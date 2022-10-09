All you need to know about going on a safari holiday in South Africa

A South African safari is, without a doubt, one of the most unique journeys you could ever hope to experience.

A safari holiday can take a bit of planning, from which park or reserve to visit to accommodation options. But once you know what you’re searching for, you won’t look back!

There are plenty of different parks and reserves that you can visit in South Africa. But it’s important to know which type of safari would suit you before you make your booking.

There are private game reserves and national parks, and each one can offer varyingly different safari experiences.

Game reserves are privately owned and funded, usually by the lodges operating within them. They can offer a more exclusive safari experience, due to a limited number of visitors.

Guests are assigned a ranger to ensure they enjoy a personalised experience for the duration of their stay. Game reserves offer terrains, sightings and experiences that are very different from what you’d expect in a national park.

National parks, on the other hand, are owned, managed, and funded by the Government. National parks offer guided excursions or safaris, but they are also visited by guests who can look after themselves and drive their own vehicles while on safari.

Due to their large size, national parks are home to more species of wildlife, and offer variety in terms of landscapes.

Choosing which to visit depends on your own personal preference, but both offer amazing safari ⁰ experiences.

What are the best parks and reserves?

There is a wide range of parks and reserves to choose from, giving you all the more reason to make several trips to South Africa! Here are just some recommendations, which are all malaria-free:

Kruger National Park: Spread across the borders of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, Kruger National Park is the ultimate South Africa safari destination. It’s loved for its extensive wildlife, from the Big 5 to cheetah, hyena, zebra, giraffe, hippo, and over 500 bird species.

There are various tour options, including guided and self-drive safaris, which provide visitors with an authentic South African experience. For example, you could opt for a 4x4 game drive, followed by dinner under the stars. Magical!

Accommodation options at Kruger National Park include luxury safari lodges or opulent tented camps.

Pilanesberg National Park: Storm Napier, who grew up in the South African bush and is Marketing and Communications Director with African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA®), recommends Pilanesberg National Park.

Pilanesberg National Park is located in the Bojanala Region, within the North West Province. It is just three hours’ drive from or Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“This park is centred around an extinct volcano crater and because of this, it is considered to be one of the world's most incredible geological phenomena,” says Storm.

“Home to the Big 5, the park also has the brown hyena and sable antelope. Take a hot air balloon over the bushveld at dawn and enjoy the sights below. There are also the Stone and Iron Age sites throughout the national park, which offer intriguing insights into early humans' lives.”

Accommodation in Pilanesberg National Park is as varied as the park itself. There’s a host of accommodation options, ranging from resorts, safari tents and bush lodges to chalets and self-catering options.

Addo Elephant Park: This diverse wildlife conservation park, situated close to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, is one of the country's 20 national parks.

As the name suggests, Addo Elephant Park is known for its excellent elephant population, with around 600 elephants in the habitat.

You can also spot the Big 5 here. Or, rather the ‘Big 7’ – elephant, rhino, lion, buffalo, leopard plus the southern right whale and great white shark just off the coast. The park is the only national park in South Africa that has a selection of coastlines.

Just an hour’s drive from Port Elizabeth, Addo Elephant Park has four main accommodation options. There’s the Addo main rest camp, Matyholweni rest camp, Narina bush camp, and the Spekboom tented camp.

Nambiti Private Game Reserve: According to Storm Napier, Nambiti Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal is a hidden gem.

“Home to the Big 5, the biodiversity of not only the flora - the birdlife is incredible,” says Storm. “The reserve features waterfalls, savannah grassland, thornveld (grassland consisting mainly of thorny trees and bushes), a good amount of water, and nine different accommodation lodges to choose from.”

Samara Karoo Reserve: Located near Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, Samara Karoo Reserve is a private reserve offering luxury accommodation and game drives. The award-winning reserve is one of South Africa’s most diverse safari destinations. It is home to over 60 mammal species, including the Big Five, as well as 225 bird species.

Samara consists of two lodges, welcoming just 26 guests at a time, which provides an authentic, intimate experience. If you plan on doing a road trip along the iconic Garden Route and combining a safari experience, Samara Karoo Reserve is the perfect option.

Sanbona Wildlife Reserve: In the Western Cape, visit Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, one of South Africa’s largest privately-owned nature reserves.

Stretching across 58,000 hectares of rich, protected ecosystems, at Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, you’ll witness beautiful fauna and flora, as well as the diverse animals residing there, including the Big Five. There’s a range of experiences to choose from too, such as nature drives and stargazing.

And the reserve offers four main accommodation options. There’s the Dwyka Tented Lodge, Gondwana Family Lodge, Tilney Manor and the authentic Explorer Camp. Sanbona Wildlife Reserve is just a 3.5-hour drive from Cape Town, located along Route 62.

Tswalu Game Reserve: This wildlife reserve in the remote southern Kalahari is the biggest privately protected wildlife reserve in South Africa. It provides the ultimate off-the-beaten-track safari experience.

As well as day and night game drives, Tswalu Game Reserve offers nature walks, animal tracking, horse-riding, stargazing, dune breakfasts, star-bed experiences, and up-close encounters with habituated meerkats.

Accommodation is available for a maximum of 40 guests in three luxury safari camps, and a private safari vehicle, field guide and experienced tracker are guaranteed with every accommodation booking.

Considerations and what to expect

On your South African safari, you can expect beautiful scenery, abundant wildlife, delicious food, relaxing afternoons, and great company. South African hospitality is second-to-none!

Storm Napier says, “Having a good guide is invaluable, because a good guide can make or break a safari. The guide’s knowledge of the animals and of the environment that provides a lot of the experience. Guides can really bring it all to life.”

Wildlife conservation is also important to South Africa, and the vast majority of game reserves and national parks focus on conservation and sustainability.

When choosing a safari, make sure it’s with a company that is making conservation efforts, is actively looking after the animals and preserving endangered species. And look into tour companies’ efforts to stop poaching happening on their grounds.

Storm says, “The value in conserving wildlife can also be seen in the benefits it brings to the local communities surrounding them, as it brings in money. It conserves and helps all communities, large or small.”

Book your safari with a trusted and bonded tour operator specialist, who can give you the best advice.

“Safaris are such a big part of what South Africa offers and it can be a journey of discovery,” says Storm “From the animals and wildlife to the fantastic people, the food and the feeling of adventure and accomplishment. It is an experience you won’t forget.”

Continue the adventure

And while you are in South Africa on your safari holiday, factor in some time to visit Cape Town, one of South Africa’s three capital cities.

Not only is Cape Town home to famous landmarks like Table Mountain and Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, but it is also filled with many hidden gems.

These include seeing the street art in the vibrant Woodstock neighbourhood, taking an Instagram picture at the colourful beach huts on Muizenberg Beach, and visiting Wally’s Cave on Lion’s Head.

South Africa is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it’s guaranteed that once you visit, you will want to return for more!

For more South Africa travel inspiration, visit southafrica.net. And if you want to ensure you don’t miss out on anything, have your experience tailor-made for you with the experts at Adams & Butler, they will ensure your every need is catered for and guarantee a trip-of-a-lifetime

Sponsored by