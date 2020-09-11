‘A hidden gem’: The 18th century library that even Dubliners don’t know about

Sometimes, the best things in life are hidden right under your nose. Perhaps it’s a quiet coffee shop that makes the best expresso you’ve ever tasted, or a cultural treasure hidden in plain sight.

If you live in Dublin, you’ve probably walked past the city’s oldest public library many times. But, have you ever stopped to step inside?

Hidden behind an old metal gate on a quiet street in the heart of The Liberties, lies one of our nation’s greatest time capsules, Marsh’s Library.

A step back in time

Marsh’s Library has been in use for over 300 years.

“The library opened in 1707,” explains the library director, Dr Jason McElligott. “It was the first public library in Ireland.

“When it was opened it had all the latest and best books as well as the classics. People could come in and read for free. We have been open ever since.”

One of the amazing things about the library is that is has remained completely unchanged in that time. Entering the building today feels like taking a step back in time to 18th century Dublin.

“It’s the only Dublin building from that period that is still used for its original purpose,” Jason states. “In the library, nothing has changed, we still have the original bookshelves, we still have the original reading desks and all the books are in the same place as they were 300 years ago. It really is like going back into the past.”

Morning sun in the library.

Precious and rare books

The library is not only visually stunning (many visitors say it is like stepping into Hogwarts) it is also home to some extremely rare books.

The 25,000 books and manuscripts housed within its walls come from all over Europe, from Lisbon to Moscow and from Naples to Oslo.

“The books were donated to the library by important scholars so they are very rare and valuable,” Jason explains. “Quite a lot of our books are the only surviving copies in the world. That means we get a lot of scholars, readers and students coming to the library to look at these.”

Marsh's Library's most beautifully-bound book, from 1762.

In fact, many of the books are so valuable that the library had to install cages to prevent theft.

“Even in the 18th century, the books in the library were rare and precious. Almost 10pc of the collection went missing in the first 60 years. So, they brought in cages. After 1767, if the librarians didn’t like the look of you or if you asked to see some very rare books, you couldn’t sit in the bays. Instead, they would lock you into one of three cages. They were still in use occasionally as late as the 1960s.”

Famous faces

For centuries, authors and writers have used and enjoyed the library. Without a doubt, the most famous patrons are Jonathan Swift, Bram Stoker, and James Joyce.

“We know that when Bram Stoker read here in 1866 and 1867 he requested books about Transylvania,” Jason explains. “When the young James Joyce appeared at the door in 1902, he wanted to read a banned text from several centuries earlier that he could not find elsewhere in Dublin.”

James Joyce read this Italian book when he visited in 1902.

Walking around the library today you can still see the desks where these famous writers worked and studied. For example, there’s a little spot in the central reading room which is known as ‘Swift’s Corner’ where he used to sit and look out at the cathedral.

Something for every age group

Marsh’s Library isn’t just for bookworms and budding historians. Its wonderful atmosphere, beautiful furniture and photogenic interiors make it a great place to visit with the family.

“When we have little kids in, they always say it looks just like Harry Potter,” Jason laughs. “For younger kids we have a mini-figure hunt. They can go through the library and find little mini-figures associated with the library. That allows parents to look at things while the kids are busy. Our current exhibition is of rare early maps of China”

A hand-coloured map of Japan and China from 1662 on display in the current exhibition.

There’s also a wonderful courtyard garden that visitors can explore before exiting.

“Hidden right in the centre of the city we have our little courtyard garden. For the past 300 years, it’s been tucked away within the library. You really wouldn’t expect it!”

The perfect time to visit

Due to the absence of international tourists, there has never been a better time for locals to visit this hidden gem. It is open Monday to Saturday from 10.00am to 5.00pm. Visitors can book a tour in advance or self-guide through the library. Marsh’s has signed up to Fáilte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter, so you can be sure they are following all national guidelines.

“It is an ideal time to visit the library because there is now plenty of space for people to social distance. We give people time to linger,” Jason explains. “It’s not a high volume tourist attraction where you’re rushed in and quickly shown back out again. You get a chance to interact and ask questions to find out more.”

Step back in time and explore Marsh’s Library this autumn. Find out more and perhaps enjoy the online resources on their website today.

