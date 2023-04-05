And the nominees are: The shortlist for the 2023 AIM Awards has landed

The All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIM) programme, organised by Marketing Institute Ireland, is the nation's premier means of recognising the success of Irish marketing professionals and acknowledging their major contribution to the ongoing process of strengthening our island's economy.
he Marketing Institute Ireland is delighted to announce the following shortlisted entries for the 2023 AIM Awards.
International Marketing Award
- Square
- Burren Ecotourism Network
- Payslip
- Whoop
- Kellog Europe
Young Marketer Award
- Lauren McKay - Diageo
- Niamh Chambers - Three
- Ruth Gill - An Post
- Pat Spillane - Suntory, Beverage & Food
- Amy O'Reilly - An Post
Marketing Team of The Year
- Vhi
- Suntory Beverage & Food
- Sky Ireland
- Allianz
- An Post
Sustainability Award
- Repak
- AIB
- ESB Networks
- Kerry
- Allianz
Advertising Campaign Award
- Lidl
- The National Lottery
- Pilgrim's Food Master
- Sky Ireland
- Vodafone Ireland
Digital Marketing Award – Consumer Campaign
- Tayto Snacks
- Woodies
- An Post
- Laya Healthcare
- Allianz
Digital Marketing Award – B2B Campaign
- Skillnet Ireland
- Three Ireland
- Square
- Payslip
- The Indie List
Small Business Marketing Award
- 4tec
- Pennypop
- ARKequine
- The Indie List
- A&L Goodbody
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
- Diageo Ireland
- AIB
- Valeo Foods
- Glenveagh Homes
- Aldi Ireland
Integrated Marketing Award
- Sky Ireland
- Lidl Ireland
- Irish Life
- Diageo Ireland
- The Very Group
Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award
- Marie Keating Foundation
- Dunnes Stores
- Whoop
- Corn Market
- Sky Ireland
New Product Award
- O'Brien Fine Foods
- Britvic Ireland
- An Post
- Vhi
- Suntory Beverage & Food
Shopper Marketing Award
- Britvic
- The National Lottery
- PepsiCo Ireland
- Tayto Snacks
- Heineken Ireland
B2B Marketing Award
- Enterprise Ireland
- Payslip
- Vodafone Ireland
- Laya Healthcare
- An Post Commerce
Public Relations Campaign Award
- Sky Ireland
- Fáilte Ireland
- Aldi Ireland
- Tayto Snacks
- SuperValu
Entertainment Sponsorship Award
- Aldi Ireland
- Diageo Ireland
- Londis
- Three Ireland
- Bewley's Tea and Coffee
Sports Sponsorship Award
- Bord Gáis Energy
- Mace
- Irish Life
- Sky Ireland
- Bank of Ireland
Online Channel Marketing Award
- Siro
- An Post Money
- An Post Digital Stamps
- Three Ireland
- Laya Healthcare
Insights & Market Research Award
- Kerry
- HSE
- The National Lottery
- Kerry
- PepsiCo Ireland
Customer Experience Award
- Diageo Ireland
- ESB Networks
- Vhi
- Permanent TSB
- Irish Life
Brand Campaign Award
- The National Lottery
- Birra Moretti - Heineken Ireland
- Irish Life
- Three Ireland
- SuperValu
Client Collaboration Award
- Coca-Cola & Edelman
- Sky Ireland & Core
- Tourism Northern Ireland & BBDO
- Irish Distillers & The Tenth Man
- Diageo Ireland & Verve
Gradam Margaíochtale Gaeilge
- SuperValu
- TG4
- Gaelchultúr
- Galway County Council
- The Tourism Space
