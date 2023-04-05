And the nominees are: The shortlist for the 2023 AIM Awards has landed

The All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIM) programme, organised by Marketing Institute Ireland, is the nation's premier means of recognising the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledging their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening our island's economy.

The Marketing Institute Ireland is delighted to announce the following shortlisted entries for the 2023 AIM Awards.

International Marketing Award

Square

Burren Ecotourism Network

Payslip

Whoop

Kellog Europe

Young Marketer Award

Lauren McKay - Diageo

Niamh Chambers - Three

Ruth Gill - An Post

Pat Spillane - Suntory, Beverage & Food

Amy O'Reilly - An Post

Marketing Team of The Year

Vhi

Suntory Beverage & Food

Sky Ireland

Allianz

An Post

Sustainability Award

Repak

AIB

ESB Networks

Kerry

Allianz

Advertising Campaign Award

Lidl

The National Lottery

Pilgrim's Food Master

Sky Ireland

Vodafone Ireland

Digital Marketing Award – Consumer Campaign

Tayto Snacks

Woodies

An Post

Laya Healthcare

Allianz

Digital Marketing Award – B2B Campaign

Skillnet Ireland

Three Ireland

Square

Payslip

The Indie List

Small Business Marketing Award

4tec

Pennypop

ARKequine

The Indie List

A&L Goodbody

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Diageo Ireland

AIB

Valeo Foods

Glenveagh Homes

Aldi Ireland

Integrated Marketing Award

Sky Ireland

Lidl Ireland

Irish Life

Diageo Ireland

The Very Group

Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award

Marie Keating Foundation

Dunnes Stores

Whoop

Corn Market

Sky Ireland

New Product Award

O'Brien Fine Foods

Britvic Ireland

An Post

Vhi

Suntory Beverage & Food

Shopper Marketing Award

Britvic

The National Lottery

PepsiCo Ireland

Tayto Snacks

Heineken Ireland

B2B Marketing Award

Enterprise Ireland

Payslip

Vodafone Ireland

Laya Healthcare

An Post Commerce

Public Relations Campaign Award

Sky Ireland

Fáilte Ireland

Aldi Ireland

Tayto Snacks

SuperValu

Entertainment Sponsorship Award

Aldi Ireland

Diageo Ireland

Londis

Three Ireland

Bewley's Tea and Coffee

Sports Sponsorship Award

Bord Gáis Energy

Mace

Irish Life

Sky Ireland

Bank of Ireland

Online Channel Marketing Award

Siro

An Post Money

An Post Digital Stamps

Three Ireland

Laya Healthcare

Insights & Market Research Award

Kerry

HSE

The National Lottery

Kerry

PepsiCo Ireland

Customer Experience Award

Diageo Ireland

ESB Networks

Vhi

Permanent TSB

Irish Life

Brand Campaign Award

The National Lottery

Birra Moretti - Heineken Ireland

Irish Life

Three Ireland

SuperValu

Client Collaboration Award

Coca-Cola & Edelman

Sky Ireland & Core

Tourism Northern Ireland & BBDO

Irish Distillers & The Tenth Man

Diageo Ireland & Verve

Gradam Margaíochtale Gaeilge

SuperValu

TG4

Gaelchultúr

Galway County Council

The Tourism Space

For more information on the Marketing Institute of Ireland and this year's awards, click here.

