And the nominees are: The shortlist for the 2023 AIM Awards has landed
Winners will be announced on Thursday, May 18th.
The All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIM) programme, organised by Marketing Institute Ireland, is the nation's premier means of recognising the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledging their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening our island's economy.
The Marketing Institute Ireland is delighted to announce the following shortlisted entries for the 2023 AIM Awards.
International Marketing Award
Young Marketer Award
Marketing Team of The Year
Sustainability Award
Advertising Campaign Award
Digital Marketing Award – Consumer Campaign
Digital Marketing Award – B2B Campaign
Small Business Marketing Award
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Integrated Marketing Award
Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award
New Product Award
Shopper Marketing Award
B2B Marketing Award
Public Relations Campaign Award
Entertainment Sponsorship Award
Sports Sponsorship Award
Online Channel Marketing Award
Insights & Market Research Award
Customer Experience Award
Brand Campaign Award
Client Collaboration Award
Gradam Margaíochtale Gaeilge
For more information on the Marketing Institute of Ireland and this year's awards, click here.
