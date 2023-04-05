Sponsored by

And the nominees are: The shortlist for the 2023 AIM Awards has landed

Winners will be announced on Thursday, May 18th.

The All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIM) programme, organised by Marketing Institute Ireland, is the nation's premier means of recognising the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledging their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening our island's economy.

The Marketing Institute Ireland is delighted to announce the following shortlisted entries for the 2023 AIM Awards.

International Marketing Award

  • Square
  • Burren Ecotourism Network
  • Payslip
  • Whoop
  • Kellog Europe

Young Marketer Award

  • Lauren McKay - Diageo
  • Niamh Chambers - Three
  • Ruth Gill - An Post
  • Pat Spillane - Suntory, Beverage & Food
  • Amy O'Reilly - An Post

Marketing Team of The Year

  • Vhi
  • Suntory Beverage & Food
  • Sky Ireland
  • Allianz
  • An Post

Sustainability Award

  • Repak
  • AIB
  • ESB Networks
  • Kerry
  • Allianz

Advertising Campaign Award

  • Lidl
  • The National Lottery
  • Pilgrim's Food Master
  • Sky Ireland
  • Vodafone Ireland

Digital Marketing Award – Consumer Campaign

  • Tayto Snacks
  • Woodies
  • An Post
  • Laya Healthcare
  • Allianz

Digital Marketing Award – B2B Campaign

  • Skillnet Ireland
  • Three Ireland
  • Square
  • Payslip
  • The Indie List

Small Business Marketing Award

  • 4tec
  • Pennypop
  • ARKequine
  • The Indie List
  • A&L Goodbody

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

  • Diageo Ireland
  • AIB
  • Valeo Foods
  • Glenveagh Homes
  • Aldi Ireland

Integrated Marketing Award

  • Sky Ireland
  • Lidl Ireland
  • Irish Life
  • Diageo Ireland
  • The Very Group

Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award

  • Marie Keating Foundation
  • Dunnes Stores
  • Whoop
  • Corn Market
  • Sky Ireland

New Product Award

  • O'Brien Fine Foods
  • Britvic Ireland
  • An Post
  • Vhi
  • Suntory Beverage & Food

Shopper Marketing Award

  • Britvic
  • The National Lottery
  • PepsiCo Ireland
  • Tayto Snacks
  • Heineken Ireland

B2B Marketing Award

  • Enterprise Ireland
  • Payslip
  • Vodafone Ireland
  • Laya Healthcare
  • An Post Commerce

Public Relations Campaign Award

  • Sky Ireland
  • Fáilte Ireland
  • Aldi Ireland
  • Tayto Snacks
  • SuperValu

Entertainment Sponsorship Award

  • Aldi Ireland
  • Diageo Ireland
  • Londis
  • Three Ireland
  • Bewley's Tea and Coffee

Sports Sponsorship Award

  • Bord Gáis Energy
  • Mace
  • Irish Life
  • Sky Ireland
  • Bank of Ireland

Online Channel Marketing Award

  • Siro
  • An Post Money
  • An Post Digital Stamps
  • Three Ireland
  • Laya Healthcare

Insights & Market Research Award

  • Kerry
  • HSE
  • The National Lottery
  • Kerry
  • PepsiCo Ireland

Customer Experience Award

  • Diageo Ireland
  • ESB Networks
  • Vhi
  • Permanent TSB
  • Irish Life

Brand Campaign Award

  • The National Lottery
  • Birra Moretti - Heineken Ireland
  • Irish Life
  • Three Ireland
  • SuperValu

Client Collaboration Award

  • Coca-Cola & Edelman
  • Sky Ireland & Core
  • Tourism Northern Ireland & BBDO
  • Irish Distillers & The Tenth Man
  • Diageo Ireland & Verve

Gradam Margaíochtale Gaeilge

  • SuperValu
  • TG4
  • Gaelchultúr
  • Galway County Council
  • The Tourism Space

