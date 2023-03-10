Always a classic - Why mechanical wristwatches will never go out of style

Humans have been masters of timekeeping for over 5000 years, with sundials among the earliest timepieces. We have undoubtedly come a long way since then, and time pieces have become more than just a practical tool. Today, a watch can be about the expression of your individuality.

But not all watches are created equal.

Mechanical watches are powered by clockwork mechanisms, some of which are automatic. By contrast, quartz watches have battery-powered quartz movements. And finally, smartwatches are purely electronic devices and require regular recharging from an external power source.

While electronic watches have become part of day-to-day life, the classic mechanical watch is a timeless piece of craftsmanship, a work of art perfected over centuries. And for some, they represent an investment in a high-quality product that will last.

Glashütte, in Germany, has been the home of quality watchmaking for 175 years, and NOMOS Glashütte has been at the core of this tradition. From the classic handwound Tangente to the Tangente Neomatik 41 Update, NOMOS have a style for every taste.

For those looking for a quality, luxury piece, we've listed some reasons why a classic mechanical watch should be top of mind and some features to look out for when shopping around.

Quality of materials

For a mechanical watch to last, it should be crafted from high-quality materials such as surgical-grade stainless steel (316L) or 18kt solid gold. Sapphire crystal glass is one of the hardest materials out there, making it the best choice for watch glass to protect the dial underneath.

For straps, high-quality leather like the Horween Genuine Shell Cordovan leather straps used at NOMOS, textile or stainless steel should keep your mechanical watch safely on the wrist, where it belongs.

Lifelong investment

Every single part of a mechanical watch can be repaired. This means that they are one of the most sustainable products to invest in. A well-cared-for watch will keep working for a lifetime or more.

By contrast, the electronics in a smartwatch or a quartz watch are often unrepairable. Meaning when these types of watches break, they need to be replaced.

Unique and stylish

A mechanical watch is a personal possession designed to last a lifetime. For this reason, a timepiece should not only suit your taste now and for the years to come but also showcase your unique personality.

A beautifully designed watch is as much about making a fashion statement as it is about the practicality of telling the time. And let's face it, nothing pulls an outfit together quite like a timeless, aesthetically pleasing wristwatch.

NOMOS watches are known for their innovative and patent-protected designs. Their date functions, for example, which are fixed onto rubies and then set around the movement, are indisputably elegant. In addition, the crescent-shaped power reserve indications of NOMOS Glashütte watches are another sought-after design feature.

Long-term value (resale value)

Many factors influence whether a watch holds its value on the resell market - the quality of materials used, the craftsmanship of its production, and the aesthetic appeal of its design, to name just a few.

In addition, limited edition pieces are also worth watching out for and often gain value over time.

Repairs and services

Like a car, a mechanical watch can benefit from regular servicing, ideally every five years. This will help prolong its life and keep it in tip-top shape, giving you that new watch feeling all over again.

A full service should include a complete disassembly of the watch, ultrasonic cleansing of all components, exchange of worn parts, fine timing check and, if necessary, replacement of the crown, winding stem, gaskets, and case tube if required and restoration of waterproofing.

So, whether you want to make a fashion statement or invest in a top-quality luxury item, you can rest assured that a classic mechanical wristwatch will always be in style.

