Always running to the loo? Here’s how bladder training could help

Are you constantly on the look-out for the nearest toilet? Perhaps long journeys are stressful because you worry about finding a loo on time. If these situations sound familiar, you could be living with an overactive bladder.

OAB is a medical condition that affects the way your bladder behaves. It causes an involuntary and sudden contraction or squeezing of the muscle in the wall of the bladder. This means you’ll feel the urge to urinate often, even if your bladder only contains a small amount of urine.

Thankfully, it is a treatable condition and things like eating a healthy, balanced diet, watching your weight and regular physical exercise can help positively impact symptom management. If you’re currently living with OAB another thing that you can try to help control your symptoms is bladder training.

What is bladder training?

For many people with overactive bladder (OAB), emptying the bladder frequently becomes a habit and just like any other habit, you can change it over time. However, you will need to put in a little bit of work and have some patience.

Bladder training, which is a form of behavioural therapy, is all about teaching your bladder to hold more fluid with the aim of gradually increasing the time between your trips to the toilet. This can help you regain control over your bladder, so that it can fill properly and then release urine at a time that suits you. It will also help you to ignore the initial urge to visit the toilet when it strikes.

Like learning anything new, bladder training doesn't happen overnight, but it can be very effective. Over the next few weeks and months, you should gradually change your daily schedule of trips to the toilet so that you are slowly building up the time between each visit, until you are going to the toilet approximately four to seven times per day.

It can be hard but if you stick with it, you may start to see positive results.

Starting a bladder diary

The easiest way to keep track of your progress is to start a bladder diary. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, simply grab an old notebook or download a three-day diary from the OAB website. Just like filling out a regular daily diary you should use it to record your day-to-day bladder experiences.

Here are some of the things that you should take note of:

The amount you drink

The types of fluid you drink

When and how often you pass urine during the day and night

The length of time between toilet trips

Any strong urges to urinate

The amount of urine your bladder can hold

A daily bladder diary can help you and your doctor to keep track of your overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms and bladder habits. It will also show you areas for improvement and enable you to record progress.

For example, if you see from your diary entries that you usually go to the loo every hour, you can try and keep yourself busy with a task or activity to delay the next toilet break by ten or fifteen minutes. Over time, you will be able to stretch this ‘waiting’ period out further and further.

Remember to take your bladder diary with you when you visit the doctor as it will help them to assess the seriousness of the condition.

Astellas has launched the Control OAB campaign to improve public understanding of the medical condition overactive bladder (OAB) and encourage more women and men aged 40+ to identify and control OAB symptoms by visiting a GP or completing a self-assessment on the OAB website.

Date of Preparation: September 2020

URO_2020_0055_IE

Sponsored by