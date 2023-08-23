Are you a first-time buyer? Here are two ways to bridge the gap between you and your mortgage

When it comes to becoming a homeowner, it’s understandable that you will want to avail of any and all supports you can.

If there is one message every first-time buyer should hear, it’s that you do not have to save for your mortgage entirely on your own. There are supports available to help you get there, which can help you close the financial gap between you and your first home to make it become a reality.

That said, it can feel slightly confusing sometimes. Even if you have heard of supports such as the First Home or Help to Buy schemes, you might not know how they work or even if they apply to you.

The two schemes below are not mutually exclusive; you may still be eligible for one if you are availing of the other. Both could individually save you thousands on your mortgage, and could potentially save even more when used in conjunction with one another.

The best way to clear things up is by breaking it down as much as possible and using examples, so let’s get started.

Help to Buy

There’s a reason why Help to Buy is such a popular option for first-time buyers. Not only is it a hugely beneficial support at a time when every bit of assistance counts, but it’s also much more straightforward than you might have thought.

In a nutshell: A refund of income tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) paid in Ireland over the past four years.

Who it’s for: First-time buyers looking to purchase a newly built home in Ireland.

How much you can save: You can claim a tax refund of up to €30,000.

What it does: Encourage people to purchase their first home by taking some of the financial pressure off of saving for a deposit.

How it works: Say you were looking at purchasing a new home worth €300,000 and were putting together a deposit. Provided you met all the requirements this would result in €30,000 worth of relief.

The amount you can claim is up to 10pc on homes valued up to €300,000, and €30,000 is the maximum you can claim on homes with a higher value. Also, the scheme only applies for homes worth €500,000 or less.

So if the home you were looking at was valued €250,000 you could claim up to €25,000, but if it was €350,000, the maximum amount would still be €30,000.

First Home Scheme

Perhaps not as widely known as Help to Buy, the First Home Scheme is another support that first-time buyers should definitely consider. It’s another way for you to take one step closer to picking up the keys to your new home, not to mention help you save thousands on the up-front cost of saving for a mortgage deposit.

In a nutshell: It bridges the gap between your deposit and the maximum mortgage available to you. Essentially, the participating bank pays a certain percentage of the home’s cost towards the sale, with the bank retaining that share of its value as equity.

Who it’s for: First-time buyers and other eligible home buyers looking to purchase a newly built home in Ireland.

How much you can save: You can request up to 30pc of the home’s value or 20pc if used alongside Help to Buy. The minimum you can ask for is 2.5pc or €10,000 (whichever is higher).

What it’s meant to achieve: The aim of the First Home Scheme is, as you would expect, to help you buy your first home. It was set up to help bridge the gap between you and your mortgage, with the bank taking on some of the initial cost.

An example of how it works: Let’s imagine you were looking to purchase a home in Kildare worth €350,000, and the income of the buyer(s) is €70,000 per year. The maximum mortgage you would be able to receive based on this income is €280,000.

A shortfall would be required for you to be eligible for the First Home scheme, but availing of it alongside Help to Buy can prove particularly fruitful. Provided you have received €30,000 from HTB, the remaining shortfall of €40,000 could be covered by the First Home scheme to bring you up to the required amount.

This is only one example and the amount of money provided will vary depending on your circumstances. Based on what percentage of the home’s value this amount is, the bank will hold onto a share of the property’s value as equity, unless you decide further down the line that you want to pay it off.

One key thing to note is that price caps will vary depending on where the home is located, as its value must be less than the limit set by the local authority. For example, a home in County Laois has a price limit of €350,000 whereas one in Meath will have a limit of €425,000.

