An in-depth look at the all new Renault Arkana hybrid SUV

As the evenings begin to grow darker and the Mercury levels continue to plummet, travelling in comfort is absolutely crucial.

As many SUV owners are likely to tell you, a reliable and comfortable car that can handle whatever weather that is thrown at it is the best way to ensure this.

Brand-new to the Renault line up, the Arkana hybrid is created to combine a sturdy SUV design and spaciousness with a sleek and sporty style of a coupé.

With an automatic transmission and two different engine classifications to opt for, this five-door SUV is available now in Ireland.

Renault’s first purpose-built hybrid

While Renault has designed them before, this is the first model to be designed exclusively as a hybrid. Using the latest innovations with an E Tech Hybrid engine, reducing tailpipe emissions without sacrificing comfort and style was key to the design process of this new SUV.

Combining the ease of driving an automatic car with the assurance that comes from a cleaner engine, energy stored from braking the main source of the engine’s power. What this essentially means for the driver is that it can in many ways be treated exactly the same as a standard automatic.

What to expect with the Renault Arkana

There are three different versions of the Renault Arkana, depending on what you are looking for. While each variation leaves plenty of room for you to personalise your experience, you can still rest assured that each version offers an array of features that make the Arkana stand apart from many other SUVs.

This being the first Renault model to be designed from scratch as a hybrid, many of its core features centre around efficiency. Its E-Tech hybrid engine does not need to be plugged in, and promises a smooth, silent drive that blends electric responsiveness with improved fuel efficiency.

Compatible with Android and Apple devices, the centre touchscreen display makes it easy to ensure connectivity with mobile phones. This comes along with a multi-sense system that gives you control over settings such as engine sound and responsiveness, steering, and driving modes (mysense, eco and sport).

In terms of safety features, the Arkana comes with Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist or Traffic Sign Recognition. As well as that, driving aids such as adaptive cruise control and hands-free parking are also available.

There are also two powertrain options available on each of the different versions.

The first is a 1.3 litre petrol turbocharged engine that offers a fuel economy of 5.8litres per 100km. This is classed as a mild hybrid, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption without allowing the driver to use full electric mode.

As for the second option, a 1.6 litre petrol engine uses E-Tech hybrid technology to offer a fuel economy of 4.9l per 100km. This improvement does not come with a cost in performance however, as it comes with a more powerful 145bhp engine (when combined with the 1.2kWh battery).

Iconic

The first of three options to choose from for the Renault Arkana, the Iconic version is available with either engine. Features include a blind spot detector and over speed detection, as well as a range of different colours to customise the exterior.

With starting RRP €30,340, the Iconic edition includes:

17" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Climate Control

Multimedia system with DAB radio on 7" touch screen

Handsfree Key Card

S-Edition

The S-Edition includes additional features to the Iconic. A rear camera, parking sensors and heated seats make the S-Edition even more relaxing and comfortable to drive.

With starting RRP €32,540, the S-Edition includes:

18" Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Cruise Control

Automatic High/Low Beam

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

RS Line

As for the RS Line, it offers a unique exterior styling to the other editions. Intelligent park assist comes as standard with this version, while the dynamic interior features leather and alcantara seats with electric adjustment and heating.

With starting RRP €35,140, the RS Line includes:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Intelligent Park Assist

Heated Seats

F1 Blade and Honeycomb Lower Grille

Discover the All New Renault Arkana.

