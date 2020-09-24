Are you worried about your child? New website highlights supports available during these uncertain times

2020 has not been an easy year. And yes, that’s probably the understatement of the century.

From a viral pandemic to roaring wildfires and economic instability to political unrest, this has been a year of change, bringing immense challenges to everyone.

During these uncertain times, it’s vital that we look after our health, wellbeing and environment. Part of this means checking in on ourselves and our loved ones as often as possible.

For parents, that job gets even more complicated. Our children and young people are facing unprecedented times, but it’s important to know that there are plenty of helpful supports out there if you’re worried about your child. You just need to know where to look.

A helpful resource

One great place to start is the Supporting Children website. Set up by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs in response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, this website highlights the support resources that are available to all.

On the site, you will find information about services for children, young people and families, including those with additional needs.

It’s a one-stop shop for anyone who may need support or advice. Instead of trawling through lots of different websites, you can find all the information you need in one place.

Wealth of different topics

Every family is different, which means that we are all facing different and unique challenges, especially during these strange times. Whatever the challenge you may be facing, the Supporting Children website can offer help and advice, with information on a wealth of different topics from education support to youth services.

Once you choose a topic or section that you would like to explore, you will then be redirected to a homepage with all the information that you will need to go forward. You’ll find useful links, interesting campaigns and information on Covid-19 measures.

For example, if you’ve got a little one starting childcare or primary school you might explore Let’s Get Ready, a wonderful resource that helps young children and their parents/guardians returning to early learning and childcare settings or transitioning to pre-school or primary school for the first time.

Or, if you’ve got a young adult at home you might want to learn more about Teenline, a national active listening service for children and young people up to the age of 18 in Ireland.

The website isn’t just for parents either. It’s a great tool for children, young people, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles and anyone who wants to find support for their family.

Support isn’t cancelled

While many of our lives have been affected by Covid-19, it’s important to remember that helpful services are still available and that support has not been cancelled.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, as well as its funded organisations, are still ensuring services are available for children, young people and their families.

During these uncertain times, the Department is particularly mindful of vulnerable citizens, who may be experiencing poverty or deprivation, and families in which a child welfare or protection concern has been raised. Anyone with a concern about a child should contact the Tusla duty social work office.

As we all know, many families are facing new challenges as the result of the pandemic and so, the services have had to adapt to meet the needs of their users.

If you or your family need some support or advice in these strange times, know that support is out there – and the Supporting Children website can help guide you to the right support for you.

We all need to look out for children and young people in these challenging times. If you need support, visit the Supporting Children website to find a service that can help.

