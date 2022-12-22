An Nollaig ar TG4: 7 festive TV highlights between Christmas and New Year’s

Cosying up in front of the TV is, and always will be, one of the great joys of Christmas. Whether it’s a classic festive movie, a documentary you can’t take your eyes off or one of the many sporting occasions taking place, there’s always something worth watching.

That said, you probably don’t want to spend too much time scrolling through the channels. Below are a few examples of what you can expect on TG4 over Christmas and New Year’s, but you can check out the full listings here.

Christmas Day – Cyril Cusack: Lár an Stáitse

Airtime: 9:30pm

Born in South Africa in 1910 and brought up in Ireland, the late Cyril Cusack was widely renowned as one of the leading lights from the early days of Irish cinema. Having conquered stage and screen, his 75-year career saw him star alongside the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Julie Christie and Tom Cruise.

This new documentary special will offer the definitive portrait into his life. Featuring rare family photos, exclusive interviews and insights into the man that Hollywood legend Richard Burton once summed up by saying, “Cyril always seems to be himself and yet always totally different... Whatever he does seems to be an extension of himself.”

Cyril was also a known advocate of the Irish language, and for many on these shores is still fondly remembered as Uncle Peter on the Sunday night phenomenon that was Glenroe. Airing at 9.30pm on Christmas Day, this is definitely one to put a circle around on the festive TV schedule.

Christmas Day – Dessie: Glór na Bó Finne

Airtime: 10:25pm

As naturally stunning a place Inishbofin is, it’s the people that make it. There’s a deep rooted culture in that place you simply won’t find anywhere else in the world, with music playing a huge role.

One of the most gifted musicians to ever stem from the island was Dessie O’Halloran, whose playing ability captivated people on these shores and beyond

St Stephen’s Day & New Year’s Day – Rugbaí Beo

YouTube embed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2aIxJ5U0jQ

Airtime: 6:50pm & 4:50pm, respectively

The URC might not be decided in December and January, but results here are often looked back on as the most important of the season. Two of the biggest derbies are taking place on St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day, with Munster first hosting Leinster in Thomond before they start 2023 off with a trip to Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium to face Ulster.

Given how tight the URC table is, with only five points separating the teams from the 5 and 12 spots on the table, every game in this newly-revised league takes on huge importance. Not that Irish derbies need to be built up all that much, as you can tell what it means to the players just from the sheer level of intensity on display.

28th December – Paul Muldoon Laoithe is Liricí

Airtime: 9:20pm

Ireland’s proclivity for producing wordsmiths is no secret, and Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Muldoon is the perfect example. Having started off by writing poetry as Gaeilge and going on to work with some of the biggest names in the worlds of music and art, his playful and allusive poetry is always worth listening to.

This special celebration of his life’s work not only puts his poetry in context, but also offers a lot of insight into the man himself.

29th December – Anton O'Toole: Finscéal de Shaol

Airtime: 9:20pm

Some of the best stories in sport have nothing to do with what happens on the pitch or training paddock. Learning about what makes athletes tick is often one of the most interesting aspects of being a sports fan, and the story of how “Blue Panther” came to be is certainly worth telling.

The much-loved Dublin footballer went from quiet schoolboy to a giant of one of the most remarkable teams ever seen in the GAA’s rich history. Having broken into the Dublin team at a time when support was at a low ebb and few were confident in their ability to compete at the top level, Anton finished his career with four All-Ireland SFC medals to his name.

Sport is so often influenced by whatever is going on in the world at the time, but so too can it have a shared impact on society that few other things can replicate. Told against the backdrop of a changing capital city, this revealing documentary airs at 9.20pm on TG4.

30th December – Willie Clancy: 50 Bliain den Cheol

Airtime: 9:20pm

Nearly 50 years after his passing, legendary Irish musician Willie Clancy’s legacy is still widely celebrated. A summer school in his name has been a place for traditional Irish music, song and dance to flourish in that half a century, and this new documentary will offer a window into the annual event in County Clare.

Speaking to the people at the heart of Ireland’s largest musical summer school and promoting the local area’s deep-rooted musical heritage, it will chart how it evolved into what it is today. From Willie’s crucial involvement in the first iteration of the school to the present day, music fans are bound to appreciate this celebration of the life and times of one of Ireland’s most respected and influential musicians.

New Year’s Eve – Bagatelle: Ómós do Liam Reilly

Airtime: 9:30pm

When rock band Bagatelle formed in County Wicklow back in the late 1970s, few could question the sheer musical talent on show. Having influenced the likes of U2 and shared a stage with names like Bob Marley and Don McLean, there is good reason why they are still held in such high regard.

This January will mark the second anniversary of lead singer Liam Reilly’s passing, and this feature-length documentary will pay tribute to the late songwriter. Featuring covers of Bagatelle’s famous hits like Summer in Dublin and Boston Rose performed by the likes of the High Kings and Tommy Fleming, it’s a musical treat that fans of Irish rock won’t want to miss.

Seeing as the last few hours of 2022 offer the chance to look back on times gone by, tuning into this once-off special would make for lovely watching ahead of the countdown.

To watch all these shows and more, visit the TG4 Player here.

