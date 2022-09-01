Achieving a net zero building: The steps that need to be taken now

The built environment – the human-made space where we live, work and create – is one of the largest contributors to Ireland’s carbon emissions.

Martin Fahey, Head of Sustainability at Mitsubishi Electric UK & Ireland, says, “Buildings in all their forms are estimated to account for 30 to 40pc of carbon emissions. But they are also large consumers of materials in their creation and operation. This is why they need to be a key component in our drive to reduce carbon emissions and develop a more circular economy for material use.”

According to a study carried out for the Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) by University College Dublin, 23pc of Ireland’s carbon emissions come from operating our buildings, heating, lighting, ventilation and cooling systems. However, a further 14pc of emissions, known as embodied carbon emissions, are due to the construction, maintenance and disposal of buildings and infrastructure.

Pat Barry is CEO of IGBC (igbc.ie), a non-profit organisation which provides leadership to accelerate the transition to a sustainable built environment. He says, “Embodied carbon emissions include the emissions from quarrying materials, manufacturing construction materials, transporting them, the construction activities on the site, and the repair and maintenance.

“A significant proportion of what is categorised as industrial, transport and waste emissions are actually related to construction. Leakage of refrigerants from cooling systems in buildings and landfilled construction waste also contribute to greenhouse gases.”

Energy efficient commitment

To reduce carbon emissions from the built environment, the World Green Building Council set the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment. This calls on businesses and cities to reduce all operational carbon emissions in their portfolios by 2030, while advocating for all buildings to be net zero carbon by 2050.

“A net zero building is a highly energy-and-resource-efficient building,” explains Pat Barry, “where renewable energy sources are used to meet the remaining balance of the energy use.

“Firstly, energy efficiency is about basic good design that minimises the need for heating, cooling, and lighting by avoiding heat loss, heat gain, and need for artificial lighting. Secondly, we need to use the most efficient system and services to meet the residual heating, cooling and lighting demand.”

Mitsubishi Electric has a range of advanced technologies and integrated solutions across heating, cooling, and ventilation products that provide industry-leading efficiencies. These are designed to reduce carbon emissions and offer a more efficient and cost-effective way of heating and cooling buildings.

According to Martin Fahey, heating demand requires a large proportion of the total energy used by most buildings.

“Reducing heating first is often the most beneficial step. Reduce drafts, insulate adequately and then look to reduce your reliance on carbon-intensive fuels such as oil and gas by using other readily available technologies such as heat pumps.”

Shane Toye, Specification and Consultant Sales in the Heating Division at Mitsubishi Electric, says, “38pc of energy-related C02 emissions currently come from fossil fuels such as oil and gas. A much more carbon-neutral solution would come in the form of an Air Source Heat Pump.

“Heat pump technology is at the forefront of the decarbonising Ireland roadmap. Business owners will not only have a more carbon-friendly heat source, but will still meet their space heating and hot water demands and see savings. Heat pumps can be over 300pc more efficient than an existing oil or gas boiler when various factors such as the building's fabric have been addressed to decrease heat loss.”

Martin Fahey adds, “Mitsubishi Electric have many variations of heat pumps available. A prime example is the Ecodan heat pump, which is widely applicable to domestic applications, as well as being reliable, efficient and available to make positive impacts today.”

Decarbonising buildings

Another big step individuals or businesses can take to reduce their carbon footprint is by using lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant solutions to heat and cool buildings. With today’s buildings facing tough legislation however, this means that traditional Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technologies may not always be the best solution.

Margaret Rafter, Consultant Sales Engineer Mitsubishi Electric Ireland, says, “Utilising lower GWP R32 refrigerant, in particular, with the use of our City Multi Hybrid VRF Systems produces 70pc less embodied carbon when compared to traditional Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems that use R410A.

“In using lower GWP refrigerant and our Mitsubishi Electric Hybrid VRF Solution, buildings also see an 87pc reduction in CO2 equivalent in comparison to the VRF alternative.”

Margaret adds, “Buildings have a huge role to play in our journey to net zero. Mitsubishi Electric ensures consultants and specifiers are informed and have all the tools to select and design energy efficient Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment to help reach the goal to decarbonise their buildings.”

Manage and maintain

Having done everything to drive down energy use as low as possible, Pat Barry of IGBC says, “New buildings should be designed to be net zero across the full life cycle of the building – what we call Net Zero Whole Life Carbon. This means that the embodied carbon of the construction of the building should also be as low as possible, by designing with material efficiency in mind and using low carbon materials.

“The total embodied carbon must be carefully measured through the calculation of the quantification of all materials used and their carbon intensity, and this then needs to be offset.”

To ensure continued efficiency of a building, Pat says, “For owners, this can include sub-metering to see exactly where energy is being used to identify where there may be wastage.”

For building owners, Pat says, “It would then be useful for building owners to commission a strategy for getting the building to a net zero standard over a period of time. These are sometimes known as a Building Renovation Passport and set out a masterplan for the building to allow logical sequencing of work in stages.

“This can be passed on if the building is sold, allowing the new owner to continue with the strategy as all of the work should be recorded within it.”

Speaking about the future of buildings, Pat says, “The target is to see 500,000 homes with deep energy renovations by 2030. This means increasing at least 50,000 per year from just two to three thousand in 2021. We also need to motivate businesses to take action to renovate their commercial buildings.”

“Rather than having a single function of shelter, the huge investment made in buildings will also serve to help restore ecology and climate. Instead of emitting carbon in their construction, new buildings will form a permanent storehouse for the carbon we need to capture from the atmosphere.

“Either by using rapidly regenerated biomaterials such as wood, mycelium or hemp, or new innovative carbon capture materials that we have not even thought of yet.”

Pat continues, “IGBC aims to vastly increase the quantity and quality of renovation taking place, help transition industry to low-carbon construction techniques and circular use of materials, and ensure that every new development improves the ecology in its area.”

Journey to net zero

The Climate Action Plan states Ireland’s carbon emissions must be 51pc less by 2030 than in 2018, and Ireland must be carbon neutral by 2050. Speaking about this, Shane Toye says, “At Mitsubishi Electric, embodied carbon is always our focal point and we are committed to advancements in these technologies within the industry.”

Mitsubishi Electric recently attended the SEAI Energy show and won the SEAI Product of the Show Award for their QAHV Hot Water Heat Pump. Shane says, “This heat pump utilises natural CO2 refrigerant and has a GWP of 1, while still providing hot water up to 90 degrees and significant carbon savings against a gas boiler of up to 78pc.”

Shane Toye says, “One of the biggest contributing factors of carbon emissions is the overheating in buildings. 5th Generation Heat Networks will utilise much lower source temperatures and create the opportunity for the recovery of heat from plant cooling to be introduced back into the network.

“We have the solution for fifth Generation Heating in the form of our new Hydrodan Water to Water Heat Pump. This technology is a very low-carbon solution that I believe is the future of communal heating.”

“The need to decarbonise all parts of the economy by 2050 will drive building legislation and this will have an effect on the HVAC industry and the products supplied in the market,” says Margaret Rafter. “The use of lower GWP refrigerants and using less refrigerant volume inside the buildings will help meet targets.”

As a global company, Mitsubishi Electric aims to provide solutions to social challenges and add greater value on the net zero journey. This is through a concept called ‘harmonised solutions’.

Ciaran Moody, General Manager at Mitsubishi Electric, says, “We will see more and more integration of our technologies as we bring together advancements in our heating and cooling products with data and control, with artificial intelligence, and with power-efficient switchgear.

“Mitsubishi Electric are uniquely placed to be able to integrate these solutions because we have been operating in these industries for decades. As technology advances, the opportunities to harmonise these solutions become more and more relevant to create overall solutions to help buildings become net zero.”

For further information, visit ie.mitsubishielectric.com

