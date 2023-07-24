All Against Racism: How we all have a part to play in tackling racism

As IHREC airs its anti-racism campaign, we spoke to campaign participant and Dignity Partnership Founder Rosemary Kunene about the reality of racism in Ireland, and how things can change.

One of the most effective ways to learn about racism in Ireland and understand its damaging impact is to listen to people with experience from different backgrounds. Particularly, to those who understand how people in Ireland can change the way we view the issues, and challenge us on what practical steps are being taken.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission is airing again its #AllAgainstRacism campaign, aimed at raising awareness about attitudes towards people from different ethnicities and the impact they have, sharing stories from people of multiple different backgrounds that explore their understanding of the topic.

IHREC Chief Commissioner, Sinéad Gibney said, “All of our research has made it clear that the vast majority of people in Ireland value a more inclusive and diverse society and yet we know, especially through powerful lived experiences such as those shared in this campaign, that we still have a long way to go.

“All racism, from explicit racism to the more subtle and insidious forms, has a lasting detrimental effect on those suffering it. We need to hear these stories when having conversation on the type of society we want to move towards.”

One of the participants in the campaign is Rosemary Kunene, who founded Dignity Partnerships, a social enterprise that promotes personal and enterprise development for people from a refugee and asylum-seeking background. It was her own personal experience of living in Direct Provision that helped her to spot opportunities to make a difference, and her B.A. in Applied Addiction Studies and Community Development that helped her create an organisation to set things in motion.

Examples of racism will appear in many different forms, which according to a 2021 European Commission report vary from hate speech and assault to on-the-street incidents and online abuse. Rather than focusing on a final outcome or addressing these actions, one of the first things Rosemary says is that it’s important to focus on the root causes.

“We need to actually start tackling the root causes of this; what is causing people to be like this?” Rosemary says.

Tackling the root causes will require addressing a wide range of issues, including even the way other parts of the world are spoken about in our education system. Focusing on negative aspects of the history and culture of the African continent is one example Rosemary mentions, with teaching students in such a way essentially not telling the full story.

“Borrowing my daughter’s words, she said ‘Why is it that when they are talking about inequality, why don’t they talk about inequality in Ireland?’ Because there is inequality in Ireland.

“If they want to educate people about inequality in Africa, why don’t they also show the richness or progress?

“When you are teaching a young child about poverty in Africa, they grow up with that mentality. Without knowing, they’re going to look down on someone coming from Africa and think they are superior,” Rosemary says.

She adds, “It’s painful when a child comes from school and says ‘Mummy, do you know they’re asking me did I start wearing shoes in Ireland? Because we are learning that in Africa children don’t wear shoes.’”

A new approach

Dignity Partnerships has already proven hugely effective in supporting people to become entrepreneurs or carve out a career path for themselves. One of the by-products of the organisation is that it helps draw attention to the fact that such endeavours are beneficial to the wider community as a whole, rather than simply the individuals themselves.

“We need our dignity. We need to have our dignity back, so how do you get that back? You get that by working,” Rosemary says.

Expanding on this, Rosemary says much of that comes down to not labelling people purely as refugees.

“When someone first comes in [to Ireland], they lose their identity and be labelled as refugees. I might have been a lecturer in my country, but I will still be seen as a refugee.

“What I argue is that yes, some people are vulnerable and need that support and to be given donations. But for some, after they have settled, let's look at how we can support them to contribute their skills and talents into the community.

“Giving them clothes can only help for a short while, giving them opportunity to use their skills and talent in a more productive way boosts confidence and brings back the person's dignity,” Rosemary says.

When it comes to the subject of educating people on the issue of racism, she explains there is a need for everyone involved to re-think things. Separately to the point about how the Irish education system could try to help promote equality from a young age, she mentions how there can also be times where people coming to Ireland could misinterpret Irish mannerisms.

“I think there is a need for more inter-cultural training, and understanding each other’s cultures, and that means engaging everyone. My own experience is that when people open their eyes on diversity training, mostly it started on local people but I think it should be engagement on both sides.

“We should also be providing training and raising awareness about the Irish culture. One thing I have come across is that people who have lived in Ireland for so long and have made this country their home, might get offended when asked where they are originally from.’

“I’m saying this maybe because I wasn’t born in Ireland so if someone asks me, I’ll tell them where I’m originally from. For some people I do understand it is offensive, but it’s worth understanding it is often part of the Irish culture that when you meet a fellow Irish person you’re going to start getting the history such as ‘You are from Clare? I had a cousin in that place!’” Rosemary says.

