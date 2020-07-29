Adventure awaits: 7 great outdoor activities to try in Ireland this summer

With overseas trips being replaced by staycations on most people’s holiday plans, there’s never been a better time to enjoy an Irish adventure in the great outdoors.

1. Do the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven, you’ve probably seen pics of this impressive staircase in Co Fermanagh on your social media feed. The boardwalk cuts across a vast blanket bog before a steep staircase takes you up the side of Cuilcagh Mountain to a panoramic view at the top. It’s a gorgeous walk that will suit people of all ages and levels of fitness.

2. Climb a sea stack in Donegal

Drive out to some of the most remote and beautiful parts of Donegal and climb a sea stack with Unique Ascent. You can scale some of Ireland’s most impressive sea stacks with experienced adventure guide, Iain Miller. It’s an unforgettable thrill to stand on top of a sea stack and look down at the waves crashing below and the beautiful coastal views around you.

3. Try off-road mountain biking in the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails

Cutting across the mountains of East Limerick, the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails feature five off-roading cycling trails that take you down valleys, through woodlands and over boardwalks. Whether you try an easy or challenging trail on this 98km network, it’s a great way to explore this stunning area.

You can rent bikes for the day at Trailriders in Ardpatrick

4. Cycle the Waterford Greenway

If you fancy a more leisurely cycle, The Waterford Greenway is a spectacular 46km cycling and walking trail between Waterford City and Dungarvan. The route offers glorious views of the Copper Coast and the Comeragh Mountains and highlights along the way include the Victorian railway tunnel near Durrow and the Ballyvoile viaduct. There’s no traffic and it’s easy to rent a bike for the day.

5. A starlight kayak on Lough Hyne

A night-time kayak in this beautiful part of West Cork would be special enough but these waters are also home to bioluminescent plankton that give off a ghostly light as your kayak passes through the water. It’s an incredible sight to see the water glitter and shimmer in the dark. You can book a starlight kayak experience with Atlantic Sea Kayaking.

6. Hike to Ireland’s highest point

The 12km route up Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry is a testing hike but there’s also the option of a guided tour if you want some expert advice on the best route to take. On a clear day, you can see the Atlantic in the distance and the views of the surrounding Macgillycuddy Reeks are breathtaking. Less experienced hikers can choose one of the other trails in the area, which are easier to climb but still offer fantastic views of the surrounding mountains.

7. Go boating on the Boyne

What better way to navigate this historical river than on a traditional currach? You can take a guided tour with Boyne Boats and discover the rich history and mythology of the Boyne Valley as you paddle your way down this sacred waterway. It’s a chance to soak up the scenery, savour the tranquillity and combine an outdoor activity with a bit of culture.

