9 holiday destinations to give you something to look forward to after lockdown

There will be life after lockdown, and many of us are dreaming of that moment the plane has taken off and we’re heading somewhere special.

Covid-19 has kept most of us at home for much of the year, but when restrictions start to ease and air travel opens up, how good would it be to have a ski, sun or cruise holiday to look forward to?

Topflight is a family-run tour operator that has been sending people on holiday for more than 40 years, and they are offering risk-free bookings to give people peace of mind when planning their getaway.

Whether you’re travelling to Italy, France or further afield, Topflight’s customers have the option to book now and pay later, postpone or change your holiday free of charge up to 28 days before you travel. Or, if your holiday is affected by Covid-19, you can either receive a full refund or a voucher for 120pc of the amount you paid.

Here are nine great getaways to whet your appetite.

Pick up your skis and go

Prestige Residence Front de Neige, La Plagne, France

Do you love to ski? These elegant and modern apartments are located right on the piste in the centre of Plagnes Villages, with easy access to the slopes and just a short walk to Plagne Soleil or Plagne Centre for food and drinks. The apartments themselves feature comfortable living rooms with flat screen TVs, while there is a spa and indoor swimming pool on site.

Apartments Muhle, Kaprun, Austria

These bright, modern apartments all contain balconies with comfortable seating, so you can imagine watching the sun go down with a drink and some food after a busy day skiing. Apartments Muhle are located within walking distance to a selection of restaurants, shops and après ski bars, while you can relax within the building’s sauna and solarium. Handy tip? Pre-order the freshly baked bread to your door. It’s delicious.

Living Chalets, Livigno, Italy

Fancy getting away in a group? These chalet style buildings are positioned next door to one another and offer self-catering options that can sleep up to six guests. This is great value for money for anyone who loves a skiing holiday, and is located just five minutes from beautiful Livigno. Access to the ski lifts is just seven minutes away.

Take a relaxing break on the Amalfi Coast in Italy

Hotel Bristol

The stunningly beautiful Sorrento is one of Italy’s most loved holiday destinations for a reason. Nestled into the cliffside on the Bay of Naples, the incredible rooftop sun terrace at Hotel Bristol overlooks the majestic Mount Vesuvius in the distance, while the seventh floor restaurant serves some exceptional food. The centre of Sorrento is just 10 minutes away, and the scent of lemons in the air is never far away.

Grand Hotel Capodimonte

This is where you want to spend several lazy days, just basking in the sun on the Amalfi Coast. Another great Sorrento location, Grand Hotel Capodimonte has two restaurants serving both Neapolitan and international cuisine, while the hustle and bustle of Sorrento is less than half a kilometre away. Visit the pedestrianised Corsa Italia, lined with boutiques, cafés and restaurants and leading into the main square in Sorrento.

Hotel Astoria

Situated next to some beautiful winding streets that take you right into the heart of Sorrento, Hotel Astoria is a great destination for anyone who wants to sit outside on their balcony and watch people go about their lives in one of Italy’s most evocative locations, while it is just minutes away from the harbour and very close to the beach. During your stay, you will also be invited to enjoy a complimentary, three-course evening meal in Restaurant Il Borgo. This is a real treat.

Go cruising around Europe

Croatia and Greek Isles

This cruise that will bring you around some of the most beautiful locations around the coasts of Italy, Montenegro, Greece and Albania. You will sail from Venice through Kotor in Montenegro, magnificent Mykonos in Greece, picturesque Santorini with its whitewashed houses and views across the sparking Mediterranean Sea, through Sarande in Albania before returning to Venice via Bari. It may sound busy, but you’ll never feel rushed.

MSC Western Mediterranean Cruises & Stay Sorrento

The MSC Seaside will take you from Naples to Sorrento – where you’ll spend four nights at the end of your trip – via Livorno, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona and Ibiza. These are 12 days of pure luxury, visiting some of Europe’s most historic and exquisite coastal cities on board a ship that will make you enjoy the journey just as much as every single destination.

Royal Caribbean Greek Isles Cruise & Stay Tuscany

Simply saying the word Tuscany conjures up images of slow glasses of wine overlooking idyllic scenery, and this cruise aboard Rhapsody Of The Seas takes you from Pisa, to Lucca, to beautiful Florence – where you’ll spend two days visiting the Duomo, Michelangelo’s ‘David’ and the city’s many other cultural and historical gems – before sailing on to Montenegro and Greece, and strolling the beaches of Split in Croatia.

