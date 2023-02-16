Act F.A.S.T. – Why every minute matters in getting to hospital after a stroke

It’s estimated that every minute saved between having a stroke and getting treatment will add a week of healthy living to a stroke sufferer’s life. So, when stroke strikes, it’s crucial to know what to look out for, and seek medical help quickly. The faster you act, the more of the person you can save.

An estimated 6,000 people in Ireland are hospitalised due to stroke each year. It is the third leading cause of death in Ireland according to the 2020 Irish National Audit of Stroke, with a mortality rate of about 11pc.

At least one in six people in Ireland will have a stroke at some point in their lives, which makes it highly likely that someone close to you will be affected. By knowing the F.A.S.T. signs, you might one day be able to save the life of someone you love.

These are the key things to remember:

• Facial weakness: can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?

• Arm weakness: can the person raise both arms?

• Speech problems: can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?

• Time: to call 112 or 999 for an ambulance if you spot any one of these signs





In addition to the Face, Arm and Speech symptoms, there are other signs that you should always take seriously. These include a sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including legs, hands or feet, and a difficulty finding words or speaking in clear sentences.

Other signs to look out for include sudden blurred vision or loss of sight in one or both eyes, sudden memory loss or confusion, dizziness, a sudden fall, or a sudden, severe headache.

Eliminating preventable deaths

A stroke is a brain attack and a medical emergency. It happens when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain bursts (haemorrhagic stroke) or is blocked by a clot (ischaemic stroke).

This interrupts the supply of blood to the brain, essentially starving off brain cells over time which can in turn affect body functions. Ischaemic stroke is the most common, amounting to about 85pc of all cases according to the 2020 Audit.

It can happen out of nowhere, and the effects of a stroke can take hold almost immediately. While most cases tend to be with people over the age of 65, they can strike at any age so it is important for all of us to be prepared.

If you recognise even one of the signs laid out as part of the Irish Heart Foundation’s Act F.A.S.T. – Minutes Matter campaign, it’s imperative that you call 112/999 straight away.

Taking steps to reduce the risk of a stroke

As essential as it is to know how and when to act, there are also steps we can take to try to reduce the risk of a stroke. One small change can go a long way.

Your risk of having a stroke is increased by lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, unhealthy alcohol consumption, and high blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

There are some risk factors for stroke which you cannot change such as age, gender, family history, ethnicity and certain conditions.

By making small changes to your lifestyle, you can reduce your risk of having a stroke and can prevent repeat strokes.

A stroke is a medical emergency. If you see any single one of the F.A.S.T. signs, call 112 or 999. For more information, visit irishheart.ie.

