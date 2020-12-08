A career in horse racing: New online resource provides everything you need to know

Ireland is renowned for the calibre of its racehorses and its high standard of racing but the horse racing industry’s role as a source of employment is sometimes underestimated.

Even against the backdrop of Covid-19, the industry continues to provide a wide range of employment opportunities on these shores. It would surprise many people to know that there are an estimated 28,000 people employed by the industry across the country.

“It’s predominantly people employed in agricultural settings in all counties, be it on the breeding or the racing side of things,” says Carol Nolan, director of people and industry education at Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), which regulates and promotes racing and thoroughbred breeding in Ireland.

“It’s quite a diverse industry and a substantial number of people are employed either directly or indirectly in that industry itself. In some geographies and in some small towns, it might be the biggest employer in the town.”

How to find out more about a career in horse racing

Horse Racing Ireland have just launched a new website called equuip, which acts as a centralised resource with a range of supports and information for those already within the industry and those interested in joining.

It has been designed to attract new talent into the industry, offer insights into the career opportunities that exist, develop and enhance the skills of existing industry people, and provide supports to help employers develop and grow.

It can also demystify the industry for those who may be unfamiliar with it, with a dedicated parent’s section on the new site for anyone whose child is interesting in pursuing a career in racing.

“Everybody thinks of racing and they think of a jockey,” admits Carol. “To be fair, most people who really want to work in the industry start with a dream of wanting to become a jockey. That dream for whatever reason may not materialise and they find themselves looking to stay in the industry and to stay as close to the horse as possible.

“A career can be anything from a financial accountant sitting in the head office of HRI, to a salesperson to sales roles to a breeder, to a racehorse trainer or to working in marketing, administration and education. So it can be a wide-ranging career, depending on what people’s interests would be.

“What we’re trying to get out there and to help people understand is the wide range of careers that are available.”

To further this goal with the next generation, HRI provides a reach talks in primary and secondary schools to promote the opportunities that exist. Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare also runs bespoke programmes for children and teenagers. HRI has also engaged directly with career guidance counsellors to make them aware of the career possibilities that exist in this arena.

Many pathways into racing

“We always battle with the perception that people have about our industry - that you have to be born in it or you have to have some affiliation to it or some familial link to it because if you don’t, then how to you get it? We’re trying to break that perception or that stereotype. It isn’t an industry that you have to have a background in.”

Carol points out that there are numerous pathways into employment in the industry, whether that is through education, training programmes or on-the-job experience.

“Not everybody comes into the industry through the education route,” she explains. “Some people obviously will fall out of school and find that horses are the best place for them to work so there’s an entry level in there too.

“Then there’s a wide number of educational frameworks and courses that are in place across the universities as well, and we work closely with them to position ourselves there as well. There are other areas where people can come in on work experience through the various feed companies, sales companies and then through ourselves as well.”

The new Equuip website features a career section that highlights the career pathways and opportunities within the industry, including case studies featuring industry insiders and their stories. It also provides detailed information on training and education opportunities for everyone from those starting out in the industry to experienced insiders who are looking to progress their careers.

The newly-launched site is a one stop shop, with everything you need to know about the industry available in one online resource.

“I think the first port of call would be through the website and then obviously our team is there to be able to field calls from people, take enquiries and signpost them to take the next step in understanding a little bit more about it.”

HRI is also launching a new programme called Mental Health First Aid, which will offer support and training for those within the industry to become mental health first aiders. This fantastic initiative is designed to provide them with the tools to help colleagues or others within the industry who may need support.

It’s all part of HRI’s ongoing work to highlight the opportunities within the industry, provide those within it with any help they may need, and to make people more aware of horse racing’s role in the wider society.

For more information, check out the equuip website.

