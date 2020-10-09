7 things that you never imagined yourself doing when you were younger

Take a moment, close your eyes and think about your younger self. What would they think of your life in 2020?

Would they scoff at your plant collection, or maybe even ridicule your colour-coordinated selection of bed linen?

While we all like to think that we’re still young, cool and ‘down with the kids’, the truth is, time ticks on. None of us are the same people that we were in our early teens and twenties and maybe that’s a good thing.

To prove it, here are just a few things that you never imagined yourself doing when you were younger.

1. Getting up before noon at the weekends

Those lazy college days when you would sleep until lunchtime are a distant memory. These days you’ve usually had breakfast, done a load of laundry and met a friend for coffee all before midday.

When you’re working full-time, you want to make the most of the mornings that you have off. So, instead of lying around the house in your pjs, you’re out and about getting things done. Although we still do need a duvet day every now and then.

2. Knowing how to cook more than one meal

Everyone’s got their signature dish, a tasty spag bol or a hearty shepard’s pie, but you know you’re really an adult when you know how to cook an array of different dishes and cuisines.

From curries to risottos, and lasagnes to Sunday roasts there’s so many tasty dishes out there to try. And you probably never imagined that you would actually enjoy cooking up a storm! How times have changed.

3. Having money left over at the end of the month

Having money in your account at the end of the month is the best feeling and something you probably weren’t used to when you were a teen/in your early twenties. Back then, getting a takeaway the week before payday was simply out of the question.

Now, things might be a little different. If you can, try putting some cash aside for a rainy day.

Younger you would be so proud.

4. Complaining about a younger generation

Remember when you thought you would never be the grumpy old person complaining about the ‘youth of today’? Well, let’s just say that that’s no longer the case.

At some stage, you’ve probably complained that teenagers are never off their phones or bemoaned the fact that children don’t spend enough time exploring the great outdoors.

Whatever your gripe, we all like to think our generation was the best, unfortunately so does every other age group.

5. Getting excited about a clean house

Carpets hoovered, sinks cleaned, toilets scrubbed and floors brushed. If this sounds like your idea of heaven then you’re not alone.

Having a clean and tidy home is one of life’s simplest and most satisfying pleasures. But did you ever think you would get excited about a squeaky clean kitchen or impeccably tidy cupboard when you were living in a five bed house with eight other people? Probably not.

6. Choosing comfort over style when buying clothes

Back in our teens, we followed fashion trends religiously; does anyone else remember acid-washed jeans? But when you get to a certain stage in life, your priorities shift. You don’t necessarily follow anymore. Instead, you know what works for you and your own sense of style.

That means that you don’t care if skin-tight leather trousers are ‘in fashion’, if they’re in any way uncomfortable or hard to get on, they’re not going to be part of your wardrobe.

7. Starting a pension

When you were younger, pensions were probably the last thing on your mind. But now, you’re starting to see the benefits of having one. Having a pension is a great way to plan for your financial future.

