdated and rarely advertised online or within the agent’s marketing. To cause more confusion, marketing costs and VAT are added on making it very difficult for a seller to budget and really understand the overall cost until the sale has complete”

“Moovingo Estate Agent offers a transparent fixed fee structure which is advertised on our website. We offer our clients choice and flexibility to choose a package that suits their property. Our full service agent fee is €2,500 with the average customer saving just over €6,000 on their sale. There are two alternative packages priced at €1,500 and €4,250. We request €500 once the client is happy with their listing and the balance on close. We think this is a much fairer way.”

What steps can people take to cut down on costs?

It’s important that you save money where you can. When it comes to cutting down on costs, Tony recommends three simple things.

1. Shop around.

2. Talk to family and friends who have recently sold.

3. Book a free valuation with us as well as the 1% - 2.5% commission agents.

Are there any hidden costs to selling?

When you’re selling your home you don’t want any nasty financial surprises. Sometimes there can be hidden costs that people don’t consider.

“Unfortunately, most agents don’t advertise their fees online and as they are a percentage, the fees can seem reasonable but are in fact quite a large amount,” explains Tony. “It is important that sellers assess all the costs before instructing their agent and work out the total cost to include sales fee plus the marketing cost plus VAT. For example, total fees for a €550,000 house can come to €10,763 (1.5% fee + €500 marketing + VAT). Fees should be more transparent. This is why we decided on a fixed fee model and advertised them on our website for everyone to view."

How can sellers find the right agent for their needs?

Finding the right estate agent is key when it comes to selling your home. Always interview at least two agents before committing. You should also do a lot of online research. Look at their reviews, check out their social media accounts and examine how they present their listings.

Tony recommends looking at the company as a whole.

“Does the agent have the right support, both technology-wise and support staff? A big focus for our agents is they don’t spend their time looking for the next sale or bogged down by admin, they are focused on selling the properties they list. Our marketing and support team look after new business and the nitty gritty.”

How should sellers market their homes?

If you want a successful sale, you need to make your property appealing. The power of marketing really can’t be underestimated.

“Hire an estate agent who understands traditional and digital marketing. It’s also important they have multiple ways for buyers to contact them, book viewings and make offers to give buyers the option of how and when they want to communicate. For example, we have an easy to use website that allows buyers to make offers or book viewings 24/7 or if they prefer to call, email or meet in person they can. We want to make it as easy as possible for both buyers and sellers.” Tony advises. “A strong marketing plan and strong communication skills will generate the best results.”

“A good agent will advise a seller on how best to prepare the property for professional photography and work with the photographer on the day to capture the property in its best light. Couple this with a well written easy to read description highlighting key features, accurate floor plans and a virtual tour should also be included. An attractive listing price and advertising on Daft.ie and MyHome.ie are of paramount importance too.”

What are the main things sellers should avoid?

Now you know what you should do, let’s consider some of the things you should avoid when selling your home.

First things first, you need to avoid overpricing your property.

“Estate agents need to attract buyers and the listing price is the number one way of doing so,” Tony explains. “List too high and they won’t have anyone to work with. List at a fair price and buyers will emerge allowing the agent to negotiate the best price with the best buyer.”

Next, you need to get your property ready to sell.

“Not putting in the effort to prepare the property is a big mistake,” explains Tony. “First Impressions do matter. Quality photos online are the second (after the quoting price) most important item to get right. Buyers begin their search online and expect to be dazzled or they may overlook your property.”

To find out more about how best to sell your property and save thousands in the process, book a free no obligation property valuation by calling Moovingo on 015169999 or book in on their website.

Sponsored by