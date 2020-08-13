Lockdown has given us all a chance to improve our culinary skills. From banana bread enthusiasts to brave sough-dough bakers, it seems like we have all rediscovered our love of the kitchen over the last few months.

For many of us, it was a time to try out new recipes and experiment with different flavours from moussakas to casseroles and pasta bakes to curries. It also showed us all just how satisfying and enjoyable it is to cook at home.

But we all know that a chef is nothing without the right tools. So, if you’re planning any post-lockdown brunches or small family get-togethers, take a look at our top seven kitchen gadgets that will make your life so much easier.

1. Hot water dispenser

Say goodbye to slow, noisy kettles because this hot water dispenser will give you boiling hot water in just three to five seconds. Its 4l capacity means you’ll have plenty of water for cooking, cleaning and a lot of cups of tea. It also uses 50pc less energy than an average kettle so you’ll save on your electricity bill too.

Instant hot water; The powerful 2600-watt heating element boils water in just 3-5 seconds and has a manual stop function for full control

Four-litre Hot Water Dispenser, €99.99

2. Ice-maker

If you’re hosting a socially distanced BBQ this summer, then you’ll need plenty of ice. This great machine makes ice cubes in just six minutes which means you’ll always have a supply on hand. Simply plug it in, add some water and wait. It’s much easier than trying to fill freezer bags.

Automatic Ice Maker, €199.99

3. Automatic can opener

If you’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen, you don’t want to be slowed down. This electric can opener will quickly open cans at just the touch of a button. No spills and no fuss.

Automatic can opener, €19.99

4. Slow cooker

Slow cookers are having a bit of a moment and it’s not hard to see why. Instead of spending hours standing at a hob, the slow cooker does everything for you. They’re great for batch cooking, entertaining lots of people or cooking your food while at work. This one comes with a chalkboard finish which is great for writing down when your meal will be ready.

Cooks Professional 4.5L Oval Slow Cooker with Chalkboard Effect

5. Air fryer

Air Fryers are a great way to cook healthy, low fat meals that still taste delicious. This versatile machine allows you to roast, fry, bake, stir-fry, grill and BBQ. Its 10l capacity means there is plenty of room too. The days of deep-fat frying are long gone.

Multi-Function Air Fryer, €109.99

6. Soup maker

As we head into the autumn months, soup will once again become a staple in our diets. This wonderful soup maker with a glass jug cuts back on the dirty dishes. You can cook, blend and store your delicious soup in this container which saves on time and washing up.

Soup Maker with Glass Jug, €64.99

7. Food processor

Why spend ages slicing up salads or veg when you could simply use a food processer instead? This model comes with seven different blades, a blender and a mixing bowl so you can chop, mix, knead and juice to your heart’s content.

1000W Food Processor, €94.99

